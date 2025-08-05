 Skip to main content
Samsung announces next-gen foldable phone display, and it sounds awesome

Thinner and lighter, but just a durable

By
What’s happened? Samsung’s display arm has lifted the lid on a new foldable screen brand it’s calling ‘Mont Flex’, and it promises some serious upgrades for foldable phones of the future. If you were impressed by the svelte Galaxy Z Fold 7, there looks to be even better things to come.

  • ‘Mont’ is French for mountain, and Samsung says it’s chosen this name because it “symbolizes the pinnacle of innovation in foldable displays”. Plus, each letter of Mont represents a key strength of the new screen technology.
  • In its announcement, Samsung says “M stands for mechanically durable offering outstanding folding reliability; O for opto-mechanically flat, delivering a vivid display with minimal crease; N for narrow bezels that maximize screen area; and T for thin and lightweight design that enhances portability.”
  • In short, the new Mont Flex foldable display is thinner and lighter than previous screens, while also being tested to sustain 500,000 folds (that’s over 130 folds per day, for 10 years).

This is important because: Samsung is showing a clear commitment to the foldable form factor, and with common worries from consumers when considering a foldable phone linked to screen durability, a visible display crease, and overall size of the device, the new screen technology is a promising one.

  • Samsung made a major leap with the Z Fold 7, trimming down the size of the handset to a slender 8.9mm folded and 4.2mm unfolded, closely matching the thinnest foldable on the market, the Honor Magic V5.
  • The new Mont Flex display suggests we could see even thinner foldables in the future, with a minimal crease and smaller bezel around the screen – allowing manufacturers to maximize screen real estate.
  • The weight of foldables could also be reduced thanks to this new display, which could lead to foldable phones sporting dimensions similar to a traditional, non-folding smartphone.
Why should I care? While folding phones are still very much premium devices, the continued development of the form factor will allow prices to come down over time, while improving the durability, size and viewing experience.

  • We’re not yet at the point of a ‘cheap’ foldable phone, but with the introduction of the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE along with the more affordable Motorola Razr, there are signs of a shift towards slowly making the technology cheaper.
  • And with rumors hotting up around a possible iPhone Fold launch in 2026, enhancements in foldable screen technology are likely to continue improving.

Okay, what’s next? Samsung will be showing off its new Mont Flex OLED displays K-Display 2025 Korea Display Exhibition (which runs August 7-9), giving the industry an up-close look at the panels.

  • Samsung hasn’t said when the new foldable panel will go into production, but seeing as it’s showing it off at a trade show there’s a chance it could be ready for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Flip 8 which we’d expect to land in July 2026.
  • And if you’re looking for more foldable thrills, Google is tipped to announced its next foldable as part of the Pixel 10 series on August 20.
