Samsung’s next Ultra tablet appears ready to outshine the iPad Pro

The current generation iPad Pro introduced a massive design makeover for Apple’s slate, and in the process, the company also managed to make it the thinnest tablet out there. Samsung’s next flagship tablet could match the waistline of the iPad Pro, quite literally, while adding a few extra goodies into the mix.

What’s on the table?

As per leakster Ahmed Qwaider, who has a fairly solid track record with Samsung leaks, the upcoming Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will only be 5.1 millimeters across. That’s the same thickness as the 13-inch iPad Pro with the M4 silicon inside.

There will be a few crucial differences though. Samsung’s slate will reportedly feature a bigger 14.6-inch display. Notably, the boat-shaped notch housing two front cameras is gone, and it will be replaced by a smaller teardrop-shaped notch that is now home to a single selfie camera.

Just like the iPad Pro, Samsung will go with an OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of onboard storage. Other leaked specs of the giant Samsung tablet include an IP68-cleared build and two color options — silver and grey.

How can Samsung shine?

Samsung’s upcoming tablet will reportedly offer 45W wired charging support, which is noticeably faster than the iPad Pro. Moreover, the Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra will supposedly feature two cameras at the back, unlike the single rear camera layout on its Apple rival.

Another neat facility is the recessed magnetic slot on the tablet’s metallic shell for keeping the stylus. It is also said to run the full suite of AI features that are available across Samsung’s smartphones courtesy of One UI 8 with deep Google Gemini integration. As far as a launch date goes, Samsung has confirmed that the Tab S11 series will land in the second half of 2025.