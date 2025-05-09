Samsung’s first tri-fold handset could be a game-changer for company

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to use a next-generation silicon-carbon battery in its first-ever tri-fold smartphone, anticipated to launch later this year. This new battery technology boasts a higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which can pack more power into a smaller space.

According to leaker PandaFlash (via Android Headlines) while the battery capacity in the tri-fold might remain under 5,000mAh to maintain a slim and lightweight design, the silicon-carbon composition could still deliver comparable battery life to larger conventional batteries. This move aligns with Samsung’s ongoing efforts to create thinner Galaxy devices, with rumors suggesting the technology could also feature in the even slimmer Galaxy S26 series expected next year.

Interestingly, the upcoming tri-fold is also said to borrow design elements, including speaker drivers and cut-outs, from the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7. Furthermore, it might incorporate a similar hinge mechanism that allows the device to lay completely flat when unfolded. However, the unique two-fold design will necessitate a customized hinge solution.

Samsung’s first anticipated tri-fold phone, the Galaxy G Fold, is expected to feature a unique G-shaped inward folding mechanism, protecting the primary display when closed. Rumors suggest it will sport a large, approximately 9.96-inch inner display that unfolds from a 6.49-inch cover screen, making it significantly larger than current foldables and approaching the size of a small tablet. It’s likely to include enhanced multitasking capabilities and software optimization to manage this larger screen. While specific camera details are still emerging, it’s plausible that it will incorporate a versatile multi-lens setup, potentially including a high-resolution primary sensor, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, along with under-display camera technology on the main screen.

Samsung certainly isn’t the first company to turn to silicon-carbon batteries. These types of batteries are found in the well-received OnePlus 13, as well as phones from Xiaomi, Honor, OPPO, and many others.

The adoption of silicon-carbon batteries in the tri-fold could signify the beginning of a broader shift for Samsung, potentially paving the way for this advanced battery technology to become a standard feature in future Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung could announce its first tri-fold phone as early as this summer.