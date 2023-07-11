 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Prime Day deals slash the price of this Android phone to just $200

Aaron Mamiit
By
TCL 20 Pro 5G's screen.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Are you looking to buy a new Android phone in this year’s Prime Day deals? If you want to check out alternatives to the most popular brands, you should take a look at the TCL 20 Pro 5G. From its original price of $300, it’s down to $200 after a $100 discount from Amazon for the shopping holiday. We’re not sure if the offer will remain available until the end of Prime Day though, so if you’re thinking about buying the smartphone, you need to decide quickly on whether to proceed with the purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out on the bargain.

Why you should buy the TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL is more popularly known as one of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides from stunning picture quality that you’ll get at affordable prices. This translates to its foray into the smartphone business with the TCL 20 Pro 5G‘s 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that’s powered by the NXTVISION engine, promising true-to-life colors, clarity, and contrast. The mobile device also comes with an SDR-to-HDR feature that improves videos that you’re watching to High Dynamic Range, as well as low blue light certification with smart brightness adjustments to keep your eyes comfortable even after looking at the screen for hours.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G chipset with 6GB of RAM for smooth performance, plus 256GB for storage that’s expandable by up to 1TB through a microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a quad camera setup at the back with a 48MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization, a 32MP selfie camera, and like the best Android phones, support for 5G connectivity. The TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box, but it can be upgraded to Android 13.

Related

There’s a long list of Prime Day phone deals, but there are a few things that make the TCL 20 Pro 5G stand out, including its discounted price of $200 for the shopping event. Amazon’s $100 discount on the Android phone’s sticker price of $300 won’t last forever though — it may even get taken down before the final hours of Prime Day. If you think the TCL 20 Pro 5G matches your needs and it fits your budget, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now and not wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Aaron Mamiit
Aaron Mamiit
Contributor
Aaron received a NES and a copy of Super Mario Bros. for Christmas when he was 4 years old, and he has been fascinated with…
There’s a 4th of July deal on the Pixel 7, and it’s worth considering
Google Pixel 7 home screen with rainbow gradient wallpaper

Amazon has one of the better phone deals around at the moment with the Google Pixel 7 currently enjoying a $95 discount. Usually priced at $599, it's down to $505 working out at 16% off the regular price. A tempting phone at this price, we're here to tell you more about what to expect from it so you can see if it's the right fit for you.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 7
The Google Pixel 7 is a very likable phone. We've ranked it among the best phones for value and it's even better value when on sale. It's powered by the Google Tensor G2 processor and is designed to take advantage of all things Android as you'd expect from Google.

Read more
Best Samsung phone deals: Save on the Galaxy S23, Galaxy Z Fold 4
The screens on the Galaxy A54 and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

When it comes to Android, Samsung phones offer some of the best and most cohesive experiences, with well-designed devices that push the boundaries of style. If you don't care about all of that and just want a reliable, well-designed phone, well Samsung has you covered there too. Some of the best phone deals, in general, include Samsung handsets, like the Galaxy S23, S22, and Z Fold series. But if you're looking for a solid mix of just Samsung gear, you'll need a better guide, and this is that guide. We've put together all of the best Samsung phone deals, scouring the interwebs for the absolute best of the best offers. If you're ready to upgrade your phone or need to replace a broken one, you've come to the right place.
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G -- $349, was $450

If you're not into premium flagships, which is to say top-of-the-line phones, then this little stunner will serve you well. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD Super AMOLED display with beautiful color and clarity and a nearly edge-less design. But it's also powerful with 128GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB total, thanks to the MicroSD slot. It has an Exynos 1280 processor, 6GB of RAM, and delivers 5G wireless speeds. Plus, it has a long-lasting battery that will get you through your entire day and then some under regular use. Did we mention the intelligent camera that combines an ultra-wide 12MP, 64MP standard, and 5MP depth cameras for excellent shots out in the field? Oh, and right now, it's available at an incredible price.

Read more
Best Prime Day phone deals: Early sales you can shop today
Prime Day 2022 smartphone deals graphic.

With the Prime Day deals right around the corner, now is the perfect time to think about picking up a new smartphone, especially since some of the hottest deals of the year on smartphones are going to be happening on rime Day. The sales begin on July 11 and run through July 12, and the best Prime Day phone deals aren't going to be limited to what's on sale at Amazon. In fact, there are some phone deals happening right now if you're in dire need of a new phone, and we've rounded up some of our favorites below.
Today's best Prime Day phone deals
Apple iPhone SE (3rd Gen) -- $149, was $379

If you don't mind getting a smartphone that's locked to a Straight Talk prepaid plan, then you can have the third-generation Apple iPhone SE, the latest version of the entry-level iPhone, for a very cheap price. The iPhone SE 2022 may be affordable, but it doesn't sacrifice too much because it's equipped with a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, a 12MP Wide camera at the back, a 7MP FaceTime HD camera at the front, and Apple's A15 Bionic chip that's also used by the iPhone 13 series. The budget iPhone also offers theTouch ID fingerprint recognition system and IP67 waster resistance.

Read more