Samsung confirms Galaxy S25 Edge launch date, along with its 200MP camera

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
The Sinza / YouTube

Samsung has finally revealed the official launch date for its upcoming slim-and-light phone, the Galaxy S25 Edge. After several months of teasing and even showcasing the phone at multiple events, Samsung will finally let people hold the iPhone 17 Air competitor in their hands and add a perception of slimness to our imagination. May 13, as also leaked previously, is the day when Samsung will formally announce the Galaxy S25 Edge globally.

In a newsroom post, Samsung has revealed that the launch event will be hosted online on May 13 at 9 a.m. Korea time. That translates to 1 a.m. in London, 8 p.m. of May 12 in New York time, and 5 p.m. in California. It looks like a single online event will substitute for multiple regional launches.

While the phone’s design has already been shown off several times — with at least a couple of official instances besides leaks, Samsung also claims “pro-grade capabilities to intuitively capture the world around you.” With this, it has confirmed the S25 Edge will come with a 200MP primary camera, pitting it next to the Galaxy S25 Ultra with the same megapixel count. Samsung is also claiming that the camera transitions into a “smart lens that helps recognize what matters to create new memories,” but it’s unclear whether it refers to existing visual intelligence solutions from Google — such as Gemini Live — or a proprietary solution. We’ll learn more when the phone launches next week.

Leaked digital renders of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge colors.
WinFuture

Apart from these bits, specifications of the Galaxy S25 Edge have also leaked through, revealing an overclocked Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite chipset, a roughly 3,900mAh battery, a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, and potential use of ceramics and titanium for construction. Other leaks have confirmed Samsung will offer the phone in three colors, a 50MP secondary ultrawide camera with no telephoto, and a starting price tag of roughly $1,300.

With this pricing, the Galaxy S25 Edge could outstrip the Ultra. But despite its slender profile, it may not be the slimmest Samsung phone to launch in 2025 — a title that is expected to be snagged by the Galaxy Z Fold 7 in the coming months.

