The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is our top Android phone pick, and the sequel is expected to arrive later this year. It will have a lot to live up to, and rumors are beginning to give us some hints about what will make the Galaxy Note 20 and Note 20 Plus new and exciting. Here’s a rundown of all the big news around the highly anticipated Samsung devices.

Camera

The Galaxy Note 20 Plus is rumored to use the same 108-megapixel camera as the Galaxy S20 Ultra, but also add a new sensor to improve autofocusing, and rid the new phone of issues that have affected the largest S20 model. However, while the sensor is expected to be the same, the Note 20 Plus will apparently not have the 100x Space Zoom feature.

Galaxy Note20 + will still use 108mp HM1, but add a new sensor to assist in focusing and completely solve the focusing problem. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) May 19, 2020

A case leak shows the Galaxy Note 20’s camera module may have three main sensors, plus an additional sensor or flash unit. However, the specification of the Note 20’s camera is unknown for now. It’s possible Samsung will continue using a top-center selfie camera for both phones.

Design

We don’t know what the Galaxy Note 20 will look like yet. The only clues to its shape and design so far come from images of a case for the phone, which show a large, Galaxy S20 Ultra-style camera module cutout, and a squared-off body similar to the Note 10 Plus. It also shows the physical control buttons on the right-hand side of the body, rather than the left as with the Note 10 series.

Here's a fun one. This is a mold for an inlay for the official Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (Plus) LED View Cover. (Ignore the markings and the aspect ratio could be a little off, too). pic.twitter.com/kAZEFmTXhB — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 31, 2020

It’s relatively safe to assume the Note 20 Plus will have a glass and metal body with a large screen and minimal bezels, plus a slot to hold the S Pen stylus, the major feature which separates the Note from the S series in Samsung’s lineup.

Specification

Samsung positions the Galaxy Note 20 series at the top of its range, and pushes them toward power users, so expect both phones to have plenty of performance. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 is likely to feature in the U.S. versions, while the Exynos 990 chipset will probably be used in the European models.

It wouldn’t be a Galaxy Note phone without an S Pen stylus, so this is a certainty, as is a large screen size. Currently, there are no indications whether Samsung will change the 6.3-inch or 6.8-inch sizes seen on the Note 10 series.

The battery capacity may be increased though, with one recent rumor indicating the Note 20 Plus will have a 4,500mAh battery, compared to the 4,300mAh cell in the Note 10 Plus. It’s unlikely to make much difference to the standby time. An earlier rumor pointed to the Note 20 having a 4,000mAh battery, up considerably from the 3,500mAh cell in the Note 10, which may extend use time.

Name and release date

The assumption is Samsung will call the new Note series phone the Note 20, and that it will be joined by a Note 20 Plus. Samsung made the jump from the Galaxy S10 to Galaxy S20, so it makes sense for the company to bring the Note series into line for 2020.

Samsung usually announces the new Note series in August, and rumors indicate it’s on track to do the same with the Note 20 this year, despite concerns the launch may be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

