Pollen got you sniffly? Google Pixel Weather can now help with that

When the pollen count is up, for many people that means breathing quality is down. Getting a heads-up on that, and being prepared, can make all the difference. This is why Google Pixel Weather can help.

Google has begun rolling out a new update to Pixel Weather which means it can now offer a pollen tracker feature across the wider U.S.

While this rollout began over the pass few days, it’s now starting to appear on a lot more devices, meaning it’s more nationally available – just in time for the weather changes affecting many people.

The pollen count will now be a prominent feature in the five-day weather forecast data found in Pixel Weather.

What is the Pixel Weather pollen feature?

There is a now a new dedicated section on Pixel Weather entitled Pollen.

This sits in a pill-shape box section with three data rings which are color-coded to give you an at-a-glance read-out of what to expect.

The first measurement is Grass, the second is Tree and the third is Weed.

Each of these metrics are given a score of between 0 and 4 which correspond to Low (green), Medium (yellow), High (orange) and Severe (red).

Tap into these and you are given more detail with a five-day forecast – initially showing the Grass measurement as the first metric.

It’s worth noting that this new Pollen section appears as the last card on your app screen. But you can re-order them allowing you to pull that higher if this is going to be something you want to see first.

Is pollen new in Pixel Weather?

For the U.S. this pollen feature is new. Yet it is playing catch-up as this is already available in the United Kingdon, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.

How can I see pollen in Pixel Weather?

Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to ensure you’re getting the new pollen feature.

The version you will want is 1.0.20250315.x at least in order to see this update.