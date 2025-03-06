 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 & Flip 6 start getting One UI 7 beta update

By
Update banner for Samsung One UI 7 beta testing
X / Digital Trends

Samsung has started the rollout of OneUI 7 Beta update for its latest foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6. Multiple users have on X and Samsung’s community forum have reported receiving the enrolment message on their eligible Samsung phone.

A few days ago, the company promised that One UI 7 beta testing for its latest foldables will kick off for users in India, Korea, the US, and the UK. As per user posts in the Samsung forum, Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 users in the US have started receiving the update.

Recommended Videos

Now downloading One UI 7 beta on Z Flip 6! pic.twitter.com/MMFcBHOaDl

&mdash; Jeff Springer (@jspring86az) March 7, 2025

Please enable Javascript to view this content

It seems unlocked devices are in the first batch, and so far, we have seen reports of T-Mobile, Verizon, and Cricket receiving the update notice. If you own one of these two devices, head over to the Samsung Members app and you will see a banner announcing the beta program.

Tap on it and enrol your device, followed by checking for an update from within the Software dashboard of the Settings app.

Samsung community posts about One UI 7 update.
Samsung Community Forum / Digital Trends

The latest beta puts these devices on the Android 15 bandwagon, and adds a bunch of new features such as a redesigned Home Screen, call transcripts, an updated security dashboard with new features, the Now Bar, and more. The Writing Assist toolkit delivers capabilities such as text summarization, proof-reading, formatting, and more.

I got OneUI 7 on the Galaxy Z Fold6!

Lets go!! pic.twitter.com/hZv65Iq1pO

&mdash; MTG – Melih Gungor (@mtgproductionss) March 7, 2025

In addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Samsung has also promised that the One UI 7 Beta update will be released for the Galaxy S23 series phones and the mid-range Galaxy A55 smartphone later this week.

Additionally, the Android 15-based experience is also making its way to Samsung’s tablets for the first time, starting with the Galaxy Tab S10 series slates later this month. The stable version of One UI 7 for all compatible smartphones will be released in April, according to Samsung.

Reports of users receiving the One UI 7 beta update.
Samsung Community Forum / Digital Trends

The company had committed to updating flagship phones going as far back as Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy Z Fold 3, and Galaxy Z Flip 3 in the coming months. Smartphones across the Galaxy-A, Galaxy-M, and the affordable Galaxy-F series are also lined up for the software upgrade. However, an official roadmap for these older devices is yet to be confirmed.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech and science journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started…
I used the Oppo Find N5, here’s why it’s replacing my Galaxy Z Fold 6
The Oppo Find N5 with the screen open

After weeks of drip-teasing everyone about its new folding phone, Oppo has finally unveiled the Oppo Find N5. It’s the world’s thinnest foldable, and Oppo has addressed many of the constructive criticisms it faced with the Find N3. The result is a phone that shows that folding phones no longer need to compromise, at least on paper.

The Oppo Find N5 also addresses many of the concerns about the folding phone category as a whole. When using the Galaxy Z Fold 6 or Pixel 9 Pro Fold in public, I’ll often get asked questions like is it durable enough? Can you see the crease? What’s the battery life? What about the cameras?

Read more
One UI 7 lets parents restrict their children from seeing adult sites and harmful apps
Notifications on the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

One UI 7, Samsung's latest Android skin, comes with several visual and functional upgrades over the previous version, with better visuals, a spoonful of AI, and a pill-shaped control similar to iPhone's Dynamic Island. The stable version, only available on the Galaxy S25 series so far, gets an additional set of controls that allow parents to limit their children's access to age-sensitive explicit content.

With these new filters part of Digital Wellbeing, parents can set restrictions on the websites and apps and filter out anything harmful, Android Authority recently found out. Those who own Galaxy S25 or other devices that receive the One UI 7 update in the future, will be able to set automatic filters to restrict adult websites on their children's phones. Samsung doesn't quite say if it uses a simple blacklist or any advanced measures like AI to filter out "sexually explicit and violent sites." But it does say it might not be able to block all websites with content unsuitable for children.

Read more
This One UI 7 update just made my Galaxy S25 Ultra way more fun
Prakhar Khanna holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra.

I’ve been using the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra for 10 days now, and the best and worst part about the new Galaxy flagship is its familiarity. The familiar form is good because Samsung delivered much-needed experiential upgrades such as improved battery life, better skin color temperature in cameras, and more without substantially changing the hardware.

But Samsung played it a little too safe with the Galaxy S25 Ultra instead of experimenting and trying new things. It was starting to feel like just another stale incremental update--until I installed One UI 7’s latest Home Up update. It brought new, customizable ways to interact with the phone and truly personalize it to your liking.
What's this new Home Up update about
 

Read more