Unofficial live pictures that supposedly show the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 seem to confirm the forthcoming wearable will have a physical rotating bezel, a much-liked feature seen on the original Galaxy Watch. Published by MySmartPrice.com, the images apparently come from the website of Indonesia’s telecoms certification board, where the smartwatch has been tested ahead of launch.

There are two Galaxy Watch 3 models listed, the SM-R850 and SM-R840, which fits in with previous rumors stating Samsung would release two different case sizes, believed to be 41mm and 45mm. Samsung’s prime competitor is Apple’s Apple Watch, which also comes in two sizes, 40mm and 44mm. Looking at the pictures, the bezel appears to be raised and separate to the glass covering the screen, suggesting it can be physically rotated to navigate the operating system.

On the right-hand side of the case are two buttons, the top looking slightly more prominent than the lower button, much like the approach taken on the 2020 Moto 360 smartwatch. The design has also changed compared to the Galaxy Watch and the Galaxy Watch Active 2, where the buttons are flush against the case. The live pictures are accompanied by a schematic of the case back, which reveals some more details about the new Galaxy Watch 3.

The image shows what we can assume to be a heart rate monitor in the center of the case back, with an inscription around it stating the watch will meet MIL-STD-810G toughness, have Gorilla Glass DX over the screen, and be equipped with an LTE connection too. Samsung has been rumored to release both an LTE model and a Wi-Fi model of the Galaxy Watch 3.

Another leak was published shortly before the live photos surfaced by Sammobile, and informed us there would be two Galaxy Watch 3 models, and that they would be made from either stainless steel or titanium. For the Apple Watch Series 5, Apple also introduced a luxury titanium model, with prices starting from $799, so should Samsung do the same don’t expect it to be cheap.

There’s no official release date for the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 as yet. The listing here suggests it will come soon, but it may also arrive at the same time as the next Galaxy Note series phone, expected around August or September.

