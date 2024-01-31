The best custom GPTs to make ChatGPT even more powerful

The introduction of Custom GPTs was one of the most exciting additions to ChatGPT in recent months. These allow you to craft custom chatbots with their own instructions and data by feeding them documents, weblinks, and more to make sure they know what you need and respond how you would like them to.

But you don’t have to make your own Custom GPT if you don’t want to. Indeed, there are tens of thousands of Custom GPTs already made by engineers around the world, and many of them are very impressive.

Before you dive into selecting the right custom GPT for your needs, you need to make sure you can use them. You’ll need an active ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 a month — or you can get a free trial from someone with an existing account.

For more steps on creating your own custom GPT, or using one of these, check out our step-by-step guide to using Custom GPTs.

Without further ado, here are the best Custom GPTs you can use right now.

Grimoire: the coding wizard

If you need any help with programming, Grimoire is the wizard for you. With a slightly fantastical tone of voice and the ability to understand, interpret, and suggest code in a variety of languages, Grimoire is the ultimate coding companion. I’ve been using it to help me make my first video game, but you can use it for practically anything coding related.

It can write code snippets for you, and it has a number of quick-access functions that you can activate with a single key input instead of writing out full prompts.

Video Summarizer: summarize YouTube videos for you

If you’d rather read than watch your YouTube videos, then Video Summarizer can be incredibly useful. It takes the transcript of any video you link it to, and turns it into an educational summary of the video’s contents, covering all its most important points.

AI PDF: have conversations with your PDFs

AI PDF is the Custom GPT version of the plug-in I originally used to teach me board game rules, so I can tell you from personal experience that it works really well. You can use it to summarize a document, find information in it, or teach you something about it. It supports its own cloud storage, so you can upload your documents directly to the AI PDF servers.

We can’t vouch for the security, though, so don’t send it anything with personal information in.

Consensus: do research using real academic papers

ChatBots aren’t the most consistent when it comes to fact-finding, and Google is increasingly cluttered. Consensus is a Custom GPT built around using real research data from academic papers, so if you wantinformation that’s backed up by scientists, researchers, and engineers from all over the world, Consensus is the best tool for the job.

It will even help you provide citations for your work, making it easier to find expert sources for what it is you want to write or say.

PromptGPT: write better prompts

Prompt writing is a lot easier than producing the responses by hand, but it’s still an art in itself. While there are many humans all over the world who claim to be prompt-writing experts, you could just ask the real expert: ChatGPT itself. PromptGPT can rewrite your prompts to be more effective so that you get the responses from other Custom GPTs that you want.

Give it an existing prompt if you have one, or just tell it what it is you want to achieve, and PromptGPT will give you the prompt you need to make the other GPTs do what you want.

AI Cooking Assistant: figure out what to cook and what to eat

If you find yourself with a cupboard of random ingredients, but still want to cook something simple and tasty, AI Cooking Assistant is here to help. Just give it an image of your fridge, a list of leftovers, or any other collection of potential ingredients, and the AI Cooking Assistant can help you. You can also prompt it to suggest weekly meal plans, have it give you something quick and simple you can try that you’ve never tried before, or even something more adventurous. It’s all up to you.

Canva: make logos, thumbnails, and more

Canva is a design and art tool designed to not only create the art you’re looking for, but help you design it too. If you need a logo for your business, or a banner advertisement for your website, or anything else, just have Canva make it for you.

Make brochures, website backgrounds, or business cards — anything you need for professional marketing, Canva will get it done.

GenZ 4 Meme: figure out what the kids are up to

Confused by the latest slang your kids are slinging around? Use GenZ 4 Meme to get up to speed on all the latest hip sayings and memes. It can translate texts you’ve received, give you a breakdown of what slang means and where it came from, or even help you craft messages that utilize this slang in a believable way.

We can’t promise this Custom GPT will actually make you cool, but it might make you sound cool.

The Negotiator — practice your sales pitch

For many of us, negotiating with anyone can be fraught with anxiety, but ChatGPT is here to help you practice. With The Negotiator custom GPT, you can practice through text or voice, putting your best foot forward and arguing your case. Whatever kind of negotiation you’re planning, this GPT can act as the other party, giving you tips on improving your negotiation powers and abilities, or acting as a wall to bounce ideas off of.

Whether you’re trying to figure out how to ask for a salary increase, or want to make an offer on a house you’re buying, The Negotiator can help you get better at it.

22.500+ Best Custom GPTs — find the right GPT for you

Still not sure which is the best GPT for your needs? Then why not use the catchily named 22.500+ Best Custom GPTs. It’s a GPT designed exclusively around searching through other custom GPTs to find the right one for your needs. It’s updated daily with new models, so you’re sure to find what you need.

