Gorgeous Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge unexpectedly appears in hands on video

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge Dummy Video
We’ve seen a number of launches from Samsung already this year – its Galaxy S25 series arrived at the beginning of January, followed by the Galaxy A56 at the beginning of March, and we’ve seen some new home appliances too. There’s a device we’re all waiting to launch officially, however, after Samsung teased it in January and that’s the Galaxy S25 Edge. 

There have been numerous reports surrounding the Galaxy S25 Edge since that tease, with us covering a leak of its rumoured specs only a few days ago. But the most recent report reveals a better look at what we might be able to expect. 

Korean YouTuber The Sinza has posted a video (spotted by Android Authority) showing off two dummy units of the Galaxy S25 Edge. That means that while you can’t see the device functioning as such, the video does show off just how svelte the Galaxy S25 Edge will be when it arrives. You can see it from multiple angles too, as well as against the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

What does the hands on video tell us about the Galaxy S25 Edge?

At the bottom, there is an off-centred USB-C port which is slightly jarring to look at, though likely one of the comprises for the thinness, and there’s a SIM tray at the bottom too. The dual-camera setup – thought to be a 200-megapixel main sensor and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor – is shown off in the top left corner within a module, which is a different take to the individual lenses on the Galaxy S25 series, and the video measures the phone at 5.84mm. 

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is reported to come with a titanium frame and in three colour options of Titanium Icyblue, Titanium Silver, and Titanium Jetblack, with the Silver and Jetblack seemingly shown off in the video. 

Previous reports have suggested the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge will come with a 6.7-inch display, like the Galaxy S25 Plus, and run the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It’s also claimed to have a 3,786mAh battery. No official launch date has been confirmed by Samsung as yet, but rumours point towards mid-April so it shouldn’t be too much longer before we see this device fully functioning in the flesh.

Samsung’s super-slim S25 Edge might come with a side of battery life struggles
Side buttons on the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Both Samsung and Apple are gearing up to release super-slim smartphone models this year. Rumors suggest that Apple is going for a high-density approach to pack in more power but a certification from Denmark shows the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge does not have a similar trick up its sleeve.

Spotted by GSMArena, the certification reveals that the S25 Edge will use a battery with a capacity of 3,900 mAh -- that's 100 mAh less than the S25. While it makes sense that a smaller phone would have a smaller battery, Samsung could end up regretting this decision if the iPhone 17 Air's battery manages to be both small and high-capacity.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch day availability could prove difficult
Alleged leaked image of Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

We're hearing more about the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge, and it’s not good news for would-be early adopters.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge is expected to be officially unveiled next month. Following its release, a global launch will occur, raising questions about its pricing and availability for launch. Financial News has started to shed light on these matters.

Samsung Galaxy S25 could get a major software overhaul sooner than expected
The vertical app drawer in One UI 7.

Earlier this week, a known tipster suggested Samsung might skip straight from One UI 7 to One UI 8, citing the delays that have plagued the current version of the software. Today, the first versions of One UI 8 were spotted on an internal test server. This isn't an indication One UI 8 will release any time soon, but it does indicate development has started at least two months earlier than expected.

One UI 7 has been in beta testing in December and has come to only a select few devices so far. Samsung did confirm the stable build of One UI 7 should launch in April and that more devices are being added to the beta program, including foldable phones. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 have begun to receive the update, too, allowing them to finally join the Android 15 party.

