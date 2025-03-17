One of Samsung ‘s best One UI 7 features might get even better

One key feature of Samsung’s new One UI 7 update could introduce an important new tool. According to SamMobile, a new Good Lock module may address one of the Now Bar’s biggest shortcomings.

The One UI 7 Now Bar is designed to provide at-a-glance information on a device’s lock screen and Always on Display function. Think of it as something like Apple’s Dynamic Island. Unfortunately, in its present form, it doesn’t offer much customization. What you see is what you get.

Samsung is developing a new Good Lock module that will allow users to customize the Now Bar. The module will allow users to change several characteristics, such as color, size, and animations.

There are rumors that the new module, NOWBAR, might also include an option to enable third-party app support for the Now Bar.

– Tony tech (@Tonysamsunglove) March 12, 2025

– change color, like

– Changing Size nowbar

– Remove and insert animations

– Forced support all third-party apps Only rumors going around from the web 🫣 — Tony tech (@Tonysamsunglove) March 12, 2025

The Samsung One UI 7 update, first launched with the Galaxy S25 series, emphasizes enhanced personalization and intuitive interactions. Although it was initially available only on the Galaxy S25 devices, Samsung intends to roll out the One UI 7 update to a wider array of Galaxy devices, reinforcing its dedication to delivering a more dynamic and user-friendly interface.

The One UI 7 update is expected to become available for the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S23, and Galaxy S24 series. It should also be available for newer devices in the Galaxy Z series, Galaxy Tab series, and Galaxy A series.

Samsung undoubtedly has ambitious plans for the Now Bar, and we can anticipate numerous updates in the coming months as more devices start to support One UI 7. By integrating these dynamic information displays, Samsung aims to enhance user efficiency and create a more intuitive experience within its One UI ecosystem.