 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Computing
  3. Guides

The best custom GPTs to make ChatGPT even more powerful

Jon Martindale
By

The introduction of Custom GPTs was one of the most exciting additions to ChatGPT in recent months. These allow you to craft custom chatbots with their own instructions and data by feeding them documents, weblinks, and more to make sure they know what you need and respond how you would like them to.

But you don’t have to make your own Custom GPT if you don’t want to. Indeed, there are tens of thousands of Custom GPTs already made by engineers around the world, and many of them are very impressive.

Recommended Videos

Before you dive into selecting the right custom GPT for your needs, you need to make sure you can use them. You’ll need an active ChatGPT Plus subscription, which costs $20 a month — or you can get a free trial from someone with an existing account.

Related

For more steps on creating your own custom GPT, or using one of these, check out our step-by-step guide to using Custom GPTs.

Without further ado, here are the best Custom GPTs you can use right now.

Grimoire: the coding wizard

Using Grimoire GPT.
Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

If you need any help with programming, Grimoire is the wizard for you. With a slightly fantastical tone of voice and the ability to understand, interpret, and suggest code in a variety of languages, Grimoire is the ultimate coding companion. I’ve been using it to help me make my first video game, but you can use it for practically anything coding related.

It can write code snippets for you, and it has a number of quick-access functions that you can activate with a single key input instead of writing out full prompts.

Video Summarizer: summarize YouTube videos for you

If you’d rather read than watch your YouTube videos, then Video Summarizer can be incredibly useful. It takes the transcript of any video you link it to, and turns it into an educational summary of the video’s contents, covering all its most important points.

AI PDF: have conversations with your PDFs

AI PDF custom GPT.
Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

AI PDF is the Custom GPT version of the plug-in I originally used to teach me board game rules, so I can tell you from personal experience that it works really well. You can use it to summarize a document, find information in it, or teach you something about it. It supports its own cloud storage, so you can upload your documents directly to the AI PDF servers.

We can’t vouch for the security, though, so don’t send it anything with personal information in.

Consensus: do research using real academic papers

ChatBots aren’t the most consistent when it comes to fact-finding, and Google is increasingly cluttered. Consensus is a Custom GPT built around using real research data from academic papers, so if you wantinformation that’s backed up by scientists, researchers, and engineers from all over the world, Consensus is the best tool for the job.

It will even help you provide citations for your work, making it easier to find expert sources for what it is you want to write or say.

PromptGPT: write better prompts

Prompt writing is a lot easier than producing the responses by hand, but it’s still an art in itself. While there are many humans all over the world who claim to be prompt-writing experts, you could just ask the real expert: ChatGPT itself. PromptGPT can rewrite your prompts to be more effective so that you get the responses from other Custom GPTs that you want.

Give it an existing prompt if you have one, or just tell it what it is you want to achieve, and PromptGPT will give you the prompt you need to make the other GPTs do what you want.

Chatting to the Cooking Assistant GPT.
Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

AI Cooking Assistant: figure out what to cook and what to eat

If you find yourself with a cupboard of random ingredients, but still want to cook something simple and tasty, AI Cooking Assistant is here to help. Just give it an image of your fridge, a list of leftovers, or any other collection of potential ingredients, and the AI Cooking Assistant can help you. You can also prompt it to suggest weekly meal plans, have it give you something quick and simple you can try that you’ve never tried before, or even something more adventurous. It’s all up to you.

Canva: make logos, thumbnails, and more

Canva is a design and art tool designed to not only create the art you’re looking for, but help you design it too. If you need a logo for your business, or a banner advertisement for your website, or anything else, just have Canva make it for you.

Make brochures, website backgrounds, or business cards — anything you need for professional marketing, Canva will get it done.

GenZ 4 Meme: figure out what the kids are up to

Confused by the latest slang your kids are slinging around? Use GenZ 4 Meme to get up to speed on all the latest hip sayings and memes. It can translate texts you’ve received, give you a breakdown of what slang means and where it came from, or even help you craft messages that utilize this slang in a believable way.

We can’t promise this Custom GPT will actually make you cool, but it might make you sound cool.

The Negotiator — practice your sales pitch

The negotiator GPT.
Jon Martindale / DigitalTrends

For many of us, negotiating with anyone can be fraught with anxiety, but ChatGPT is here to help you practice. With The Negotiator custom GPT, you can practice through text or voice, putting your best foot forward and arguing your case. Whatever kind of negotiation you’re planning, this GPT can act as the other party, giving you tips on improving your negotiation powers and abilities, or acting as a wall to bounce ideas off of.

Whether you’re trying to figure out how to ask for a salary increase, or want to make an offer on a house you’re buying, The Negotiator can help you get better at it.

22.500+ Best Custom GPTs — find the right GPT for you

Still not sure which is the best GPT for your needs? Then why not use the catchily named 22.500+ Best Custom GPTs. It’s a GPT designed exclusively around searching through other custom GPTs to find the right one for your needs. It’s updated daily with new models, so you’re sure to find what you need.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jon Martindale
Jon Martindale
Computing Coordinator
Jon Martindale is the Evergreen Coordinator for Computing, overseeing a team of writers addressing all the latest how to…
Here’s why people are saying GPT-4 is getting ‘lazy’
OpenAI announced its latest iteration of ChatGPT with greater accuracy and creativity.

OpenAI and its technologies have been in the midst of scandal for most of November. Between the swift firing and rehiring of CEO Sam Altman and the curious case of the halted ChatGPT Plus paid subscriptions, OpenAI has kept the artificial intelligence industry in the news for weeks.

Now, AI enthusiasts have rehashed an issue that has many wondering whether GPT-4 is getting "lazier" as the language model continues to be trained. Many who use it speed up more intensive tasks have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to air their grievances about the perceived changes.

Read more
Here’s why you can’t sign up for ChatGPT Plus right now
A person sits in front of a laptop. On the laptop screen is the home page for OpenAI's ChatGPT artificial intelligence chatbot.

CEO Sam Altman's sudden departure from OpenAI weekend isn't the only drama happening with ChatGPT. Due to high demand, paid subscriptions for OpenAI's ChatGPT Plus have been halted for nearly a week.

The company has a waitlist for those interested in registering for ChatGPT to be notified of when the text-to-speech AI generator is available once more.

Read more
The world responds to the creator of ChatGPT being fired by his own company
Sam Altman at the OpenAI developer conference.

The company behind ChatGPT and GPT-4 has dropped its CEO and co-founder, Sam Altman. According to a blog post from OpenAI: "Mr. Altman’s departure follows a deliberative review process by the board, which concluded that he was not consistently candid in his communications with the board, hindering its ability to exercise its responsibilities. The board no longer has confidence in his ability to continue leading OpenAI."

Those sound like some serious allegations, despite being intentionally vague. The timing of a later afternoon blog post on Friday make the announcement even more eyebrow-raising. There's been plenty of speculation about the reason behind the sudden departure, but nothing clear has risen to the surface just yet.

Read more