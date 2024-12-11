The Galaxy Z Flip 7’s biggest change may be hidden inside the phone

Significant changes may be on the horizon for Samsung’s upcoming foldable handsets next year. Once again, we’re hearing that the company intends to use in-house chips for two foldable devices set to launch in 2025. If this is accurate, it would be groundbreaking news.

Since their initial model launches, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip have included Qualcomm chips. For example, the current Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. If Samsung stuck with tradition, the 2025 Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 would include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset — the chip we expect to see in Samsung’s Galaxy S25 lineup, which should be announced in the coming weeks.

Chosun Ilbo, a South Korean news publication, says that won’t be the case for at least one of these devices. According to it, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 will have a Samsung Exynos 2500 chip inside, whereas a previous rumor said it would include an older Exynos 2400.

The publication says that a senior Samsung official has confirmed this news, noting that the company will switch from Qualcomm to an in-house chip because it has succeeded in stabilizing the 3nm manufacturing process yields.

Without mentioning product names, Chosun Ilbo’s source says the move is on “premium models in the Z Flip series” only. This suggests more than one Galaxy Z Flip next year, which lines up with previous rumors.

We expect Samsung to expand its foldable device lineup in 2025 to include a less expensive Galaxy Z Flip FE and perhaps a higher-priced trifold Galaxy Z Fold version. A previous rumor said the former would include a slightly older Exynos 2400e inside, which is the same chip in the Galaxy S24 FE.

For the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung is expected to stick with Qualcomm as its chip manufacturer.

Android Authority rightly notes that “some context in translation” could have been lost when viewing the statement from Chosun Ilbo. However, it also says that “the report is fairly confident and unambiguous in its claim.” Further, because of the publication’s “reputation and history,” it’s inclined to give it some cautious weight.

Historically, Samsung has utilized Qualcomm chips in its more premium products, particularly for models sold in the U.S., while relying on in-house chips for other markets. The potential shift would represent a significant change in the company’s foldable lineup. Ultimately, whether this move is beneficial or not will depend on how well the new devices perform, and we won’t know the results for some time.

A Galaxy Z Flip FE could launch as early as the spring; we expect the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 to be announced next summer.