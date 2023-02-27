 Skip to main content
You’ll be surprised how good this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is

Jennifer Allen
By
The Galaxy S23 Ultra sitting on a table and showing its home screen.
Andy Boxall/DigitalTrends

We’ve been rounding up all the best Samsung Galaxy S23 deals in recent times but we’re seriously impressed by the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra deal going on at Best Buy right now. When you trade in select devices, you can get up to $750 instant trade-in credit to save on the phone as well as $100 instant Samsung Credit so you can buy select Samsung products for less. That means it’s possible to buy the phone for just $450 after trade-in or working out at $350 when you factor in the instant Samsung Credit. Sound unmissable to you? Read on while we tell you why the phone is so great.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Android phone around right now. Ranking highly in our look at the best phones and defeating all the competition in the best Android phones stakes, you can’t go wrong here. Truly exceptional, it does everything fantastically well. Perhaps its highlight is its camera. Ever wanted to take a photo at night but were frustrated by low-light photo quality? That’s going to be a thing of the past here with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra making everything look good. Its 200MP camera is even capable of taking photos of the moon thanks to its exceptional zoom quality.

Besides the 200MP lens, there’s also a 12MP wide-angle camera with a 120-degree field of view, plus two 10MP telephoto cameras with a 3x and 10x optical zoom. Packed with strong software features, it’s a true photograph powerhouse.

There’s also the fastest Snapdragon processor yet ensuring whatever you do is done speedily. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is great for gaming on the move but it’s also excellent for multitasking. There’s a stylus included in the form of the S Pen so you can get more precise and hands-on with your sketches or notes, with the 6.8-inch Super Dynamic AMOLED screen making everything look gorgeous. Streaming shows highlight the screen’s vibrant colors and deep blacks. That goes for even if you’re in direct sunlight thanks to an adaptive vision booster. Elsewhere, there’s also great battery life, a stylish design, and all the other features you would expect from a high-end smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is typically priced at $1,200 but with select trade-ins, you can bring that price down to just $450 with an extra $100 gained in Instant Samsung Credit that can be used on other Samsung devices. Working out as potentially just $350, this is an amazing deal for anyone that wants the best phone around right now.

