 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

T-Mobile partners with SpaceX to ‘end mobile dead zones’

Trevor Mogg
By

T-Mobile is linking up with SpaceX’s Starlink service to dramatically boost its cell phone coverage to pretty much all parts of the U.S., bringing connectivity to isolated areas that have been out of reach of providers up to now.

The service will launch next year — starting with texts, MMS, and select messaging apps, with calls added later — and come at no extra cost for T-Mobile customers.

Announcing the news at a special event (video below) at SpaceX’s Starbase site in Boca Chica, Texas, on Thursday night, T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk outlined the plan to expand the carrier’s cell phone coverage, with Sievert claiming it will mark “the end of mobile dead zones.”

SpaceX + T-Mobile Update

The new initiative, called “Coverage Above and Beyond,” will utilize SpaceX’s growing constellation of near-Earth Starlink satellites — specifically the more advanced V2 satellites launching next year — that will provide the all-important connectivity. Sievert said T-Mobile would be able to hook up to a new network, beamed down by Starlink’s satellites, using T-Mobile’s midband spectrum nationwide, describing it as a “true satellite-to-cellular service.”

Sievert said its subscribers can expect the new service to be available “almost anywhere a customer can see the sky.” Coverage will be available across the continental U.S., Hawaii, parts of Alaska, Puerto Rico, and territorial waters. Musk and Sievert also said Coverage Above and Beyond could one day expand globally through collaboration with carriers around the world.

The T-Mobile CEO noted how at the current time half a million square miles of the U.S. is uncovered by any cellular network, remarking how the new service is “important for safety, it’s important for connectivity with the people we love, it’s important for people in rural areas, for first responders, for sports people [in isolated areas].”

He added: “But honestly, it’s important for all of us, because we have all driven down that windy country road through the hills and dales, beyond the reach of any cellular network and begun to wonder, what would happen … this is not a time [that I want something] to fail. And so this partnership is about imagining a different future, imagining a future where if you have a clear view of the sky, you are connected on your mobile phone.”

In a release, SpaceX chief Musk said: “The important thing about this is that it means there are no dead zones anywhere in the world for your cell phone,” adding, “We’re incredibly excited to do this with T-Mobile.”

While satellite phones currently provide the most efficient connectivity option for those on the move in remote areas, T-Mobile’s offering will give confidence to those heading into remote areas without such devices, secure in the knowledge that if something goes wrong they’ll able to call for help. And for those who simply want to check their texts while miles from anywhere, well, the service will work for them, too.

Editors' Recommendations

Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch

A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.

OnePlus 10T buying guide: everything you need to know

OnePlus 10T screen.

T-Mobile’s 5G Ultra Capacity network has four times the coverage of Verizon and AT&T

T-Mobile smartphone.

The Pixel 6a isn’t perfect, but I love it for one important reason

Someone holding the Google Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a next to each other.

The Nothing Phone 1’s biggest problem isn’t the lights — it’s something else

Nothing Phone 1 held in hand showing the Glyph Interface.

The best emulators for Android: consoles and arcade games

android games

Watch the Pixel 6a get roughed up in this harsh durability test

google pixel 6a durability test

The best thing about Android 13 isn’t a new feature or setting — it’s something else

Android 13 logo on a Google Pixel 6a.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with a charger?

The back of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 have an SD card slot? How the phone handles expandable storage

Someone holding a closed Galaxy Z Flip 4.

Seeing more ads in your Outlook app? You’re not alone

Microsoft Outlook app landing page.

This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card

A look at the new Blackview Tab 13, a standard rectangular tablet that's connected to a keyboard. Behind it the first tablet are two others showcasing the devices' cameras.

Huawei’s Mate series to return with the Mate 50 next month

huawei mate 40 pro hands on features price photos release date camera