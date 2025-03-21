 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Some might be waiting a little bit longer for Samsung’s One UI 7 update

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Samsung is expected to release its highly anticipated One UI 7 update worldwide starting the week of April 7. However, there has been some debate about the exact timing and locations of the rollout. A new development has added to the confusion regarding the specific release dates.

According to SamMobile, Samsung has quietly pulled the One UI 7 launch date in the U.S. from its news portal. Subsequently, it also changed the language on its Australia Newsroom portal and perhaps others. Instead, it says the official rollout “will start from April.” At least for now, exact dates remain for news portals for South Korea, Canada, Norway, Sweden, Malaysia, Singapore, Belgium, and the Netherlands.

Recommended Videos

What’s happening here? Samsung hasn’t provided any details, and the decision to stop publishing exact dates on some of its websites in some regions doesn’t necessarily indicate a delay for the One UI 7 update. Perhaps, for example, Samsung may implement a gradual rollout, potentially beginning with smaller countries.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

On a more optimistic note, this could also mean the update will arrive sooner than expected. After all, Samsung’s U.S. portal now says the update is rolling out at the “beginning this April.”

Regardless, this news is a bit unexpected. Earlier this week, we reported that Samsung had expanded the list of devices getting the update. That was celebrated for being good news, especially for folks with older devices.

The One UI 7 came pre-installed on the Galaxy S25 series. This followed months of headlines that documented unexpected delays for the software, which is built on top of Android 15.

Samsung’s latest user interface brings significant enhancements to Galaxy devices, with a strong focus on AI integration and personalized experiences. Key features include a redesigned interface with a simplified home screen, improved widgets, and a customizable lock screen. The “Now Bar” on the lock screen provides real-time updates from various apps, allowing users to access information conveniently without unlocking their devices.

The update also deeply integrates Galaxy AI, enabling more intuitive interactions and streamlined tasks. Features such as “AI Select,” “Writing Assist,” “Drawing Assist,” and “Audio Eraser” leverage AI to boost productivity and creativity. Additionally, the improved integration with Google Gemini allows for natural language control, making it easier for users to search within Settings and adjust preferences.

One UI 7 also prioritizes security and privacy in the age of AI, offering users greater transparency and control over their data.

As a heavy iPhone user, I often find the fragmentation of Android update releases quite surprising. Updates are rolled out at different times depending on the manufacturer and the device. This is particularly evident with Samsung, which customizes each Android release for its own devices, which adds even more time to the process.

The latest news clearly shows that One UI 7 is on the way, with rollouts expected to begin in April. However, it’s uncertain when exactly your specific device will receive the update.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
Samsung opens One UI 7 beta for foldables and confirms stable release window
Samsung Galaxy AI on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6.

Samsung kicked off the beta test program for Android 15-based One UI 7 software in December. But so far, it has remained exclusive to a handful of devices and with no final release date in sight. That status-quo has finally changed today.

The company has confirmed that the stable build of One UI 7 will be released in April. In addition to it, more devices will be added to the beta testing program starting tomorrow for users based in India, South Korea, the UK, and the US.

Read more
Samsung is so behind schedule, it might skip from One UI 7 straight to One UI 8
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus's cameras.

Despite numerous delays and a significant amount of time spent in development, One UI 7.0 could be the only version we see. Under normal circumstances, Samsung would release at least a 7.1 version to address any unforeseen bugs in the initial rollout, but a reliable leaker suggests things might change this generation.

"The next version of One UI 7.0 is One UI 8.0. There is no One UI 7.1 and 7.1.1," according to @UniverseIce on X. The news is surprising, but it makes sense. There have been numerous beta releases, but Samsung has yet to launch the full, stable version of One UI 7 — and neither has the company given a concrete release window.

Read more
Samsung to expand One UI 7 beta with no public release in sight
The front of the Samsung Galaxy S25.

Samsung is already under a lot of fire for extensive delays to the One UI 7 rollout. Several months after Android 15 released, Samsung is still busy fixing bugs on One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series. However, a new report suggests there might be some respite as the beta may soon roll out to other devices, including last-gen foldables.

After the Galaxy S24 series, Samsung has seemingly begun testing One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Tipster Tarun Vats shared posted screenshots of the firmware builds allegedly being tested in-house before Samsung formally announces a One UI 7 beta program for the foldables.

Read more