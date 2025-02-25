Samsung’s multi-fold phone is still far away, and that’s a good thing

Samsung’s long-rumored and much-discussed tri-fold phone is on its way, but no one knows when it will arrive. Yesterday, Korean news outlet ETNews reported that the handset was likely to launch alongside the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy Z Flip this summer, but now industry insider Max Jambor says it will arrive “at a later point in time.”

Although ETNews cited “multiple industry sources,” Jambor and other tipsters like Sanju Choudhary hold conflicting stances. Jambor shared his theory on X, and later responded to a comment saying, “They might give us a teaser, but it won’t be fully unveiled.” Ross Young suggested a similar 2026 launch window in December, as well.

At this point, it’s a toss-up as to which source is correct. The ETNews story gives us a possible hint, though. According to the story, an industry insider said, “As this is a form factor that is being introduced for the first time, only a small quantity will be produced in some countries.” It’s possible that Samsung will launch its multi-fold device sometime this year, but only to a limited number of users — sort of like a beta run to work out bugs before a global launch.

Samsungs tri-fold won’t launch alongside Fold7 and Flip7. It will be unveiled at a later point in time pic.twitter.com/muqmO1iRws — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) February 25, 2025

That isn’t a bad thing. Samsung doesn’t have the greatest track record when it comes to foldable devices; in 2023, we covered the relative fragility of the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and its earlier iterations. A combination of the hinge mechanism and high repair costs made investing in a foldable a risk. Although folding mechanisms have improved since then, they still present a weak point that regular phones don’t have.

Samsung teased the multi-fold at the Galaxy S25 launch event, so we know it does exist. The Galaxy G Fold, as it has sometimes been called, would be the first real competitor to the Huawei Mate XT — the only other multi-fold on the market.

Samsung typically launches the new Z Fold and Z Flip around July. If the G Fold doesn’t make an appearance there, then Jambor is likely correct and fans will have to wait until the January Unpacked event for the phone’s debut.

A longer wait, while inconvenient, could be exactly what Samsung needs to ensure this device is strong enough to handle heavy use. The Samsung G Fold doesn’t have a price yet, but it’s likely going to be upwards of $2,000, if not closer to $3,000. Durability and longevity will be key.