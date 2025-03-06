Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6 start getting One UI 7 beta update

Samsung has started the rollout of OneUI 7 Beta update for its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Multiple users have on X and Samsung’s community forum have reported receiving the enrolment message on their eligible Samsung phone.

A few days ago, the company promised that One UI 7 beta testing for its latest foldables will kick off for users in India, Korea, the US, and the UK. As per user posts in the Samsung forum, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in the US have started receiving the update.

Now downloading One UI 7 beta on Z Flip 6! pic.twitter.com/MMFcBHOaDl — Jeff Springer (@jspring86az) March 7, 2025

It seems unlocked devices are in the first batch, and so far, we have seen reports of T-Mobile, Verizon, and Cricket receiving the update notice. If you own one of these two devices, head over to the Samsung Members app and you will see a banner announcing the beta program.

Tap on it and enrol your device, followed by checking for an update from within the Software dashboard of the Settings app.

The latest beta puts these devices on the Android 15 bandwagon, and adds a bunch of new features such as a redesigned Home Screen, call transcripts, an updated security dashboard with new features, the Now Bar, and more. The Writing Assist toolkit delivers capabilities such as text summarization, proof-reading, formatting, and more.

I got OneUI 7 on the Galaxy Z Fold6! Lets go!! pic.twitter.com/hZv65Iq1pO — MTG – Melih Gungor (@mtgproductionss) March 7, 2025

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has also promised that the One UI 7 Beta update will be released for the Galaxy S23 series phones and the mid-range Galaxy A55 smartphone later this week.

Additionally, the Android 15-based experience is also making its way to Samsung’s tablets for the first time, starting with the Galaxy Tab S10 series slates later this month. The stable version of One UI 7 for all compatible smartphones will be released in April, according to Samsung.

The company had committed to updating flagship phones going as far back as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the coming months. Smartphones across the Galaxy-A, Galaxy-M, and the affordable Galaxy-F series are also lined up for the software upgrade. However, an official roadmap for these older devices is yet to be confirmed.