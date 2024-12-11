 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy Z Flip 7’s biggest change may be hidden inside the phone

By
A person putting the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 in their pocket.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Significant changes may be on the horizon for Samsung’s upcoming foldable handsets next year. Once again, we’re hearing that the company intends to use in-house chips for two foldable devices set to launch in 2025. If this is accurate, it would be groundbreaking news.

Since their initial model launches, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip have included Qualcomm chips. For example, the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If Samsung stuck with tradition, the 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 would include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — the chip we expect to see in Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup, which should be announced in the coming weeks.

Recommended Videos

Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean news publication, says that won’t be the case for at least one of these devices. According to it, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a Samsung Exynos 2500 chip inside, whereas a previous rumor said it would include an older Exynos 2400.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The publication says that a senior Samsung official has confirmed this news, noting that the company will switch from Qualcomm to an in-house chip because it has succeeded in stabilizing the 3nm manufacturing process yields.

A person using the open Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Without mentioning product names, Chosun Ilbo’s source says the move is on “premium models in the Z Flip series” only. This suggests more than one Galaxy Z Flip next year, which lines up with previous rumors.

Related

We expect Samsung to expand its foldable device lineup in 2025 to include a less expensive Galaxy Z Flip FE and perhaps a higher-priced trifold Galaxy Z Fold version. A previous rumor said the former would include a slightly older Exynos 2400e inside, which is the same chip in the Galaxy S24 FE.

For the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is expected to stick with Qualcomm as its chip manufacturer.

Android Authority rightly notes that “some context in translation” could have been lost when viewing the statement from Chosun Ilbo. However, it also says that “the report is fairly confident and unambiguous in its claim.” Further, because of the publication’s “reputation and history,” it’s inclined to give it some cautious weight.

Historically, Samsung has utilized Qualcomm chips in its more premium products, particularly for models sold in the U.S., while relying on in-house chips for other markets. The potential shift would represent a significant change in the company’s foldable lineup. Ultimately, whether this move is beneficial or not will depend on how well the new devices perform, and we won’t know the results for some time.

A Galaxy Z Flip FE could launch as early as the spring; we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be announced next summer.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 may not get the chipset we were expecting
A side-view of a closed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6.

We’re at the time of year when rumors start to surface about next year’s Samsung devices. The latest one concerns the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip FE and Galaxy Z Flip 7. If true, it’s a significant development.

According to leaker @Jukanlosreve on X, the Galaxy Z Flip FE (Samsung's upcoming budget foldable) is likely to use a Samsung Exynos 2400e chip, the same chip found in the recently introduced Galaxy S24 FE.

Read more
The Android 15 beta for the Galaxy S24 could be here any day now
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung's highly anticipated One UI 7 update (based on Android 15) has faced its fair share of delays. At Samsung's developer conference earlier this year, the keynote speech announced that the update had been delayed until next year.

So far, Samsung hasn't even issued the first beta for One UI 7/Android 15 — but a leak on X suggests it might arrive in the first week of December.

Read more
Samsung’s trifold foldable might launch in 2025, and we can’t wait
The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Last month, we first heard whispers of a potential trifold phone from Samsung. The leak came from a source with a reputable track record, but now another source corroborates the information and gives it even more credibility.

Leaker Yeux1122 posted on Naver, sort of the Google of South Korea, that Samsung has the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Fold 7 FE,  and a trifold Fold 7 variant slated for release in 2025. The Fold 7 and Fold 7 FE are expected to launch at the same time, but there's no firm timeline for the rumored trifold.

Read more