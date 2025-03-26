Gorgeous Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unexpectedly appears in hands on video

We’ve seen a number of launches from Samsung already this year – its Galaxy S25 series arrived at the beginning of January, followed by the Galaxy A56 at the beginning of March, and we’ve seen some new home appliances too. There’s a device we’re all waiting to launch officially, however, after Samsung teased it in January and that’s the Galaxy S25 Edge.

There have been numerous reports surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge since that tease, with us covering a leak of its rumoured specs only a few days ago. But the most recent report reveals a better look at what we might be able to expect.

Korean YouTuber The Sinza has posted a video (spotted by Android Authority) showing off two dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Edge. That means that while you can’t see the device functioning as such, the video does show off just how svelte the Galaxy S25 Edge will be when it arrives. You can see it from multiple angles too, as well as against the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What does the hands on video tell us about the Galaxy S25 Edge?

At the bottom, there is an off-centred USB-C port which is slightly jarring to look at, though likely one of the comprises for the thinness, and there’s a SIM tray at the bottom too. The dual-camera setup – thought to be a 200-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor – is shown off in the top left corner within a module, which is a different take to the individual lenses on the Galaxy S25 series, and the video measures the phone at 5.84mm.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to come with a titanium frame and in three colour options of Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack, with the Silver and Jetblack seemingly shown off in the video.

Previous reports have suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will come with a 6.7-inch display, like the Galaxy S25 Plus, and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It’s also claimed to have a 3,786mAh battery. No official launch date has been confirmed by Samsung as yet, but rumours point towards mid-April so it shouldn’t be too much longer before we see this device fully functioning in the flesh.