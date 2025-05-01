 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Pollen got you sniffly? Google Pixel Weather can now help with that

By
Google Pixel showing the Google Pixel Weather app.
Bryan M. Wolfe / Digital Trends

When the pollen count is up, for many people that means breathing quality is down. Getting a heads-up on that, and being prepared, can make all the difference. This is why Google Pixel Weather can help.

Google has begun rolling out a new update to Pixel Weather which means it can now offer a pollen tracker feature across the wider U.S.

Recommended Videos

While this rollout began over the pass few days, it’s now starting to appear on a lot more devices, meaning it’s more nationally available – just in time for the weather changes affecting many people.

Related

The pollen count will now be a prominent feature in the five-day weather forecast data found in Pixel Weather.

What is the Pixel Weather pollen feature?

There is a now a new dedicated section on Pixel Weather entitled Pollen.

This sits in a pill-shape box section with three data rings which are color-coded to give you an at-a-glance read-out of what to expect.

The first measurement is Grass, the second is Tree and the third is Weed.

Each of these metrics are given a score of between 0 and 4 which correspond to Low (green), Medium (yellow), High (orange) and Severe (red).

Tap into these and you are given more detail with a five-day forecast – initially showing the Grass measurement as the first metric.

It’s worth noting that this new Pollen section appears as the last card on your app screen. But you can re-order them allowing you to pull that higher if this is going to be something you want to see first.

Is pollen new in Pixel Weather?

For the U.S. this pollen feature is new. Yet it is playing catch-up as this is already available in the United Kingdon, Germany, France, Italy and Japan.

How can I see pollen in Pixel Weather?

Make sure you have the latest version of the app installed to ensure you’re getting the new pollen feature.

The version you will want is 1.0.20250315.x at least in order to see this update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Topics
Luke Edwards
Luke Edwards
News Writer
Luke has over two decades of experience covering tech, science and health. Among many others, Luke writes about health tech…
You’ll soon be able to see more text in Google Messages
The Google Messages app on the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

If you've been lamenting the relatively limited size of the Google Messages text box, good news: it can now get bigger than just four lines. Last month, Google Messages redesigned its compose field — the area where you write your message — but a lot of fans took issue with the fact it could only display four lines of text at once. This was a particular pain point if you had to share a long URL that took up the majority of the field.

Now, though, things are changing. In the latest version of the Google Messages beta, the text field can expand up to 14 lines before you need to scroll to see what you've typed. It's not yet available in the stable release but should be soon.

Read more
A brilliant Google app fixed my problem with the Pixel 9a’s camera
OuttaFocus: A brilliant Google app fixed my problem with the Pixel 9a’s camera

The Google Pixel 9a’s camera isn’t the most feature-packed on the market, it doesn’t have four or more lenses on the back, and it doesn’t even have a telephoto camera either. Yet, here I am, thinking it may be all the smartphone camera I need. However, it only becomes this good after you spend some time editing your photos once you’ve taken them.
Why it may be all the camera I need

There’s something very special about the Pixel 9a’s camera app. It’s sensibly set out and fast to react, and does what I want when I want it. You can double press the phone’s power button to jump into the camera app, plus it’s possible to make small tweaks to the brightness and shadows in real time. It’s less complicated than a full Pro mode, and easily ignored if you don’t want to bother with any of it.

Read more
We just got our best look yet at the Google Pixel Watch 4
Active watch face in Rosebush color scheme on Pixel Watch 3.

The Google Pixel Watch 4 is the next entry in Google's celebrated wearable lineup, and we just got a great look at a set of new leaks. The images come courtesy of Steve Hemmerstoffer, better known as OnLeaks, as well as 91mobiles. In addition to 5K renders, we also have a 360-degree video that lets us examine the phone from multiple angles.

Right off the bat, you'll notice the Pixel Watch 4 hasn't shifted away from the circular design of the Pixel Watch 3 in any major way, but it does look to have smaller bezels. That's not surprising, given the ongoing push across the entire industry for smaller bezels on every display.

Read more