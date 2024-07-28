 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Features

5 awesome things you can do with Google Gemini Advanced

By
Google Gemini on smartphone.
Google

Gemini Advanced has been in Google’s AI spotlight since it was unveiled in February, providing a more premium AI experience that integrates directly into all your favorite Google apps.

Gemini Advanced is known to be far more “capable at highly complex tasks” than the free version of Gemini, with its abilities including, “coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration, amongst many others.” It’s a lot like Microsoft’s Copilot Pro, except made for the Google ecosystem of apps. 

Recommended Videos

Easy Gemini Advanced access in Google Apps

Easy Gemini Advanced access in Google Apps
Google

One of the primary perks of Gemini Advanced is its seamless integration into Google apps. If you’re using Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, or any other app that benefits from AI, you will find the diamond-shaped Ask Gemini icon in the top-right corner next to the Accounts icon.

You can click that icon to activate the drop-down menu, which includes the prompt bar and a host of suggestions for tasks you can consider for optimizing your text or data. Similarly, in the actual Gemini Advanced interface, you can enable the Gemini Extensions feature in settings.

This will allow you to attach the @ mention and add different Google apps and services, such as Flights, Hotels, Maps, Workspace, YouTube, and Music to your prompt, and the chatbot will integrate them into the results of your query.  

Upload files directly to Gemini Advanced

Upload files directly to Gemini Advanced
Google

While the free version of Gemini allows you to upload images for your desktop for various AI processing and analysis tasks through the system, Gemini Advanced allows you to upload images, documents, data files, and files from Google Drive. File types include CSV, DOC, DOCX, DOT, DOTX, PDF, RFT, TSV, TXT, XLS, and XLXS.

This is thanks to the Gemini 1.5 Pro large language model, which has a 1 million token context window, the longest of any chatbot in the world. Gemini Advanced can process PDF files up to 1,500 pages long. Additionally, you can upload multiple files at once for Gemini Advanced to analyze in context. Soon, the AI system will be able to upload up to 30,000 lines of code or an hour-long video.

According to Google, Gemini Advanced is the only chatbot that lets you process this amount of information. 

Gemini Advanced Gems

An example of a Gemini Gem being created.
Google

Gemini Advanced will soon introduce a feature called Gems, which allows you to set up a custom chatbot that works like an assistant for specific tasks, such as a creative writer, workout partner, cooking assistant, math tutor, or a study buddy. Based on the primary instructions you input, Gemini Advanced will enhance your directions and create the Gems custom chatbot.

When the feature is available in the coming months, you’ll be able to click Create a Gem within Gemini Advanced and fill out a name and instructions for the Gem. It will be able to interact with other Google apps, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Google Drive, which will allow you to create additional content through those extensions.

Gems is a similar feature to custom GPTs in ChatGPT or functional characters in Character.AI. However, Gems is specific to your Gemini Advanced account, while custom GPTs and Character.AI characters can be shared with other users in the public community. 

Gemini Advanced dynamic itinerary planning

An example of a personalized iteration being created in Gemini Advanced.
Google

Many AI services have some form of trip planning feature; however, Gemini Advanced has introduced a dynamic itinerary planning experience that takes into account the interests and preferences of all travelers to devise a detailed schedule that can tap into already confirmed trip details from Maps, Gmail, and Calendar, in addition to important details across search to create an interactive table of potential travel options that you can edit as needed.

Input the prompt with parameters for the preferences and constraints of your trips by traveler and where Gemini can find your travel details, and it will devise a specific travel plan by day. You can update the itinerary by making edits to the day’s starting time, and Gemini Advanced will make updates to the entire trip to account for those changes.

The itinerary planning experience is showcased in Gemini’s Dynamic UI, which includes spatial information, such as restaurant and hotel images and ratings. The feature will be available in the summer approaching Labor Day. 

Spreadsheet analysis

Most chatbots, including Gemini’s free option, have data analysis as a primary feature; however, Gemini Advanced includes a specific data analysis feature that works with spreadsheets and allows you collect data and visualize it in a single chart.

You can input your prompt detailing the insights you need, alongside uploading the spreadsheets of data you have. Gemini Advanced will analyze your prompt and data, and return to you a chart and summary, in addition to custom python code with more information on your analysis. Google ensures that the files you upload are not used to train its models.     

Editors’ Recommendations

Fionna Agomuoh
Fionna Agomuoh
Computing Writer
Fionna Agomuoh is a technology journalist with over a decade of experience writing about various consumer electronics topics…
Chromebooks get new AI features and Gemini Advanced for free
Magic Editor being shown on a Chromebook.

Google has announced a new selection of Chromebook Plus devices that boast some new AI features and a free subscription to Gemini Advanced.

Google launched its Chromebook Plus initiative in October 2023 with a more premium brand of Chromebooks, and now Google is answering the recent push into AI by Microsoft with its own. Copilot+ PCs looks great, but Google says that AI should not be for just those who have over $1,000 to spend on a laptop. Chromebook Plus laptops start at $349 and range up to $649, but often come with better performance and features.

Read more
The 5 best things you can do with Copilot Pro right now
Microsoft Copilot Pro.

Copilot Pro is Microsoft’s AI subscription service that costs $20 per month for individuals and is integrated into the brand’s Microsoft 365 suite. The paid service offers unique features to Microsoft users, provides faster and more consistent AI performance with priority access to the GPT-4 and GPT-4 Turbo large language models (LLM) during peak times, and also brings the AI technology to the brand’s most popular PC applications -- and that's where things get really interesting.

Here are some of the best features on Copilot Pro and how they work.
Create custom GPTs

Read more
Here are all the biggest Gemini announcements from Google I/O 2024
A screenshot from the Google I/O livestream with a slide on the screen about Gemini.

Unsurprisingly, AI is front and center at this year’s Google I/O developer conference. The company has just unveiled a more-advanced version of Gemini 1.5 Pro, its powerful generative AI suite. Available for developers starting today, Gemini 1.5 Pro is a multimodal language model that can work with text, voice, and various content formats.

The latest updates to Gemini 1.5 Pro introduce an extended context window, enhanced data analysis features, integrations with additional Google apps, and increased customization options. There are also improvements across crucial use cases, such as translation, coding, reasoning, and more.
Gemini 1.5 Flash

Read more