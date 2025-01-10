The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is on sale ahead of Unpacked 2025

Samsung Unpacked 2025, where the Samsung Galaxy S25 is expected to be unveiled, is coming up, which is probably why we’re seeing Samsung Galaxy deals for the outgoing generation of flagship smartphones. Here’s your chance to get the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra at $100 off, which slashes the price of the 256GB model to $1,200 from $1,300, and the 512GB model to $1,320 from $1,420. You can save even more if you trade in your current device. With stocks probably already running low ahead of the launch of the next batch of Samsung Galaxy devices, you better hurry with your purchase if you’re interested in this offer.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is one of the most powerful Android phones ever built, with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy chip and 12GB of RAM enabling extremely smooth performance and supporting various Galaxy AI tools. Two of the device’s most useful AI features are Circle to Search by Google, which is a visual search tool for your photos and any images you see online, and Generative Edit, which can remove certain elements from photos and fills in the blanks. The smartphone ships with Android 14 pre-installed along with One UI 6.1, and of course, it also comes with the S Pen stylus that hides into the bottom of the device.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is protected by a titanium frame, with barely any bezels surrounding its gorgeous 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x screen that features peak brightness of 2,500 nits, resolution of up to 3120 x 1440, and an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The smartphone also doesn’t hold back when it comes to its cameras, as it’s equipped with a 200MP main camera, a 12MP wide-angle camera, a 50MP telephoto camera for 5x optical zoom, and a 10MP telephoto camera for 3x optical zoom.

