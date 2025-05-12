 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Sony’s Xperia VII will capture smooth video without you even looking

By
Sony Xperia 1 VII
Sony / Digital Trends / Sony / Digital Trends

Sony has announced its latest flagship phone, which as the numerous rumors over the last couple of weeks have predicted, is called the Xperia 1 VII. It succeeds the Xperia 1 VI that launched in May 2024 and it incorporates technologies from Sony’s Alpha cameras, Walkman audio players, and the company’s BRAVIA televisions, integrating these features through ‘Xperia Intelligence’ for enhanced camera, audio, and viewing experiences.

As has been the case for several years with Sony phones, the focus of the Xperia 1 VII continues to be its camera capabilities and while there have only been some slight adjustments to the camera lenses themselves, new software tricks have been introduced for 2025. 

Recommended Videos

The seventh iteration of the Xperia 1 comes with ‘AI Camerawork’ and ‘Auto Framing’ functions as its feature highlights. The former – ‘AI Camera Work’ – is designed to allow you to capture stable and well-composed videos even without continuous monitoring of the shooting screen. It maintains a centred subject in the frame by utilizing image stabilization and posture estimation.

Related

‘Auto Framing’ meanwhile, uses AI to track and automatically crop your shot to keep the subject central, offering both a full scene and a close-up view simultaneously, with two videos saved to the device when using this feature.

What specs does the Sony Xperia 1 VII have?

Sony Xperia 1 VII
Sony / Sony

In terms of camera setup, the Xperia 1 VII has triple rear lenses, including a new 16mm ultra wide lens with a 48MP 1/1.56-inch sensor that’s claimed to be 2.1x larger than the ultra wide lens on the Xperia 1 VI. This larger sensor is intended to improve low-light performance and reduce noise, and it also supports macro photography from around 5cm. The main 48-megapixel wide-angle lens offers 24mm/48mm equivalents for 2x optical zoom, while the 12-megapixel telephoto lens provides an 85mm to 170mm optical zoom range.

The Xperia 1 VII also incorporates circuit design and components from Sony’s Walkman devices to enhance wired headphone sound quality, while ‘DSEE Ultimate’ technology uses AI to improve the quality of compressed streaming audio for both wired and wireless connections. The phone’s full-stage stereo speakers have also been improved for clearer sound across frequencies.

There’s a 6.5-inch OLED display on board the Xperia 1 VII, which features a 19.5:9 aspect ratio Full HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display’s specs are similar to the Xperia 1 VI but there is now has an additional light sensor to optimize brightness and colour based on the viewing environment. It is designed to improve visibility in various lighting conditions, while an enhanced peak brightness and ‘Sunlight Vision’ have been introduced for help with using this phone outdoors in direct sunlight. Unlike the likes of Samsung, Apple and OnePlus however, Sony doesn’t detail the brightness in nits so it’s not clear how it compares.

Under the hood, Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset runs the Xperia 1 VII, supported by 12GB of RAM. There is a 5,000mAh battery on board too, with Sony claiming it will offer 36 hours of continuous video playback and 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

The Xperia 1 VII will be available for order from May 13 in Slate Black, Moss Green, and Orchid Purple from Sony and select retailers. It will be priced around €1499 in Europe and £1399 in the UK. US pricing and availability has yet to be announced so it’s not currently clear if it will come to the US at all.

The Xperia 1 VII will support four OS upgrades and six years of security updates, which is quite a few years less than Google and Samsung, but one year more than Motorola.

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…

Editors’ Recommendations

Sony’s new Xperia 1 IV comes with a crazy moving zoom lens
Sony's new XPeria I IV and its zoom camera.

Sony just announced its Xperia 1 IV, an Android flagship with a twist. The company is equipping this new phone with the first true optical zoom lens on mobile. This means that when it comes to capturing realistic portrait shots, faraway images, and true bokeh, the Xperia 1 IV should have an advantage over other phones on a pure hardware basis. With the company's elegant Xperia design language as well as powerful internals, the Xperia is an attractive phone except for the price.

“Xperia 1 IV is an exciting continuation of our Xperia series. At Sony, we believe creativity has no limits and our new flagship model, the Xperia 1 IV, is born of that philosophy,” Yang Cheng, Vice President, Imaging Solutions, Sony Electronics Inc. said in a release. “Xperia empowers users to become creators, and every facet of content creation can be handled by Xperia 1 IV.”

Read more
New Sony Xperia phones to debut on May 11
sony xperia 5 ii review screen

Sony is set to unveil the next lineup of Xperia phones. The company released a teaser to announce the upcoming launch on May 11. It clearly hints at the arrival of Xperia 1 IV but that’s not the only device expected at the event. According to the leaks, Sony may also reveal Xperia 5 and Xperia 10 series phones alongside Xperia 1 IV.

Xperia Announcement May 2022​

Read more
Sony’s Xperia 10 may sport same flat, iPhone-style design
Sony Xperia 10 IV leaked render

Alleged renders of the Xperia 10 IV have been leaked, and from the looks of it, Sony’s next midrange phone will again put design in the back seat. The aesthetics are not an eyesore by any means, but the design is definitely stale. One might argue with the ‘"if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it" mentality here, as Sony's strategy is just hard to digest at this point. The leaked Sony Xperia 10 IV renders — which come courtesy of @OnLeaks and Zouton — show a phone that looks identical to its predecessor.

The only noticeable change relates to the flat sides on the upcoming device, which veers from the curved side profile on the Xperia 10 III. Apple pulled a similar stunt a couple of years ago. The company took the iPhone 11’s base design, flattened its bulging sides, and created the iPhone 12. It was a lazy design makeover, but Apple also tweaked the camera island’s dimensions, made the lenses look bigger, and introduced some new color. Overall, the change was noticeable.

Read more