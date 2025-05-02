See the new Core 2 Duo smartwatch in action for the first time

The Pebble smartwatch is coming back as the Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2, with the original Pebble creator, Eric Migicovsky at the helm of the project. Many fans of the original, or those keen to get some nostalgic tech on their wrist, will have pre-ordered one of the new models based on the promise alone. However, for the first time since its announcement, Migicovsky has given us a quick look at the new watch in action.

In a YouTube podcast called Tick Talk, we get to see one of the first Core 2 Duos in existence not only worn on a wrist, but actually operated. It’s still a work in progress, something that’s clear from the hardware being taped together to allow quick access to the internals, but the most important thing is, the new software can be seen working to give you a great idea of what it will be like when you get one.

Migicovsky scrolls through the menu using the side buttons, accesses the alarm feature, and shows the event notification page. He also links the smartwatch to a phone using Bluetooth, and syncs several different watch faces over to it, and most will be familiar to anyone who owned the original Pebble.

We also got a closer look at the strap for the Core 2 Duo. It’s made of silicone and is secured with a normal clasp, but it also has a slide-through keeper so the end of the strap doesn’t move around, much like a Sport Band on the Apple Watch. We also see the charger dongle, which has a USB C port built into the charger itself, and magnetically attaches to the back of the smartwatch. Interestingly, it’s branded Nomad, and Migicovsky revealed the well-known accessory company originally designed it for the first Pebble, and it’s being reused again.

While the Core 2 Duo is still being worked on and aspects such as a live clock face isn’t functional for the video, it’s fascinating to see how quickly work is progressing, and also how close to the original Pebble the Core 2 Duo appears. The design, software, and the way it looks on Migicovsky’s wrist is sure to make those who have pre-ordered the smartwatch very keen to get one, and is likely to push others into buying one too.

The 21-minute Tick Talk podcast is worth watching outside of the demo, as Migicovsky also talks about the impact tariffs will have on the price of the new Core 2 Duo and Core Time 2 smartwatches, some changes and small new features planned for the software.