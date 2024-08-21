 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung may have a big design change in store for its next folding phone

By
The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

More news is being reported about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. And once again, the news suggests that the new foldable could take some design cues from the company’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to The Elec, the new phone could have a titanium backplate similar to the company’s flagship. If true, this would make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim the company’s first titanium foldable. Until now, Samsung’s foldables have featured stainless steel or carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for their backplates.

Recommended Videos

CFRP, used on the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6, helps with S Pen recognition, a vital feature dating back to the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Unlike stainless steel, CFRP does not interfere with the recognition of the stylus, while a metal backplate can. This is because a digitizer is used in these devices to recognize the stylus.

Switching to titanium on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim suggests it wouldn’t offer S Pen recognition. The report states that Samsung has not decided yet and could use stainless steel or CFRP (carbon-fiber-reinforced polymer) on the phone.

A person holding the open Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One month ago, a report said the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could feature the same aspect ratio as the Galaxy S24 Ultra. If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean a wider screen compared to the regular Galaxy Z Fold 6. And yet, that doesn’t mean the screen size is the same for the newer model.

That same report said the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could offer a 6.5-inch cover display with a 19.5:9 ratio. By contrast, the Galaxy S24 Ultra has a 6.8-inch display. The new phone could also include an 8.7-inch internal display, instead of the 7.6-inch regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 display.

The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim could be revealed very soon. Unfortunately, the new handset is expected to launch only in China and South Korea, not in the U.S. and elsewhere.

The regular Galaxy Z Fold 6 was launched alongside the Galaxy Z Flip 6. Compared to the Galaxy Z Fold 5, the newer model features a slightly bigger cover display, an improved chipset, and more.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra may get a big performance boost
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We have exciting news for those considering buying the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra when it's announced and released early next year.

Leaker Ice Universe has reported that Samsung's next flagship phone will feature a significant RAM upgrade from the current Galaxy S24 Ultra, which has 12GB of RAM. How much RAM? Ice Universe says the Galaxy S25 Ultra will have 16GB of RAM, which would be a very nice leap indeed. This positive news comes just days after we heard disappointing news about the S25 Ultra's battery and charging specs.

Read more
Samsung has no idea what it’s doing with smartwatches
The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra.

I don’t know what Samsung is doing with its smartwatches, and this leads me to believe that it’s not so sure either.

Samsung has released a new version of its bread-and-butter model annually for a while, with the most recent being the Galaxy Watch 7. And each new model has been joined by another model. The trouble is that each time Samsung has added a different model to the range, it has then seemingly abandoned it soon after. It’s confusing, annoying, and disappointing.
All the Gear, no idea
The Samsung Galaxy Gear 2 Digital Trends

Read more
A new Samsung phone just leaked, and it’s a lot different from the Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy A06 render.

Samsung Galaxy A06 render. GizNext via Onleaks

A new Samsung phone has just gotten a pretty substantial leak, and surprisingly, it isn’t a flagship. The leak comes from GizNext (via Onleaks), which has revealed everything there is to know about the Samsung Galaxy A06 in painstaking detail. Notably, this is a fairly entry-level phone that’s expected to have budget pricing characteristics of the Galaxy A-series and serve as a successor to the Galaxy A05.

Read more