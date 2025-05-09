 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s first tri-fold handset could be a game-changer for company

By
Samsung Flex G display concept in two sizes.
Galaxy Flex G is reportedly the inspiration for Samsung’s tri-fold phone. Samsung

Samsung is reportedly gearing up to use a next-generation silicon-carbon battery in its first-ever tri-fold smartphone, anticipated to launch later this year. This new battery technology boasts a higher energy density than traditional lithium-ion batteries, which can pack more power into a smaller space.

According to leaker PandaFlash (via Android Headlines) while the battery capacity in the tri-fold might remain under 5,000mAh to maintain a slim and lightweight design, the silicon-carbon composition could still deliver comparable battery life to larger conventional batteries. This move aligns with Samsung’s ongoing efforts to create thinner Galaxy devices, with rumors suggesting the technology could also feature in the even slimmer Galaxy S26 series expected next year.

Recommended Videos

Interestingly, the upcoming tri-fold is also said to borrow design elements, including speaker drivers and cut-outs, from the anticipated Galaxy Z Fold 7. Furthermore, it might incorporate a similar hinge mechanism that allows the device to lay completely flat when unfolded. However, the unique two-fold design will necessitate a customized hinge solution.

Related

Samsung’s first anticipated tri-fold phone, the Galaxy G Fold, is expected to feature a unique G-shaped inward folding mechanism, protecting the primary display when closed. Rumors suggest it will sport a large, approximately 9.96-inch inner display that unfolds from a 6.49-inch cover screen, making it significantly larger than current foldables and approaching the size of a small tablet. It’s likely to include enhanced multitasking capabilities and software optimization to manage this larger screen. While specific camera details are still emerging, it’s plausible that it will incorporate a versatile multi-lens setup, potentially including a high-resolution primary sensor, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses, along with under-display camera technology on the main screen.

Samsung certainly isn’t the first company to turn to silicon-carbon batteries. These types of batteries are found in the well-received OnePlus 13, as well as phones from Xiaomi, Honor, OPPO, and many others.

The adoption of silicon-carbon batteries in the tri-fold could signify the beginning of a broader shift for Samsung, potentially paving the way for this advanced battery technology to become a standard feature in future Galaxy smartphones.

Samsung could announce its first tri-fold phone as early as this summer.

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.

Editors’ Recommendations

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Everything we know so far
Leaked render of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 showing its front and rear profiles.

It feels like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 was only released yesterday, but Samsung's most advanced smartphone ever was actually revealed almost a year ago now. And that means another uber-premium Samsung foldable is on the horizon. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 hasn't been officially revealed yet, but we have plenty of leaks to dig into. Here's everything you need to know about this upcoming new foldable, when you might be able to expect it, and what it might include.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7: Design and display
The Galaxy Z Fold 6. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung has been receiving some justifiable criticism recently for allowing its foldables to stagnate, especially following some new designs from Chinese phone companies. It doesn't look as if we'll be getting any huge changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, but Samsung is definitely making some alterations that will freshen up the Z Fold range.

Read more
You may have to wait longer for Samsung’s svelte Galaxy S25 Edge
Close-up view of the camera module on Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge.

It seems the ongoing management changes at Samsung will delay the market arrival of its ambitious super-slim smartphone. The Galaxy S25 Edge was expected to launch mid-way through April, but those plans have seemingly been pushed back by a few weeks. 

According to a report from Korea’s ET News, the company has pushed the launch event to some point between May and June. “It has been confirmed that this information was also conveyed to the three mobile carriers that sell the Galaxy S25 Edge,” says the outlet.

Read more
Samsung’s hyped budget foldable phone finally shows its face
Alleged render of Samsung Galaxy Z flip 7 FE.

Samsung, it seems, is ready to open its budget foldable phone innings under the “Fan Edition” banner later this year. So far, we’ve only heard murmurs of a Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE being in development, but we finally may have our first purported look at the real thing.
The folks over at SammyGuru (with leakster OnLeaks) have shared what they claim to be CAD-based renders of the upcoming phone, alongside a video depicting it from all angles. From the looks, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE will likely duplicate the vanilla Galaxy Z Flip 6’s design language.

Staying close to home
As per the latest leak, the affordable foldable offering will reportedly offer a 3.4-inch cover display and a 6.7-inch inner foldable panel. The only major difference is that the FE trim could be slightly narrower, but a tad thicker (7.4mm vs 6.9mm) than the Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Read more