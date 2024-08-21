More news is being reported about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. And once again, the news suggests that the new foldable could take some design cues from the company’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.
According to The Elec, the new phone could have a titanium backplate similar to the company’s flagship. If true, this would make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim the company’s first titanium foldable. Until now, Samsung’s foldables have featured stainless steel or carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for their backplates.
CFRP, used on the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, helps with S Pen recognition, a vital feature dating back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unlike stainless steel, CFRP does not interfere with the recognition of the stylus, while a metal backplate can. This is because a digitizer is used in these devices to recognize the stylus.
Switching to titanium on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim suggests it wouldn’t offer S Pen recognition. The report states that Samsung has not decided yet and could use stainless steel or CFRP (carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer) on the phone.
One month ago, a report said the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could feature the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean a wider screen compared to the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. And yet, that doesn’t mean the screen size is the same for the newer model.
That same report said the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could offer a 6.5-inch cover display with a 19.5:9 ratio. By contrast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. The new phone could also include an 8.7-inch internal display, instead of the 7.6-inch regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 display.
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be revealed very soon. Unfortunately, the new handset is expected to launch only in China and South Korea, not in the U.S. and elsewhere.
The regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the newer model features a slightly bigger cover display, an improved chipset, and more.