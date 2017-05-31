Google Play Store will now let you know when recommended apps go on sale

Why it matters to you With so many apps on the Play Store, it's nearly impossible to stay on top of all the sales available. This update should make that a little less difficult.

Google has started making it easier to keep tabs on deals and promotions for apps on the Play Store. A new feature in the latest release notifies users when offers go live, and when new games are made available for pre-registration.

In true Google fashion, all the recommendations are curated based on your usage and app history. There are nearly 3 million apps available on the digital storefront, according to recent estimates — so these updates should go a very long way toward helping users find the right apps for a great price.

Previously, the Play Store would only send out notifications for app updates, but these two new options have already begun appearing in the app’s settings for some users. Android Police was the first to pick up on the change and believes it’s a server-side update that isn’t tied to a specific version of the Play Store. So if you don’t see it yet, keep checking back.

Although this particular update is a rather small one, Google has had big plans for the Play Store as of late. Instant Apps, a feature that allows users to run software from the Play Store without downloading it to their device, is still waiting in the wings for a public release after being unveiled at the company’s I/O developer conference in 2016.

Google has billed Instant Apps as “an evolution in app discovery” that will particularly benefit those who only need to use an app once. Unlike full, downloadable apps, these don’t take time to install, and don’t occupy storage space. However, they offer pretty much the same experience as full apps, meaning you won’t have to settle for a sub-par mobile web interface.

In early May, just days before this year’s I/O conference, updates to the Play Store suggested Google would be rolling out the feature soon. That was nearly a month ago, and we’ve heard nothing on Instant Apps since.

Until that happens, Google Play’s new notifications should also aid in app discovery. But if you find its recommendations aren’t useful, you can always turn them off via the settings menu.