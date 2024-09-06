 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Tecno is bringing the best of mobile AI to affordable phones

By
The back of the Tecno Camon 30 Premier.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

At IFA 2024, Tecno is revealing a range of AI innovations that will soon land on its smartphones, and it seems the company — which makes devices that often blend innovation with affordability — is jumping onboard the AI trend with an approach that blends the best of what Apple and Google have done with AI so far.

“A focus on AI language localization, including minority language translation and semantic recognition development; the focus will be the integration of AI and local apps, which can turn smart devices into customized personal assistants, helping users to call a taxi, navigate, order takeout, and more, all in a flowing and functional way,” claims Tecno.

Call translation with Tecno AI.
Tecno

A notable addition is the in-house Ella AI assistant, which now has Google’s Gemini foundations. From my own experience with Gemini so far, it was proved to be a lot more capable at processing natural language commands, including back-and-forth conversations.

Recommended Videos

One of the most practical AI integrations is real-time translations, which Tecno claims will work for both phone calls as well as in-person conversations, by transcribing speech into text.

Tecno AI in action on a phone.
Tecno

It seems the Ella Assistant will also intelligently sort out commands across different apps. In a video shared by Tecno, when users tell the AI to hail a ride, it will do so, complete with options available across different apps on a single dashboard.

The company is also taking a bit of inspiration from the Writing Tools in Apple Intelligence. It will summarize both local as web content, allow seamless editing, proof-reading, rewriting, style adjustment, and content generation from scratch.

Content generation with Tecno AI.
Tecno

Tecno is also serving its own implementation of Circle to Search, one of the best AI tricks to land on smartphones so far. The company’s iteration is called AI Search, which relies on screen swipe to let users look up what’s appearing on their phone’s screen.

Video editing with Tecno AI.
Tecno

The company is also dipping into the artistic side of AI, one that allows users to create images from text prompts. Tecno is calling it AI Artboard, but hasn’t said what image generation model is at play here. But given the Gemini integration, we believe it could be Google Imagen working its magic here.

Image editing with Tecno AI.
Tecno

Tecno is also borrowing from the Google Photos AI editing toolkit, porting over some of those ideas into its AI Image Editing stack. The AI assistant will also help with image manipulation using natural language commands, such as “brighten the skin tone,” “make the eyes look bigger,” or “remove the car from the background.”

It brings capabilities like AI Erase to seamlessly remove unwanted elements from an image, AI Cutout to pull out a selected element from pictures, and even video generation. While its IFA 2024 announcements have focused on AI and software, Tecno recently hit the headlines with hardware too, when it showed off the exciting tri-fold Phantom Ultimate 2 concept folding phone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nadeem Sarwar
Nadeem Sarwar
Contributor
Nadeem is a tech journalist who started reading about cool smartphone tech out of curiosity and soon started writing…
This is our best look yet at Google’s new foldable Pixel phone
A close-up render of the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

Thanks to 91Mobiles, we’re gaining more insight into the upcoming Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Recently released official-looking product renders offer our best glimpse into the phone’s design.

The recently leaked images by tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) showcase the new foldable phone in Obsidian and Porcelain colors. The phone appears to have a wider aspect ratio than the original Google Pixel Fold, which this new phone is anticipated to replace. In addition, we expect the Pixel 9 Pro Fold will feature a taller cover screen and a larger inner folding screen than its predecessor.

Read more
Two of 2023’s best Motorola phones are finally getting Android 14
Apps on the Motorola Razr Plus.

The Motorola Razr Plus 2023 Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The Motorola Razr 2024 and Razr Plus 2024 were announced not so long ago, with both running Android 14. That's great for those who wanted to buy the new devices, but not so great for owners of last year’s models, the Razr 2023 and Razr Plus 2023, who had been waiting for almost a year without an update to Android 14 in sight.

Read more
I used the CMF Phone 1, and it’s 2024’s best smartphone bargain
A person holding the CMF Phone 1.

You’ve got to stick with me for a bit here, as there’s quite a lot of background to go through before we get to the meat of what makes this new Android phone such a bargain. The phone is the CMF Phone 1, and while you may never have heard of CMF, you will have heard of Nothing -- the company co-founded by Carl Pei of OnePlus fame. CMF’s full name is CMF by Nothing, and it's Nothing’s sub-brand responsible for very reasonably priced but little-known mobile products.

If, like me, you’ve barely paid CMF much attention (if any) until now, then it’s time to change that. Why? The CMF Phone 1 is the sub-brand’s first smartphone, and it’s quite simply the bargain of the year.
Shockingly good specs

Read more