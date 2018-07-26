Digital Trends
Mobile

No more Mr Glass: Samsung shows off its unbreakable screen’s strengths

Andy Boxall
By
samsung display unbreakable screen panel news

A new type of smartphone display panel made by Samsung Display has passed a series of durability tests in the U.S., which saw it surpass standards set out by the Department of Defense. Samsung calls the panel, “unbreakable,” and has huge ambitions for it in the near future.

It’s made up of a flexible OLED screen with a plastic substrate window bonded to it, resulting in a far tougher combination than the glass-and-OLED screens we see on most devices today. While smartphones will be the primary use — because we’re all a bit clumsy — Samsung Display also expects to use the panel in educational environments, cars, and military situations.

What did the screen withstand? The tests were carried out by product safety experts at Underwriters Laboratories (UL), where it passed a 1.2 meter drop test 26 times in succession with no damage at all. It then went on to complete a 1.8 meter drop test, and passed through high and low temperature tests. The results mean Samsung Display’s panel easily passed the military standards the UL tests to.

In a video released by Samsung Display, the unbreakable panel also survives various hammer strikes, which isn’t something we’d recommend replicating on your own glass phone. Despite the obvious toughness, Samsung Display notes that the panel still has the same visibility offered by glass, along with the same light weight properties.

The benefits of a super tough plastic panel that still operates like glass are obvious. When we drop our phone, it won’t be the sound of a massive, impending bill we hear when it hits the ground. We can go out and buy tough phones that do this now, but they don’t look like the Galaxy S9, which is why we probably won’t. Remember though, the UL test is a lab test, rather than one carried out in everyday situations, meaning results may vary once we try one out on a phone.

While Samsung Display is justly proud of its unbreakable screen, it hasn’t offered any information on when it will go into production, or when it will be used on a device we can own. It’s possible the panel may be used on forthcoming phones like the Galaxy S10, or Samsung’s rumored Galaxy X flexible phone; but until Samsung announces it’ll be using Samsung Display’s special panel, we won’t know for sure.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps are free for a limited time
google
Computing

Google offers its own ‘Titan’ USB security key for password-free logins

Google introduced the Titan Security Key, a physical USB-based device that eliminates the need to enter usernames and passwords. The device includes firmware developed by Google’s engineers that verifies its integrity.
Posted By Kevin Parrish
what is apple carplay 2019 toyota rav4 22 c0a427a8ba2dc4d2a358f1fd4420d76aee8fc907 700x467 c
Cars

What is Apple CarPlay? Here's all you need to know about iOS in your dashboard

CarPlay is one of two major infotainment systems currently vying for your car's dash. Here's everything you need to know about the system, including its feature set and host of third-party apps.
Posted By Ronan Glon, Miles Branman
OnePlus 5T Main
Mobile

Thanks to user feedback, Selfie Portrait Mode is coming to the OnePlus 5T

OnePlus, known best for its low-cost OnePlus smartphones, has launched a follow up to the OnePlus 5. It's called the OnePlus 5T, and here's everything you need to know, including the design, specs, release date, and pricing.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar
Best iPad Pro 9.7 cases - BrydgeAir Keyboard
Mobile

Add style and functionality with the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases

No tablet should be without protection, especially an expensive one. Check out our picks for the best iPad Pro 9.7 cases, so you can add some protection, functionality, and style to your new device.
Posted By Simon Hill
ricoh theta v partner program announced ces2018 17
Photography

Ricoh Theta V plug-in marketplace helps expand 360 camera features

The new Ricoh Theta V Marketplace opens the company's flagship 360 camera to new features designed by third-party developers, like adding Google Cloud features and tools designed for real estate and construction.
Posted By Les Shu, Hillary Grigonis
mobile trends google assistant ai
Mobile

Google releases final Android P beta, official launch coming soon

It's that magical time of year where we get our first glimpse of the upcoming version of Android. At this year's Google I/O, the tech giant announced Android P. Here's all the new features we can expect in the coming months.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Spotify
Music

How much is Spotify Premium, and how can you get it at a discount?

Having access to millions of songs comes at a price -- albeit, a pretty small one. Before you figure out how much is Spotify Premium going to cost you, you’ll want to see if you qualify for a discounted (or even free) subscription.
Posted By Parker Hall, Brie Barbee
Wear OS vs. Apple Watch
Mobile

Bigger battery and charging band may be in store for the Apple Watch Series 4

Ready for an all new Apple Watch for 2018? It looks like Apple may be planning a complete redesign with improved health features. Here are all the details about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 4.
Posted By Steven Winkelman