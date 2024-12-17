The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a nasty display issue. Here’s what’s wrong

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, there’s some unfortunate news. Several users have reported that the oleophobic coating on their device’s display is wearing off. This coating is designed to repel oils and smudges. Instead, it’s causing displays to look (surprise, surprise) dirty, oily, and, in some cases, even scratched, severely diminishing the overall user experience.

As noted by Android Authority, these reports have surfaced primarily on online platforms like X, highlighting a growing concern among users. Rajan Thakur, for example, notes a permanent glass polish mark appearing on their phone; Plyush Baid meanwhile asks a simple question: “what’s the point of a screen guard if it makes the anti-reflective coating ineffective?”

The Samsung device features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was released in January alongside its siblings, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Users of those other models have yet to report similar complaints. This discrepancy suggests that the problem might be isolated to the Ultra version, raising questions about the manufacturing process or materials used specifically for that model.

While it is still unclear whether this is a widespread issue, it is concerning, especially considering the phone’s young age. Currently, Samsung has not issued an official statement about the problem, leaving many owners uncertain.

Affected users who have contacted Samsung directly have been advised to compile detailed reports about their specific issues, including information about their purchase, device details, and photographs of the affected display. This feedback seems crucial for Samsung to understand the scope of the issue and determine how to proceed.

What is causing this problem remains to be seen. Some speculate it could be related to a specific production batch, while others suggest it might be an issue with quality control standards. Hopefully, Samsung address this soon.

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S25 series as early as next month. It will include a Galaxy S25 Ultra.