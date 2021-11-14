Should you buy a Fitbit on Black Friday 2021?

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are unquestionably the hottest shopping events of the year with innumerable exciting offers for everyone to buy something. Even though there are endless Black Friday deals, it is best to start planning in advance to avoid the last-minute rush and limited stocks. With Black Friday being the last major shopping of the year before the holidays, it can be wise to pick up a gadget that helps you stay fit, especially if you are looking to make some progress after all the unplanned stress eating during the lockdown and a heavy Thanksgiving meal. One of the easiest names that we recall when it comes to fitness is Fitbit, and there are some remarkable Black Friday Fitbit deals for you to check out.

Since major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already begun announcing their Black Friday deals for the season, it will be a good idea to browse some of the products on your mind. Just so that you don’t have to do it yourself, we have put together a list of some stunning Fitbit deals for this year. If you are on the fence about whether or not you should buy a Fitbit this Black Friday, this article should help you make an informed decision.

Black Friday is the best time to buy a Fitbit — but shop early deals

We would be lying if we said you can get a better deal after Black Friday. Throughout recent history, we have known Black Friday as that time of the year when retailers offer the highest discount on products, especially electronics. With the emergence of online shopping, the phenomenon has only gotten bigger and bigger. Meanwhile, the pandemic forced many shoppers to do their Black Friday shopping mainly online last year and this trend is here to stay. Thus, the discounts on products are likely to get much better this year. In order to make sure you get the best deals, you should not miss the chance of picking up the Fitbit product that’s right for you.

Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have already commenced their Black Friday sales, which is all the more reason to book your product early before stocks expire. These deals we see as part of the Fitbit Black Friday 2021 sales include up to $100 discounts, and you may not get a better deal later. To make the deal even sweeter, Best Buy is offering a price guarantee on all its Black Friday deals, and that means you can ask for a refund if the prices drop below what they are right now.

Some of the highest discounts we saw during last year’s Black Friday deals were on the Fitbit Charge, Versa, Inspire, and Sense series watches. The Fitbit Charge 4, which usually sells around $140 came down to about $100. This year, we expect it to get a similar discount on the Charge 4. While a $100 price might make the Charge 4 irresistible to many, do note there is a newer model — Fitbit Charge 5 currently retails for $180 but a discount is highly likely. Meanwhile, the charming Fitbit Luxe gets all the basic features as the Charge 4 for $150 but with a more plush design. You can get more premium designs including one with a soft gold jewelry bracelet for $200.

Fitbit Sense, the company’s flagship watch, usually sells for $300 but, there is a massive $100 discount for Fitbit Black Friday 2021 sales. It is a no-brainer if you want to buy a great smartwatch for yourself, a friend, or a family member with a maximum budget of $200.

Second-in-line to the Sense, Fitbit’s Versa 3 is selling for $230 but we can expect some more discounts over the coming days.

For a more affordable option, the minimal Fitbit Inspire 2 is available for only $60 as part of the Fitbit Black Friday 2021 sale. This price also includes one year of premium subscription to Fitbit’s service.

Why buy a Fitbit?

Fitbit has a versatile range of fitness trackers, ranging from minimal bands to full-blown smartwatches with features such as voice control. Starting with the Fitbit Charge 5, the bracelet-style fitness tracker was launched in 2021 with a better display and a sleeker design than the Charge 4. The Fitbit Charge 5 is also equipped with sensors for EDA and ECG and offers support for calls, messages, and emails notifications.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for something more stylish to complement your panache, the Fitbit Luxe is totally worth your attention. The fitness tracker comes in a variety of colors and finishes, including silver, gray, gold, and platinum — all of which are made of stainless steel. You can also complement the timepiece with a special Parker Link bracelet from the jewelry brand, Gorjana for an extra $50.

For those wanting to get more details right off their wrists, the Fitbit Versa 3 makes for an excellent smartwatch. Launched in 2020, the Versa 3 comes with inbuilt GPS, on-device music streaming, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, and a claimed week-long battery backup. The Versa 3 usually sells for $230 but we can expect it to be available for around $200.

Fitbit Sense, the company’s flagship watch, packs in the most features among its entire lineup. The most attractive feature is unquestionably the ECG sensor, which can detect heart rhythms and notify users when it senses abnormalities such as Atrial Fibrillation (AFib). There is a bevy of fitness tracking features with inbuilt GPS for outdoor tracking. To complement these features, the Fitbit Sense can also help you achieve a state of better mental health by assisting you with guided breathing exercises or using the EDA sensor to measure how calm or stressed you are at any particular time. Furthermore, just like the Versa 3, the Fitbit Sense also gets support for on-device voice commands using Alexa and Google Assistant.

Both — the Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense — may seem alike and hard to tell apart for users. So if you are as confused as we were when we first saw them together, our Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense comparison will help you make the choice more easily.

Lastly, if the price of these products is what hinders you, the Fitbit Inspire 2 should inspire you to walk your path of fitness. Also launched in 2020, the Inspire 2 offers features similar to the Charge series, but with some notable cutbacks to keep the price low. You get continuous heart rate monitoring, water resistance up to 50 meters, sleep tracking, and a battery backup of up to 10 days. Fitbit does omit the ECG sensor, inbuilt GPS, or a colored screen from the Inspire 2 but at under $60 on sale, we can’t complain much.

