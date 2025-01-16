 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is on sale for just $40, but with a catch

Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
If you need a new phone but you’re on a tight budget, you probably didn’t think to look at Samsung Galaxy deals, as these include the brand’s flagship smartphones. However, there are also some extremely affordable options like the Samsung Galaxy A14. The smartphone is on sale for only $40, following a $60 discount on its original price of $100, but it’s locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan. If you’re fine with that restriction, then you better hurry as we’re not sure how much time is remaining on this bargain.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy A14

The Samsung Galaxy A14 scored 4 out of 5 stars in our review, which is surprisingly high for an entry-level smartphone. It “offers a lot of bang for your buck” as a member of Samsung’s affordable Galaxy A-Series, and it all begins with the first thing that you’ll notice — a 6.6-inch LCD touchscreen with 1080p resolution. You shouldn’t expect it to challenge the display of a flagship model like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, but it’s still a pretty nice screen for browsing social media, playing mobile games, and watching streaming shows.

With the Mediatek Dimensity 700 octa-processor and 6GB of RAM onboard, the Samsung Galaxy A14 will provide decent performance while you navigate the Android 13 interface — though you can already update it to Android 14 and to Android 15 in the near future. Its cameras are another impressive feature of the Samsung Galaxy A14, with a 50MP rear camera that’s accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens, and a 13MP selfie camera. The smartphone only has 64GB of onboard storage, but a microSD card can expand that by 1TB.

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is packed with features for a budget-friendly smartphone, so it’s a steal for its discounted price of just $40 from Walmart. You’ll need to use it with a Straight Talk prepaid plan, but if that’s not an issue, then act fast if you want to take advantage of the $60 in savings from its sticker price of $100. You’re not always going to get a chance to buy the Samsung Galaxy A14 for less than half-price, so if you’re interested in one of the most affordable phone deals we’ve recently seen, you need to complete your purchase as soon as you can.

Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
