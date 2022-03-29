  1. Mobile

Redmi launches trio of new 5G-capable phones

Ayush Chourasia
By

Redmi released three new 5G phones globally on Tuesday. Two devices belong to the Redmi Note 11 series while the third is part of the more affordable Redmi 10 lineup.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is the most premium offering among the phones launched. It packs a Dimensity 920 chipset and is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone gets a 6.67-inch AMOLED panel with support for a 120Hz high refresh rate. In terms of cameras, the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ has a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The 120-watt HyperCharge tech is the biggest highlight of the device. According Xiaomi, the charging tech can top up the 4500mAh battery inside in just 15 minutes.

Three Redmi 10 5G phones, each in a different available color, against a white background.

Next up is the Redmi Note 11S 5G, which is basically a rebadged Poco M4 Pro 5G. The phone sports a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Dimensity 810 chipset and is clocked at 2.4GHz. Redmi offers this device with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a triple camera setup on the back that includes a 50-megapixel main snapper, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It gets a 5000mAh battery with 33W charging support.

Redmi also introduced the Redmi 10 5G. The phone shares a similar spec sheet to the Redmi Note 11E launched in China earlier this month. Redmi uses the Dimensity 700 chipset on this phone, which makes it 5G-compatible. The Redmi 105G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with 90Hz refresh rate. It gets a dual rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The phone packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W charging support.

Price and availability

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G starts at $369 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The midrange model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage goes for $399 while the top-end model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage comes in at $499.

The Redmi Note 11S is offered in two configurations. Its base model with 4GB RAM and 128B storage is priced at $279, while the top of the line 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variants goes for $299.

Finally, the Redmi 10 5G is priced at $199 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model, while the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage trim comes in at $229.

These phones will go on sale starting April 6, with availability potentially differing depending on the region.

