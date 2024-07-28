Gemini Advanced has been in Google’s AI spotlight since it was unveiled in February, providing a more premium AI experience that integrates directly into all your favorite Google apps.

Gemini Advanced is known to be far more “capable at highly complex tasks” than the free version of Gemini, with its abilities including, “coding, logical reasoning, following nuanced instructions, and creative collaboration, amongst many others.” It’s a lot like Microsoft’s Copilot Pro, except made for the Google ecosystem of apps.

Easy Gemini Advanced access in Google Apps

One of the primary perks of Gemini Advanced is its seamless integration into Google apps. If you’re using Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, or any other app that benefits from AI, you will find the diamond-shaped Ask Gemini icon in the top-right corner next to the Accounts icon.

You can click that icon to activate the drop-down menu, which includes the prompt bar and a host of suggestions for tasks you can consider for optimizing your text or data. Similarly, in the actual Gemini Advanced interface, you can enable the Gemini Extensions feature in settings.

This will allow you to attach the @ mention and add different Google apps and services, such as Flights, Hotels, Maps, Workspace, YouTube, and Music to your prompt, and the chatbot will integrate them into the results of your query.

Upload files directly to Gemini Advanced

While the free version of Gemini allows you to upload images for your desktop for various AI processing and analysis tasks through the system, Gemini Advanced allows you to upload images, documents, data files, and files from Google Drive. File types include CSV, DOC, DOCX, DOT, DOTX, PDF, RFT, TSV, TXT, XLS, and XLXS.

This is thanks to the Gemini 1.5 Pro large language model, which has a 1 million token context window, the longest of any chatbot in the world. Gemini Advanced can process PDF files up to 1,500 pages long. Additionally, you can upload multiple files at once for Gemini Advanced to analyze in context. Soon, the AI system will be able to upload up to 30,000 lines of code or an hour-long video.

According to Google, Gemini Advanced is the only chatbot that lets you process this amount of information.

Gemini Advanced Gems

Gemini Advanced will soon introduce a feature called Gems, which allows you to set up a custom chatbot that works like an assistant for specific tasks, such as a creative writer, workout partner, cooking assistant, math tutor, or a study buddy. Based on the primary instructions you input, Gemini Advanced will enhance your directions and create the Gems custom chatbot.

When the feature is available in the coming months, you’ll be able to click Create a Gem within Gemini Advanced and fill out a name and instructions for the Gem. It will be able to interact with other Google apps, such as Gmail, Maps, YouTube, and Google Drive, which will allow you to create additional content through those extensions.

Gems is a similar feature to custom GPTs in ChatGPT or functional characters in Character.AI. However, Gems is specific to your Gemini Advanced account, while custom GPTs and Character.AI characters can be shared with other users in the public community.

Gemini Advanced dynamic itinerary planning

Many AI services have some form of trip planning feature; however, Gemini Advanced has introduced a dynamic itinerary planning experience that takes into account the interests and preferences of all travelers to devise a detailed schedule that can tap into already confirmed trip details from Maps, Gmail, and Calendar, in addition to important details across search to create an interactive table of potential travel options that you can edit as needed.

Input the prompt with parameters for the preferences and constraints of your trips by traveler and where Gemini can find your travel details, and it will devise a specific travel plan by day. You can update the itinerary by making edits to the day’s starting time, and Gemini Advanced will make updates to the entire trip to account for those changes.

The itinerary planning experience is showcased in Gemini’s Dynamic UI, which includes spatial information, such as restaurant and hotel images and ratings. The feature will be available in the summer approaching Labor Day.

Spreadsheet analysis

Most chatbots, including Gemini’s free option, have data analysis as a primary feature; however, Gemini Advanced includes a specific data analysis feature that works with spreadsheets and allows you collect data and visualize it in a single chart.

You can input your prompt detailing the insights you need, alongside uploading the spreadsheets of data you have. Gemini Advanced will analyze your prompt and data, and return to you a chart and summary, in addition to custom python code with more information on your analysis. Google ensures that the files you upload are not used to train its models.