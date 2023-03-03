 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

How to turn off your Galaxy S23: 3 easy ways to do it

Peter Hunt Szpytek
By

There are a lot of settings to mess around with and tune on the Galaxy S23. So many, in fact, that some of the simplest options can become a little buried as a new adopter gets set up. One thing that's deceptively difficult to find is the power button to turn off the Galaxy S23.

Difficulty

Easy

Duration

5 minutes

What You Need

  • Your Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, or S23 Ultra

Luckily, turning off your S23 is simple and can be done in a handful of different ways, depending on your preference. Additionally, the steps you'll need to take to power down are the same regardless of which phone you have in the S23 line — which means that Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra owners don't need to know anything extra when it comes to shutting off their phones.

A Samsung Galaxy S23 with the power menu, showing the option to turn it off.
Joe Maring/Digital Trends

How to turn off the Galaxy S23 in the Quick Settings panel

The first option that Galaxy S23 owners have for powering off is using the Quick Settings panel. The panel hosts a whole slew of options for you to dive into, but for this how-to, we'll focus on just the power button.

Step 1: Open the Quick Settings menu by swiping down from the top of the screen if your S23 is locked. If your phone is unlocked, either swipe down from the top of the screen with two fingers or swipe down with one finger twice.

Step 2: With Quick Settings open, select the power button at the top of the screen (it's between the search and settings icons).

Related

Step 3: Once selected, three large icons will appear on-screen giving you the option to make an emergency call, restart your phone, or shut it down. Select Power off twice and your phone will turn off.

How to turn off the Galaxy S23 with the buttons

There are actually a few different ways to turn off your Galaxy S23 using the buttons. The simplest is to hold down the Side key (the power/lock button) and the volume down button for three seconds to pull up the power menu. If you want to just hold down one button instead of two, however, there are options for that as well.

If you want to turn off your phone using Bixby, start with Step 1 below. If you want to learn how to turn off your phone using the Side key without Bixby, skip to Step 4.

Step 1: Hold down the Side key to open Bixby, the Galaxy S23's AI assistant. If you haven't set up Bixby, follow the on-screen prompts to give it access to your phone's controls.

Step 2: With Bixby open, ask it to turn off your phone. There are a handful of different things you can say such as "power down" or "turn off my phone."

Step 3: Once you do, Bixby will double-check that you want to turn your S23 off. Select Power off and your phone will turn off.

Step 4: If you want to use the Side key to turn your Galaxy S23 off but don't want to use Bixby, you're able to turn the AI off and use the Side Key as a power button on its own. First, open the Settings app and navigate to the Advanced features menu.

Step 5: In the Advance features menu, select the Side key tab.

Step 6: In the Side key tab, look for the menu that says Press and hold. By default, it should be set to Wake Bixby, but you'll want to select Power off menu.

Step 7: With that selected, to turn off your phone simply hold the Side key and the Power off menu will appear. Select Power off twice, and your S23 will turn off.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
You’ll be surprised how good this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is
Jennifer Allen
By Jennifer Allen
February 27, 2023
The Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting on a table and showing its home screen.

We've been rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in recent times but we're seriously impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal going on at Best Buy right now. When you trade in select devices, you can get up to $750 instant trade-in credit to save on the phone as well as $100 instant Samsung Credit so you can buy select Samsung products for less. That means it's possible to buy the phone for just $450 after trade-in or working out at $350 when you factor in the instant Samsung Credit. Sound unmissable to you? Read on while we tell you why the phone is so great.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone around right now. Ranking highly in our look at the best phones and defeating all the competition in the best Android phones stakes, you can't go wrong here. Truly exceptional, it does everything fantastically well. Perhaps its highlight is its camera. Ever wanted to take a photo at night but were frustrated by low-light photo quality? That's going to be a thing of the past here with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra making everything look good. Its 200MP camera is even capable of taking photos of the moon thanks to its exceptional zoom quality.

Read more
Xiaomi’s latest smartwatch puts the Pixel Watch to shame in a big way
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 27, 2023
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro worn on a person's wrist.

The world of smartwatches has finally caught up with traditional watchmakers (and Apple) and has discovered that making something that goes on our wrists out of quality materials is the way forward.

The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro — announced at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 — has a stainless steel case, sapphire crystal over the screen, and a soft leather strap. All that makes it far more desirable than ones made out of “lesser” materials. I’ve worn it to find out more.
The Xiaomi Watch S1 Pro's elevated design

Read more
A new Android phone with a crazy camera might crush the Galaxy S23
Andy Boxall
By Andy Boxall
February 27, 2023
The Xiaomi 13 Pro held in a person's hand.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be the brand's first phone with a Leica-tuned camera to launch internationally — after it decided to keep the Xiaomi 12S Ultra for China only. Xiaomi and Leica teamed up last year after the famed camera maker parted ways with longtime collaborator Huawei, and that means there are big boots to fill.

More than that, the technical specification and design have to be strong enough to take on the excellent Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus, its biggest current rival, or the very similar OnePlus 11. We've used the phone for a few days prior to its announcement at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 to see if it has the strength to crush the competition. Is the Xiaomi 13 Pro up to the task, or will the price scupper its chances?
Xiaomi 13 Pro: powerful specifications

Read more