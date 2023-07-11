Prime Day deals slash the price of this Android phone to just $200

Are you looking to buy a new Android phone in this year’s Prime Day deals? If you want to check out alternatives to the most popular brands, you should take a look at the TCL 20 Pro 5G. From its original price of $300, it’s down to $200 after a $100 discount from Amazon for the shopping holiday. We’re not sure if the offer will remain available until the end of Prime Day though, so if you’re thinking about buying the smartphone, you need to decide quickly on whether to proceed with the purchase to make sure that you don’t miss out on the bargain.

Why you should buy the TCL 20 Pro 5G

TCL is more popularly known as one of the best TV brands because of the value that it provides from stunning picture quality that you’ll get at affordable prices. This translates to its foray into the smartphone business with the TCL 20 Pro 5G‘s 6.7-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen that’s powered by the NXTVISION engine, promising true-to-life colors, clarity, and contrast. The mobile device also comes with an SDR-to-HDR feature that improves videos that you’re watching to High Dynamic Range, as well as low blue light certification with smart brightness adjustments to keep your eyes comfortable even after looking at the screen for hours.

The TCL 20 Pro 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G chipset with 6GB of RAM for smooth performance, plus 256GB for storage that’s expandable by up to 1TB through a microSD card. The smartphone also comes with a quad camera setup at the back with a 48MP main camera featuring optical image stabilization, a 32MP selfie camera, and like the best Android phones, support for 5G connectivity. The TCL 20 Pro 5G comes with Android 11 out of the box, but it can be upgraded to Android 13.

There’s a long list of Prime Day phone deals, but there are a few things that make the TCL 20 Pro 5G stand out, including its discounted price of $200 for the shopping event. Amazon’s $100 discount on the Android phone’s sticker price of $300 won’t last forever though — it may even get taken down before the final hours of Prime Day. If you think the TCL 20 Pro 5G matches your needs and it fits your budget, it’s highly recommended that you buy it right now and not wait until the last minute of the shopping holiday.

