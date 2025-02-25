 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Samsung’s multi-fold phone is still far away, and that’s a good thing

By
The Huawei Mate XT.
Huawei

Samsung’s long-rumored and much-discussed tri-fold phone is on its way, but no one knows when it will arrive. Yesterday, Korean news outlet ETNews reported that the handset was likely to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip this summer, but now industry insider Max Jambor says it will arrive “at a later point in time.”

Although ETNews cited “multiple industry sources,” Jambor and other tipsters like Sanju Choudhary hold conflicting stances. Jambor shared his theory on X, and later responded to a comment saying, “They might give us a teaser, but it won’t be fully unveiled.” Ross Young suggested a similar 2026 launch window in December, as well.

Recommended Videos

At this point, it’s a toss-up as to which source is correct. The ETNews story gives us a possible hint, though. According to the story, an industry insider said, “As this is a form factor that is being introduced for the first time, only a small quantity will be produced in some countries.” It’s possible that Samsung will launch its multi-fold device sometime this year, but only to a limited number of users — sort of like a beta run to work out bugs before a global launch.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Samsungs tri-fold won’t launch alongside Fold7 and Flip7. It will be unveiled at a later point in time pic.twitter.com/muqmO1iRws

&mdash; Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 25, 2025

That isn’t a bad thing. Samsung doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to foldable devices; in 2023, we covered the relative fragility of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its earlier iterations. A combination of the hinge mechanism and high repair costs made investing in a foldable a risk. Although folding mechanisms have improved since then, they still present a weak point that regular phones don’t have.

Samsung teased the multi-fold at the Galaxy S25 launch event, so we know it does exist. The Galaxy G Fold, as it has sometimes been called, would be the first real competitor to the Huawei Mate XT — the only other multi-fold on the market.

Samsung typically launches the new Z Fold and Z Flip around July. If the G Fold doesn’t make an appearance there, then Jambor is likely correct and fans will have to wait until the January Unpacked event for the phone’s debut.

A longer wait, while inconvenient, could be exactly what Samsung needs to ensure this device is strong enough to handle heavy use. The Samsung G Fold doesn’t have a price yet, but it’s likely going to be upwards of $2,000, if not closer to $3,000. Durability and longevity will be key.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Patrick Hearn
Patrick Hearn
Mobile Writer
Patrick Hearn writes about smart home technology like Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, smart light bulbs, and more. If it's a…
Samsung’s next budget phone will charge faster than the Galaxy S25
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Budget smartphones tend to draw less charging power than their flagship counterparts, leading to a long charging time. However, the FCC confirmed that Samsung's upcoming affordable offer, the Samsung Galaxy A56, will charge a little bit faster than the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Per a report from GSMArena, the FCC confirmed in a leaked document that the Galaxy A56 will support 45-watt charging, which might help it charge a little quicker than the Galaxy S25. This comes from the "status information" screenshot showing that the budget Galaxy model is rated for 10 volts at 4.5 amps, directly translating it to 45W of battery charging power.

Read more
I know which new Samsung phone I’d buy, and it’s not the Galaxy S25 Ultra
The Samsung Galaxy S25, Galaxy S25 Plus, and Galaxy S25 Ultra.

I've picked them up, put them down, used the software, and generally fondled each of the new Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphones. It wasn’t for a long period of time, but it was for several hours over the course of two events, giving me some breathing space to collect my thoughts about each one. It was all the time I needed to make my decision about which one I'd buy.
Go small, but not too small
Samsung Galaxy S25 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It may come as a surprise, but I’d go for the usually awkward middle Galaxy S25 model, the Galaxy S25 Plus, over either of the others, despite having used the Galaxy S24 Ultra over the past year. This time I am prepared to forego the best potential camera specification for improved in-hand feel. Samsung has made some changes to the S25 Ultra’s body that I’m not sure I’m entirely onboard with, especially as it has gone in a different (and to me, preferable) direction with the S25 and S25 Plus.

Read more
Samsung is bringing a popular phone back from the dead
Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung hosted its Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event in San Jose, California, where it announced its latest Galaxy S25 series. Not to be outdone, the Korean smartphone maker left attendees and at home streamers stunned with the teaser of the decade, hinting that it has a device called the Galaxy S25 Edge on the way.

The brand gave little to no hints about what the device might entail, except flashing some deconstructed smartphone parts on the theater’s demo screens. This is enough to leave enthusiasts salivating for more information on the upcoming smartphone. The last time there was an Edge-branded product from Samsung on the market was in 2016, with the Galaxy S7 Edge. That device was a slate smartphone with two curved sides. By that time the form factor was such a staple on the market that Samsung would scrap the name the following year on the Galaxy S8 series. However, it was clear that the company had been testing its prowess for its foldable smartphones. The original Galaxy Fold would launch in 2019.

Read more