 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s affordable Galaxy Watch FE finally has an LTE option

By
A photo of Samsung announcing the Galaxy Watch FE LTE.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

It’s a big day for Samsung. Not only has it announced the Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy S24 FE but there’s something more to consider about the Galaxy Watch FE. First released in June, the “fan edition” watch is now available in an LTE model at an excellent price.

The 40mm Galaxy Watch FE is designed to provide a range of health and fitness tracking features at an affordable price. It features a stylish and comfortable design with a circular display. The watch features a 1.2-inch Super AMOLED display with 396 x 396 pixels, an Exynos W920 chipset, 1.5 GB of RAM, and 16GB of storage.

Recommended Videos

The Galaxy Watch FE’s Bluetooth/Wi-Fi version costs $200, while the all-new Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/LTE version costs $250. At $250, the newest Galaxy Watch FE version is exactly $100 less than the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7 Bluetooth/Wi-Fi/LTE and $400 less than the Galaxy Watch Ultra.

Galaxy Watch FE with LTE.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

The Galaxy Watch FE shares many features with the Galaxy Watch 7, such as heart rate monitoring, stress tracking, GPS, blood-oxygen calculations, and mobile payment support. However, it does not include sleep apnea monitoring and comes with a slightly smaller battery capacity of 247mAh compared to the 40mm Galaxy Watch 7’s 300mAh battery. Its Exynos W920 dual-core processor is slower than the newer Exynos W1000 5-core on the Galaxy Watch 7.

Related

The Galaxy Watch FE is available in black, silver, and pink gold. The first LTE versions arrive on October 3.

Samsung’s new Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy Tab S10 Plus, and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra also arrive early next month.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
A disappointing Samsung Galaxy S25 spec just leaked
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray standing on park bench.

We're back with yet another leak regarding the Samsung Galaxy S25, but this one is not exciting news. According to leaked certification specs in China, the Samsung Galaxy S25 will only support 25-watt charging, while the Galaxy S25 Plus will support 45W. For reference, these are the same specs as the S24 and S24 Plus.

If you're charging from zero to 100%, there isn't that big of a difference in charge times between a 25W and a 45W charger — but it's charging to lower percentages where the difference is evident. Think about it like this: if you're leaving the house in 15 minutes and won't be near a charger for a while, you want the most charge you can get in a short window. Charging at 45W results in significantly greater battery power than 25W in the same time frame, up to around 70% to 80% of the battery.

Read more
The latest Samsung Galaxy S25 leak has me worried
Floating top and bottom angled view of leaked Galaxy S25 renders.

Apple has deservedly received a lot of flak for serving a stale design on its iPhones year after year. The iPhone 16 Pro, for example, continues to flaunt the design DNA introduced with the iPhone 11 Pro five years ago. But it looks like in its quest to one-up Apple, Samsung is doing something similar with the Galaxy S25 series smartphones.

Android Headlines, in collaboration with @OnLeaks, has shared purported renders of the vanilla Galaxy S25. It seems to carry the same fundamental aesthetics that we first saw on the Galaxy S23 and, subsequently, a bunch of midrange smartphones in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M lineups.

Read more
This Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leak may have revealed everything
samsung galaxy tab s10 android tablets big leak design specs ultra back render

Samsung fans, get excited. After the certifications for the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra were spotted online a few weeks ago, we knew it wouldn't be long before more information came our way. Now it's here: Android Headlines and WinFuture broke leaks about the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra, confirming another rumor: this generation consists of only two models.

The leaks confirmed many of the rumors we already knew, but they also brought with them a fair share of new information. That includes specs, image renders, and notes on expected features. Buckle in because there's a lot to go through.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus

Read more