Samsung’s official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases are worth buying, here’s why

Samsung’s latest foldable masterpiece is finally on sale, and after spending almost three weeks with the Galaxy Z Fold 7, one thing is clear: it’s one of the best foldables you can buy.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 ushers in a new era of folding phones, at least in Western markets. It’s thinner, lighter, and the design is more precise, which also makes it challenging for third-party case vendors to create cases at launch.

However, the improvements aren’t just in the phone itself; Samsung’s official cases are among the best for that phone, and this year, the official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases are some of my favorites. Here’s why.

Each case solves a distinct problem, but only one

Samsung has taken a fairly methodical approach to its case designs this year. The ultra-thin profile of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 means that Samsung couldn’t include every feature it may have wanted to, but its official cases go some way to solving these problems.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is Qi 2.1 ready, which offers magnetic wireless charging, but like the Galaxy S25 Ultra, it requires an additional case. The official case? It’s clear with a magnet designed specifically for MagSafe/Qi2 charging. Then there’s the clear case, which is essentially the same, without the magnet, and is intended for those who want to showcase the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s colors.

Each case solves a key, distinct problem, but only one. While some third-party cases aim to provide multiple features, Samsung offers a different case for each particular use case.

The Carbon Shield is my favorite Galaxy Z Fold 7 thin case so far

I’ve tried four out of the five official Galaxy Z Fold 7 cases – one is still to arrive, more on that below – but two have stood out so far for two very different reasons.

First, there’s the Carbon Shield case, which taps into the ever-growing trend of ultra-thin carbon fiber cases. It’s a follow-up to the previous Aramid Fiber case, and it’s much thinner and lighter, while still retaining the same effect and grip levels.

I’m particularly smitten with this case because it feels premium and befits the design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, both qualities you’d expect from the official hero case. It doesn’t seem to attract as many fingerprints as the Aramid Fiber case. However, it still appears fairly susceptible to picking up oils and marks, a common characteristic among all carbon fiber cases.

However, it does have one key disadvantage: there’s nothing on the back aside from the camera surround. This means there’s nothing to lessen the wobble when you place the Galaxy Z Fold 7 on a table, which is extremely pronounced and more so than its rival foldable phones.

The silicon case is one of the best silicon cases I’ve tried

I normally dislike silicone cases because the material often makes it harder to slide your phone in and out of your pocket. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 silicon case is the antithesis to this and is one of the best silicon cases I’ve tried on a phone.

A key reason is that it’s not slippery. Yes, it doesn’t offer as much grip as other cases – although it’s much closer than before – but I’ve had no instances where it slipped. It’s the case I’m using right now because the kickstand on the rear solves two other problems.

First, there’s the aforementioned wobble. The kickstand doesn’t entirely solve this issue, as there’s still a slight wobble, but it significantly reduces it. I think Samsung should have added something purely decorative to the other cases to solve this problem, but perhaps they’ll do so next year.

Second, the kickstand itself is fantastic. It can be used to prop the phone up vertically or horizontally, whether folded or unfolded, and it’s sturdy enough not to topple over in every position. Yes, there’s a slight wobble when in landscape mode and you press on the bottom edge further from the kickstand, but the Galaxy Z Fold 7 silicon case is a must-have, just for the fantastic kickstand.

The last one that I’m still excited for

There’s one case that’s yet to arrive, but it might be the best of them all. The official grip case is designed for those who find the Galaxy Z Fold 7 too large to hold in one hand, and it comes equipped with a pop-out handle grip on the back that you can slip your hand through.

It’s an elegant solution, especially for those who want to take photos using the main cameras and the front display. The ultra-thin design of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, combined with its larger displays, makes it challenging to use this mode.

Although this case won’t arrive for a few days yet, I’m excited about the grip for the aforementioned camera use case, as well as its slightly thicker grip design, which could help solve the wobble issue on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

They also come with the anti-reflecting film

As we’ve already covered, Samsung’s official cases have one additional benefit: they all come with the official Galaxy Z Fold 7 anti-reflective film (two films), the installation tray, and the various materials needed for film installation.

It’s worth noting that this is in lieu of the front protector that was also included in last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 cases, but has been removed for this year. However, the size of the bumper meant the adhesive was limited, and the front bumper wouldn’t remain attached to your phone.

The anti-reflecting film is a better solution; however, if you want to protect the front screen, you may want to consider third-party alternatives. While I have no concerns about the durability of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, it’s understandable that you may also want to protect the front screen with more than just a film.