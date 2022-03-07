Pixel 6a to pack the same Google Tensor chip as Pixel 6 Pro

Google Pixel 6a has been in the rumor mill for a while, and the device has now been spotted on Geekbench. Courtesy of MySmartPrice, the listing suggests that the upcoming Pixel will be powered by the same Google Tensor chip as the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6a packing the same chip as the flagship Google Pixel series is one of the many advantages of Google making its own processor. And it means that the upcoming midrange device is likely to get the same smart features (like Magic Eraser) on the Pixel 6 lineup. It also means that you are likely to get the same number of OS updates and smart Google Assistant features as the flagship Google smartphones.

As for the Geekbench scores, the Pixel 6a got 1,050 points in the single-core test and 2,883 in the multi-core test. Make what you will of those numbers, but we expect the device to fly through daily tasks like its older siblings. The Google Pixel 6a is touted to sport a 12.2MP Sony IMX363 primary camera and a 12MP Sony IMX396 ultrawide lens. If we are to speculate, we are likely to see Pixel 6-level of camera optimizations on the software front, meaning that, we’ll get good output from those cameras. The smartphone could have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display with an 8MP Sony IMX355 selfie shooter.

If the Tensor reports prove accurate, it’ll be a big step up for the Pixel “a” series. The cheaper line has served as a watered-down version for the main Pixel series in the past, cutting down on things like RAM, processors, and build quality. Aside from the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5a which shared the same processor as the very mid-range Pixel 5, the Pixel 3a and 4a had lower-powered processors than their non-A counterparts. It’ll help Google compete with cheap smartphones from Chinese manufacturers, most of which pack in powerful flagship-level chips for sub $500 prices. It’ll also be able to trade blows with Apple’s rumored iPhone SE series, which the company will no doubt equip with an A15 chip. Whether in the U.S. market or in Europe and Asia, it’ll be a boon for the company if it hopes to claw some market share gains.

