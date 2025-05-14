 Skip to main content
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be in for a major selfie makeover

By
The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE sitting upright with its display turned on.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Samsung has had a busy year of phone launches so far, not only announcing the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year, followed by the Galaxy A56 in March, but it also very recently released the super slim Galaxy S25 Edge.

We aren’t even half way through the year and there are already seven new Samsung Galaxy phones to choose from, but if you thought that was it for 2025, think again. 

There’s more to come and we don’t just mean in terms of the company’s foldable phones, which are expected by the end of the summer in the form of at least the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Fan Edition – or FE model – of the Galaxy S25 is also rumored however, and the latest report suggests it could see a nice upgrade.

What could the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offer?

According to GalaxyClub – which has a pretty decent track record when it comes to Samsung rumors – the Galaxy S25 FE is claimed to be getting an improved front facing camera. It’s said the 2025 FE device will feature a 12-megapixel front camera, matching the resolution of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, though it’s not clear if it’s the same sensor at the moment. 

Still, your selfies should at least see some improvements compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, which has a 10-megapixel front camera. In terms of the other camera specs on the Galaxy S25 FE, GalaxyClub claims the main camera will be a 50-megapixel sensor like the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S24 FE and the regular Galaxy S models that have launched since the Galaxy S22.

For now, nothing is confirmed by Samsung of course but we’re always here for improvements, not matter how small and especially ones that can make our face look a little better (we hope). As for when the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might make an appearance, it’s expected in the latter half of the year so it’s likely the company’s foldables will be first.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might favor power over price
Side profile of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 FE is expected to launch later this year, offering flagship-level performance and features at a more affordable price. While it's long been expected to launch with the Exynos 2400e chip, a new report suggests Samsung might go with the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 instead, citing production issues with Samsung Foundry.

The report comes from NotebookCheck's Anil Ganti via one of their internal sources. According to the source, Samsung still intends to launch the Galaxy S25 FE with the Exynos 2400e, but the company has a backup plan in case production issues arise, and that's the Dimensity 9400. While Samsung has previously used Mediatek chips in the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup, it poses several notable downsides versus the Exynos.

Read more
Samsung’s first tri-fold handset could be a game-changer for company
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to use a next-generation silicon-carbon battery in its first-ever tri-fold smartphone, anticipated to launch later this year. This new battery technology boasts a higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which can pack more power into a smaller space.

According to leaker PandaFlash (via Android Headlines) while the battery capacity in the tri-fold might remain under 5,000mAh to maintain a slim and lightweight design, the silicon-carbon composition could still deliver comparable battery life to larger conventional batteries. This move aligns with Samsung's ongoing efforts to create thinner Galaxy devices, with rumors suggesting the technology could also feature in the even slimmer Galaxy S26 series expected next year.

Read more
Every phone should copy this Galaxy S25 Ultra feature
Prakhar Khanna holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

Samsung introduced a new display feature with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and has only improved it on its latest flagship. The Galaxy S25 Ultra’s screen lies under the protection of Corning Gorilla Armor 2, which is a step above the typical Corning Gorilla Glass found on most smartphones.

The Gorilla Armor series debuted with last year’s Galaxy S24 Ultra and brought anti-reflective properties that claimed to lower surface reflections by “up to 75 percent.” It was a genuine quality-of-life upgrade as it improved screen visibility in harsh lighting and enhanced durability. It delivered over four times better scratch resistance and up to three times better drop resistance compared to “competitive aluminosilicate cover classes.”

Read more