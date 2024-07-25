 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s big Galaxy Ring bet already seems to be paying off

By
The gold Samsung Galaxy Ring.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung may have an early hit on its hands if production estimates about the new Galaxy Ring from South Korea are accurate. A report claims Samsung has more than doubled its initial production run of the smart ring, taking it to a million units. This gives us an insight into the early interest in Samsung’s first smart ring, and also in the general attitude towards the relatively new wearable type.

According to The Elec, Samsung intended to produce 400,000 Galaxy Rings for the start, and then examine performance and demand before deciding whether to increase this number. An unidentified source told the publication that Samsung has now increased this by an extra 600,000 rings, which indicates Samsung has seen far higher demand than initially expected for its very first smart ring.

Recommended Videos

In an earlier report from The Elec, it was stated Samsung was able to take this approach to manufacturing the Galaxy Ring due to the product’s small size, and an abundance of the key parts used in production. The initial 400,000 quantity was viewed as being a sizable commitment, making the increase in production even more notable.

If Samsung can get all one million Galaxy Rings on to the fingers of eager buyers in 2024, then it will have already come close to matching the total sales of the Oura Ring since the very first version. In a recent interview with CNBC, Oura said it has sold “more than a million” smart rings since launch, a date which may go back as far as 2015 when its first smart ring arrived on Kickstarter. However, Oura repeated the same approximate sales figure in 2022, so the exact number is unknown.

The Galaxy Ring has already impressed us, and although it has a high initial cost, Samsung has not added a subscription fee to access data in the app. It’s a big advantage over the Oura Ring, and is likely to play a major part in adoption. Samsung’s big smart ring bet, and the lack of a subscription tied to it, certainly seems to be paying off in these early stages.

Editors’ Recommendations

Andy Boxall
Andy Boxall
Senior Mobile Writer
Andy is a Senior Writer at Digital Trends, where he concentrates on mobile technology, a subject he has written about for…
Does the Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 work with the iPhone?
The display turned on on the Galaxy Watch 7.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Watch 7 may not look like much of an upgrade over its predecessor at first glance, but it packs some significant improvements under the hood that could be enough to tip the scales for those who have been thinking about jumping into one of Samsung’s latest wearables.

The latest Galaxy Watch adopts a classy green as its standard finish but otherwise retains the same iconic rounded design with a bright and crisp edge-to-edge display and compatibility with a broad assortment of watch bands. However, on the inside, you’ll find a new five-core Exynos W1000 chip that promises to deliver three times the performance of the Galaxy Watch 6, upgraded health sensors, a more accurate GPS, and the first Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-authorized Sleep Apnea feature.

Read more
Samsung’s next folding phone could be unbelievably thin
The Galaxy Z Fold 6 in different colors.

Just one week after Samsung revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 6, good news about the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 has emerged.

According to KED Global, Samsung’s TM Roh (who heads the company’s mobile division) wants the next Galaxy Z Fold to be even thinner than this year’s model. When folded, the next folding phone’s thinnest point is expected to match that of the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Read more
The biggest Galaxy Z Flip 6 upgrade is hiding in plain sight
The Galaxy Z Flip 6 with its cover screen on.

"For the first time ever, a vapor chamber on Galaxy Z Flip.”

That’s the only mention of a vapor chamber cooling system inside the new Galaxy Z Flip 6 from Samsung in its press release. The on-stage presentation at the glitzy Unpacked event in Paris wasn’t too different either. One might mistake this approach from Samsung as a relatively tame upgrade. In reality, it’s anything but.

Read more