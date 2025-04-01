 Skip to main content
Samsung may bring Now Brief to more Galaxy smartphones

By
Now brief on the Samsung Galaxy S25.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Samsung’s popular new AI tool, Now Brief, might soon make its way beyond the Galaxy S25 to older models like the Galaxy S24. While Samsung hasn’t officially confirmed this yet, recent software clues suggest the company could roll out the handy AI assistant to a wider range of Galaxy devices.

X user MEMETCAN88 (via Android Authority) discovered that Now Brief was accessible on a Galaxy S24 phone by way of the activity launcher when using the One UI 7 beta. Further, additional users (via SamMobile) were able to access it with phones like the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S10, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Interestingly, Samsung’s support page mentions: “Now Brief feature requires Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language, device model, apps. Some features may require a network connection.” The open-ended wording around “device model” suggests Now Brief isn’t intended to remain exclusive to just the latest Galaxy S25.

Adding fuel to speculation, early versions of Samsung’s upcoming One UI 7 update for the Galaxy S24 have already shown hidden references to Now Brief. These features aren’t functional yet, but their mere existence signals Samsung might be preparing older models for Now Brief support.

Now Brief works like your personal daily assistant, right on your home screen. Each morning, it greets you with personalized updates including weather forecasts, calendar events, and even health or sleep data collected from connected wearables. Throughout the day, it sends helpful reminders, alerts about expiring discounts, or notifications about upcoming meetings, all neatly tailored to your routine. By evening, it compiles a short recap summarizing your day’s highlights, simplifying everyday tasks without needing to dig through multiple apps.

Samsung hasn’t offered any clarity on the matter just yet, but Galaxy S24 users eager to access Now Brief’s convenient, AI-powered briefings could soon get their wish—likely as long as their phones meet Gemini Nano’s requirements.

Brittany Vincent
Brittany Vincent
