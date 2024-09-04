 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung quietly launched a new phone, and it’s ridiculously cheap

By
A render of the Samsung Galaxy A06 smartphone.
Samsung

Companies routinely launch products in other countries that never see a release here in the U.S., but that doesn’t mean we don’t wish they did. Samsung launched the Galaxy A06 in India after it was first revealed last month in Vietnam, and it’s the kind of budget-friendly phone we just don’t see that often.

Priced at just $120 or $135, this phone is hugely affordable. Seriously, my current phone bill is more expensive than the Galaxy A06. It runs Android 14, has a 6.7-inch LCD display, and comes in two configurations: 4GB RAM/64GB storage and 4GB RAM/128GB storage. You can opt for light blue, black, and gold color choices.

Recommended Videos

Don’t think that just because this phone is affordable that it skimps on the good stuff, though. It has an 8-megapixel camera on the front and a rear 50MP primary camera — the same MP count as the camera on the new Google Pixel 9. It obviously won’t take photos as nice as the Pixel 9’s, but that’s still very decent camera hardware for such a low price.

The Samsung Galaxy A06 against a rendered background.
Samsung

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, too. The Galaxy A06 also has a MediaTek G85 processor that should easily handle nearly any task you throw at it, from browsing content to light gaming. The 5,000 mAh battery is actually a larger capacity than the battery on either the Pixel 9 Pro or the iPhone 15.

Samsung has also promised two generations of OS upgrades, as well as four years of security maintenance. What does that mean? Simple: This phone will be a viable pick for years to come.

The Galaxy A06 sounds like an amazing budget phone, but sadly, you probably can’t buy one. It’s the sort of budget release I’d like to see more of — a practical, useful phone at an affordable price, even if it doesn’t have as many bells and whistles as some of the mainline flagship models. Good work, Samsung.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung may have a big design change in store for its next folding phone
The hinge on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

More news is being reported about the rumored Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim. And once again, the news suggests that the new foldable could take some design cues from the company’s Galaxy S24 Ultra.

According to The Elec, the new phone could have a titanium backplate similar to the company’s flagship. If true, this would make the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Slim the company’s first titanium foldable. Until now, Samsung's foldables have featured stainless steel or carbon fiber reinforced plastic (CFRP) for their backplates.

Read more
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s new display could look like this
The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen, resting on a bench.

The Samsung Galaxy S25 rumor mill is already spinning fast enough to power San Francisco, but leaker Ice Universe has released even more information on the potential — and increasingly plausible — appearance of the new flagship phone. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Ice Universe stated the new S25 Ultra would be only 77.6mm across compared to the 79mm width of the S24 Ultra.

Despite the reduction in overall size, the screen is actually larger thanks to smaller bezels. The new phone will reportedly add 0.07 inches to the diagonal screen size and 0.7mm to the width, even as the body frame shrinks.

Read more
This new Snapdragon chip will transform AI on cheaper phones
A rendered image showing a phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor.

Qualcomm is capitalizing on the increased interest around AI with its latest smartphone chip announcement. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor supports generative AI capabilities and several large language models (LLMs) to help midrange devices compete with their flagship counterparts, which have seen AI increasingly used as a major selling point.

Qualcomm’s general manager of mobile handsets, Chris Patrick, confirmed the company’s intention with the chip in the press release, saying:

Read more