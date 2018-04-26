Sprint plans competing version of T-Mobile’s unlimited data plan for seniors

Share

It looks like Sprint is gearing up to better compete with the likes of T-Mobile. According to a recent report from Android Police, the company is planning a new data plan specifically for seniors 55 years or older. It’ll be an unlimited data plan, and will allow for two lines for only $70 per month — which is far cheaper than most average unlimited data plans in the U.S.

The plan is apparently aimed at competing with T-Mobile’s own 55+ plan, which also allows those 55 years and older to get two lines for $70. On a regular T-Mobile plan, this would cost around $120 — so seniors are getting a pretty significant discount.

According to the Android Police report, Sprint’s plan will offer some decent bonuses, too — probably as a way to lure older customers to Sprint instead of T-Mobile. For example, customers will get unlimited ho spot use, as well as access to the Sprint roaming service, which allows customers to use 2G speed data at no extra cost. Of course, if you do use a hot spot, you’ll be limited to 3G speeds, which will be a little frustrating.

As you would expect from a Sprint unlimited data plan, there are some limitations to consider. For starters, there are speed caps on some types of data — like video, which is capped at 480p, and music, which is capped at 500kbps.

As Android Police notes, Sprint’s new plan likely won’t quite match up to T-Mobile’s. While both offer the same price for two lines of unlimited data, T-Mobile has better roaming considering it offers unlimited data instead of Sprint’s 100MB limit. Still, both of the plans should offer some interesting benefits to those 55 and older.

In general, the carriers are getting increasingly competitive with their unlimited data plans, and hopefully that will only continue. T-Mobile has largely been the leader in the industry, at least when it comes to price, and the company generally strays away from the small print limitations that the other carriers employ. It will be interesting to see if Verizon and AT&T follow suit with their own unlimited data plans for those over 55 years old.