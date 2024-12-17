 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra has a nasty display issue. Here’s what’s wrong

By
The Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

If you own a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, there’s some unfortunate news. Several users have reported that the oleophobic coating on their device’s display is wearing off. This coating is designed to repel oils and smudges. Instead, it’s causing displays to look (surprise, surprise) dirty, oily, and, in some cases, even scratched, severely diminishing the overall user experience.

As noted by Android Authority, these reports have surfaced primarily on online platforms like X, highlighting a growing concern among users.  Rajan Thakur, for example, notes a permanent glass polish mark appearing on their phone; Plyush Baid meanwhile asks a simple question: “what’s the point of a screen guard if it makes the anti-reflective coating ineffective?”

Recommended Videos

The Samsung device features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The Galaxy S24 Ultra was released in January alongside its siblings, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Users of those other models have yet to report similar complaints. This discrepancy suggests that the problem might be isolated to the Ultra version, raising questions about the manufacturing process or materials used specifically for that model.

Damaged Galaxy S24 Ultra display.
Piyush Baid

While it is still unclear whether this is a widespread issue, it is concerning, especially considering the phone’s young age. Currently, Samsung has not issued an official statement about the problem, leaving many owners uncertain.

Related

Affected users who have contacted Samsung directly have been advised to compile detailed reports about their specific issues, including information about their purchase, device details, and photographs of the affected display. This feedback seems crucial for Samsung to understand the scope of the issue and determine how to proceed.

What is causing this problem remains to be seen. Some speculate it could be related to a specific production batch, while others suggest it might be an issue with quality control standards. Hopefully, Samsung address this soon.

Samsung is expected to announce the Samsung Galaxy S25 series as early as next month. It will include a Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 release date may have leaked
The back of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Orange.

The next major smartphone release is approaching quickly. According to tipster Abhishek Yadav (via SamMobile), Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy S25 series on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. While earlier rumors suggested that the actual date might be January 23, it’s clear that the arrival of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra is imminent.

It is not yet known whether January 22 is the date when Samsung will announce the new phones at an Unpacked event or if it is the official launch date. Earlier this year, the company announced the Galaxy S24 series on January 17, with a release date set for January 31.

Read more
Bad news, Samsung fans. The Galaxy S25 series might get a price increase
The purple Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus resting against a white pole.

The Samsung Galaxy S25's rumored launch date is just over a month away, but leaks still pour in seemingly every day. Unfortunately, the latest bears bad news: a potential price hike. The Galaxy S25 price may rise by roughly 150,000 won (around $105 USD), according to The JoongAng newspaper. The South Korean Won (KRW) has weakened compared to the USD (and currently sits at around 1,432 won to 1 USD), which means higher costs for importing components, according to Yonhap News, a South Korean news site.

The average price of Samsung devices is lower in foreign markets compared to Korea, but a major change in the home market pricing will spill over into foreign pricing, too. The recent political turmoil in South Korea, paired with increased exchange rates, is apparently driving the potential increase. The Samsung Galaxy S24 launched at $800 for the base model. The potential price increase means the Galaxy S25 could start at $900 or higher. Following that trend, we could see a starting price of $1,000 for the Galaxy S25 Plus and $1,400 for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. The S24 Ultra was already $100 more expensive than the previous generation.

Read more
This phone highlights what Google and Samsung need to fix with their cameras in 2025
Oppo Find X8 Pro laying flat on a table.

When companies release new smartphones, they usually call out a specific camera specification or two. For the Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung calls out the 200-megapixel main camera as well as the 5x telephoto, while Apple focused on its 48MP Fusion camera, and Google made bold claims about the power of its 5x telephoto zoom.

However, dive deeper, and you’ll often find that these flashy cameras are paired with other lower-resolution sensors. For some companies, this isn’t a significant problem, and Google has proven that you can work wonders using AI and algorithms, even when the hardware doesn’t match up.

Read more