Samsung Galaxy S25 FE could be in for a major selfie makeover

Samsung has had a busy year of phone launches so far, not only announcing the Galaxy S25 series at the beginning of the year, followed by the Galaxy A56 in March, but it also very recently released the super slim Galaxy S25 Edge.

We aren’t even half way through the year and there are already seven new Samsung Galaxy phones to choose from, but if you thought that was it for 2025, think again.

Recommended Videos

There’s more to come and we don’t just mean in terms of the company’s foldable phones, which are expected by the end of the summer in the form of at least the Galaxy Z Flip 7 and the Galaxy Z Fold 7. The Fan Edition – or FE model – of the Galaxy S25 is also rumored however, and the latest report suggests it could see a nice upgrade.

What could the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE offer?

According to GalaxyClub – which has a pretty decent track record when it comes to Samsung rumors – the Galaxy S25 FE is claimed to be getting an improved front facing camera. It’s said the 2025 FE device will feature a 12-megapixel front camera, matching the resolution of the Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra, though it’s not clear if it’s the same sensor at the moment.

Still, your selfies should at least see some improvements compared to the Galaxy S24 FE, which has a 10-megapixel front camera. In terms of the other camera specs on the Galaxy S25 FE, GalaxyClub claims the main camera will be a 50-megapixel sensor like the Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy S24 FE and the regular Galaxy S models that have launched since the Galaxy S22.

For now, nothing is confirmed by Samsung of course but we’re always here for improvements, not matter how small and especially ones that can make our face look a little better (we hope). As for when the Samsung Galaxy S25 FE might make an appearance, it’s expected in the latter half of the year so it’s likely the company’s foldables will be first.