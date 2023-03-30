 Skip to main content
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is still a great buy at $400 off

Andrew Morrisey
By
A gold colored Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 held in hands while partially shut.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

You can’t get by in today’s world without a smartphone, and while there is a newer model of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip on the market, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 still makes a very competent option. It becomes especially attractive when you consider the deals Best Buy is offering on the flip phone today. Your savings will vary depending on your carrier, but purchasing the Galaxy Z Flip 3 unlocked can save you as much as $400, and drop the price down from $1,000 to just $600. Even more savings are available if you have an eligible device to trade in.

Why you should get the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

Samsung has been a premium name in electronics for quite some time, and its smartphone lineup has plenty of models to offer something for everyone. The company it out of the park with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4, but its earlier incarnation, the Galaxy Z Flip 3, laid the groundwork for its success. The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is such a versatile and impressive phone that we consider it the foldable for everyone, and because it was somewhat ahead of the curve at the time of its release, it still holds up as a very capable smartphone today. The foldable display and informative cover screen puts flip phones of the past to shame, and its impressive specs compete with some of the best phones.

At the top of the feature set is that folding screen, which allows you to capture pictures and make hands-free video calls from almost any angle. This even allows you to hold the phone a number of ways, and with hands-free selfie taking, you’ll never have to see your arm in your pictures again. The compact design makes it easy to handle and easy to keep with you at all times, and fast charging technology ensures you won’t have to spend too long near an outlet charging back up throughout the day. These deals on the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 are for the phantom black model, making it a good phone for fun or a good phone for professionals.

While your savings will vary depending upon your wireless carrier, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 makes a great deal at almost any discount. If you purchase it unlocked from Best Buy right now you can save as much as $400, bringing the price down from $1,000 to just $600.

