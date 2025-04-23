Samsung resumes rollout of Android 15-based One UI 7 for Galaxy phones

Table of Contents Table of Contents When is my phone getting One UI 7 update? What’s new in One UI 7?

Samsung had a rather rough start with the release of its heavily anticipated One UI 7 update. After a string of delays, the company finally started seeding the update for a handful of its flagship phones, but abruptly paused it, citing vague issues. Thankfully, the rollout is back on track.

Updates tracker, Tarun Vats, shared on X that the stable One UI 7 update is now appearing for Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy S24 users in multiple regions across Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the US.

Recommended Videos

Digital Trends has spotted over a dozen posts on Reddit and the official Samsung Community where users have shared news of receiving the update on their Galaxy S24 series phones, and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, as well.

This news comes merely a day after the firmware’s release commenced in Korea for older-generation phones, including the Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy Tab S9 series.

So far, it seems the Android 15-update is being rolled out in India, Pakistan, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and Philippines, among other regions. As per a Galaxy S24 Ultra user in the US, the update has landed on their carrier-locked phone linked to the Boost Mobile network.

A couple of other users on the T-Mobile network also reported seeing the One UI 7 update on their Galaxy S24 series phones. It seems the One UI 7 update is also reaching unlocked Galaxy S24 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 units in the US market.

When is my phone getting One UI 7 update?

As per Samsung’s original rollout plan, the One UI 7 update will first land on the Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy Z Fold 6, and Galaxy Z Flip 6 in April. In the weeks that follow, it will expand to Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, and the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Take a look at the full list below:

April, 2025 : Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series

: Galaxy S24 series, Galaxy S23 series. Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Tab S10 series May, 2025 : Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 4, Galaxy Quantum 5

: Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Flip 3, Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy S21 series, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy A34, Galaxy A16, Galaxy Quantum 4, Galaxy Quantum 5 June, 2025: Galaxy Tab S9 series, Galaxy Tab A9 series, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A25, Galaxy A24, Galaxy A15, Galaxy Quantum 3, Galaxy Jump 3, Galaxy Jump 2, Galaxy Buddy 3, Galaxy Tab Active 5, Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro

What’s new in One UI 7?

One UI 7 introduces new design elements, more functional widgets, the Now Bar for keeping users updated with real-time updates, and a bunch of AI features such as on-screen content awareness. Other new features include Writing Assist, audio eraser, and natural language search in the Settings app.

The update also introduces a bunch of camera features that were first seen on the Galaxy S25 series smartphones. Samsung has made some changes to the camera app’s layout that make it easier to access tool such as aspect ratio, megapixel format, exposure, and filter controls.

Talking about filters, the One UI 7 update adds a two-tier adjustment system and also lets users create their own custom filters. This is done by an AI, which picks up the unique color chemistry from a photo saved on your device and creates a filter based on its color profile.

Users are also getting the ability to edit RAW images directly on their phone, and capture LOG videos, as well. A new Shooting Assistance Function will make it easier to access pro-grade tools such as zebra pattern and false color adjustments.