Samsung’s version of the Apple AirTag has a nice discount today

Samsung fans who have the unfortunate habit of misplacing things may want to buy the Samsung SmartTag2, which is the brand’s counterpart to the Bluetooth trackers of Tile and the Apple AirTag. They’re currently on sale from Amazon’s Woot, with a package of four going for only $65 following a $35 discount on the bundle’s original price of $100. The offer may sell out at any moment though, so you’re going to have to hurry in completing your transaction if you want to pocket the savings from this purchase.

Why you should buy the Samsung SmartTag2

For those who are always forgetting where they placed their keys, losing their remote control around the living room, dropping valuables during your commute, or similar situations, your problems will be solved with the Samsung SmartTag2. You’ll just have to attach them to the object that you want to track and register the device — then you’ll be able to look for it using the SmartThings Find app. The Search Nearby command will give you guided instructions in locating the Bluetooth tracker with Compass View, and you can also make it ring to help you find it. When you activate Lost Mode, whoever finds the device and your item will be able to use their smartphone to access your contact information through NFC technology.

The Samsung SmartTag2 is featured in our roundup of the best Bluetooth trackers as our top option for Android devices, though that’s also its limitation — you won’t be able to use it if you’re on an iPhone. However, since Samsung fans are using Android-powered smartphones anyway, you’ll be able to enjoy an extra-long range of 400 feet for the Samsung SmartTag2, with a replaceable battery that can last up to 500 days.

Never lose your stuff again with the Samsung SmartTag2. Get four of these Bluetooth trackers for only $65 from Amazon’s Woot instead of the bundle’s original price of $100, for savings of $35. You shouldn’t wait until the last minute of the offer because stocks may end up running out first, so if you’re interested in these devices, stop hesitating. Add the four-pack of the Samsung SmartTag2 to your cart and finish the checkout process as soon as you can, in order to make sure that you get them for much cheaper than usual.