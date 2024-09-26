Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Watch FE finally has an LTE option

It’s a big day for Samsung. Not only has it announced the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy S24 FE but there’s something more to consider about the Galaxy Watch FE. First released in June, the “fan edition” watch is now available in an LTE model at an excellent price.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch FE is designed to provide a range of health and fitness tracking features at an affordable price. It features a stylish and comfortable design with a circular display. The watch features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396 x 396 pixels, an Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

The Galaxy Watch FE’s Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version costs $200, while the all-new Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/LTE version costs $250. At $250, the newest Galaxy Watch FE version is exactly $100 less than the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/LTE and $400 less than the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

The Galaxy Watch FE shares many features with the Galaxy Watch 7, such as heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, GPS, blood-oxygen calculations, and mobile payment support. However, it does not include sleep apnea monitoring and comes with a slightly smaller battery capacity of 247mAh compared to the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7’s 300mAh battery. Its Exynos W920 dual-core processor is slower than the newer Exynos W1000 5-core on the Galaxy Watch 7.

The Galaxy Watch FE is available in black, silver, and pink gold. The first LTE versions arrive on October 3.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also arrive early next month.