Digital Trends
Mobile

Shazam hooks up with Instagram Stories for another way to share songs

Trevor Mogg
By
shazam hooks up with instagram stories for another way to share songs
Shazam

Shazam’s latest update for iDevices lets you add songs to Instagram Stories in a few taps.

Version 12.3 of Apple-owned Shazam landed this week, and the new feature is super-simple to use.

All you do is Shazam a song in the usual way to identify it, tap on the three dots to the right of the “buy” or “add to” button, and then on the share button at the bottom of the display. You’ll then see a list of options that should now include Instagram Stories. Select it and your Story will display the name of the track, the artist, and how many Shazams it’s received to date.

Any ‘grammers who view the Story can, if they’re not yet using the app, tap on the “more on Shazam” link to learn more about it.

Shazam names any song in seconds

Shazam enables users to identify songs in a matter of seconds simply by listening to it, and works anywhere with any audio source. Once the track has been identified, you get a ton of options about what to do next, such as open it in streaming services like Spotify or Apple Music, buy it on iTunes, or share it via your social media feeds.

The free app has been downloaded over a billion times globally, with people using it to identify music tracks more than 20 million times each day.

Apple completed its acquisition of Shazam in September, 2018, making it free of ads in the process. The Cupertino, California-based tech giant reportedly paid $400 million to close the deal.

“Apple and Shazam have a long history together,” Oliver Schusser, Apple’s vice president of Apple Music, said at the time, explaining that Shazam was one of the first apps available when it threw open the doors to its App Store 10 years ago.

London-based Shazam launched its music ID service in 2002, though it wasn’t until shortly after the arrival of the iPhone in 2007 that it really took off.

The latest update featuring support for Instagram Stories can be found via your smartphone’s app store app, or by hitting this iTunes link. There’s no word yet on the feature coming to Android.

Don't Miss

How to download movies from Netflix for offline viewing
alphabet second quarter 2016 earnings android lollipop at google feat
Mobile

Who’s Bugdroid? Meet the cute mascot of Android

If you’re curious about where Android’s mascot came from, what it’s called, who designed it, and how it took off, then we have the answers for you right here. Join us for a closer look at Bugdroid --- the Android mascot.
Posted By Simon Hill
twitter auto crops improve with ai
Social Media

Twitter tests home screen button that offers more control of your timeline

Twitter recently relaunched its reverse-chronological timeline, but accessing it means diving into settings. Now the company is testing a button on the main screen that lets you switch between the two different styles of timeline.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
smartwatch deals Amazfit Bip
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for November 2018

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
royole flexpai folding smartphone news folded
Mobile

Crazily named Royole Flexpai phone folds up for a glimpse of the future

Excited about folding smartphones, but curious about the design? Look in amazement at the Royole Flexpai, our first good look at what foldable smartphones may look like in the near future.
Posted By Andy Boxall
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

The best OnePlus 6T cases to keep the flagship killer slaying

The OnePlus 6T is a solid choice if you want a great flagship. But your powerful new phone can be put out of commission with a single drop. Here are the best OnePlus 6T cases to keep your phone safe.
Posted By Mark Jansen
t-mobile
Mobile

For a limited time, T-Mobile One customers can add a new line for free

T-Mobile offers a number of plans for both you and your family, but how do you know which one is best for you and your situation? Here, we break down the specifics of each plan to help you decide.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
looking glass holographic display
Mobile

Looking Glass owners will soon be able to get more holograms on Vimeo

We're inching closer to recreating the iconic scene in Star Wars of Princess Leia calling out to Obi-Wan for help. A Brooklyn company has created the Looking Glass, a holographic display that lets you see 3D content without a headset.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Mobile

The Nokia 6.1 is now receiving Pie in the U.S., with the 6.1 Plus to follow

Android 9.0 Pie has been released. But is your phone getting Android 9.0 Pie, and if so, when? We've done the hard work and asked every device manufacturer to see when their devices would be getting the update.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
how to download movies from netflix
Home Theater

Got a long plane ride ahead? Here's how to download movies from Netflix

If you want to watch your favorite Netflix films and TV shows but don't have a data connection, you need to download them to view offline. Here, we show you how to dfownload movies and TV series from Netflix in iOS, Android, or Windows 10.
Posted By Parker Hall, Mark Coppock
OnePlus 6T review
Mobile

Key settings you need to change on your brand-new OnePlus 6T

The new OnePlus 6T is a gorgeous and sleek new smartphone that's powerful to boot. If you're the proud new owner of the OnePlus 6T, here are a few settings you'll want to change to get the best experience on your new smartphone.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Lenovo Mirage Solo with Daydream Review
Mobile

Google awarded patent for using eye tracking to detect expressions in VR

Google was awarded a patent that involves using eye tracking to infer facial expressions using machine learning in virtual reality. The tech could help make virtual reality a whole lot more immersive than it already is.
Posted By Christian de Looper
samsung galaxy tab s4 review 7
Mobile

The rise and fall of the Android tablet

In 2018, Android tablets are effectively dead. Google itself shows little interest in stoking app optimization for the form factor. But how did we get here? And is Chrome OS the natural successor to this once-promising market segment? We…
Posted By Rose Behar
Mobile

Apple misses estimates for the iPhone, but still made more money than in 2017

Apple didn't quite hit estimates for iPhone units in the fourth fiscal quarter of 2018, but despite that, it made more money than expected. How? Well, largely by raising the average selling price of the iPhone.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Mobile

The OnePlus 6T is now available in the U.S. -- here's where to buy it

After months of rumors and leaks, OnePlus has finally taken the wraps off of the OnePlus 6T, the company's latest and greatest flagship phone that comes at a reasonable price. Here's where to buy the OnePlus 6T for yourself.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Andy Boxall