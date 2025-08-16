The 2026 Apple Watch could get upgrades that I’ve been waiting for years

In just over a month, Apple will introduce the world to a fresh portfolio of iPhones. Rumors have focused on a camera-centric design overhaul for the “Pro” flagships and a whole new ultra-slim sibling that will adopt the “Air” branding. It sounds like this year’s Apple Watch may not be a showstopper of the Fall launch event, but its successor might turn out to be one that I’ve been waiting for ages.

According to supply chain outlet DigiTimes, the purported Apple Watch Series 12 set to arrive in 2026 could be a massive overhaul, both inside and outside. “The high-end Apple Watch model launching in 2026 is expected to undergo substantial upgrades and redesigns centered around enhanced sensing capabilities,” says the report.

Citing multiple supply chain sources, the report mentions three key areas of improvement for the 2026 Apple Watch related to battery, biosensing, and aesthetics. Starting with the sensors, Apple reportedly plans to double the number of sensors on its smartwatch, going from four to eight.

A big leap for on-wrist biosensing

Supplied by TASC, the report notes that the sensors will be arranged in a ring-like shape on the underside, protected by a transparent glass cover. Aside from opening the doors for new health sensing capabilities, the new sensors will reportedly help improve battery efficiency, as well.

Now, let’s talk about the next-gen biosensing chops. Rumors suggest that blood pressure sensing will finally land on the Apple Watch this year, or next. Apple is most likely relying on the same light-based technique for assessing the blood pressure that we’ve already seen on Samsung’s Galaxy smartwatches.

This approach relies on calibration with a medical-grade sensor, while Huawei has developed a micropump system for its smartwatches that works standalone. Older reports claim that the Apple Watch won’t tell absolute systolic/diastolic blood pressure values, but will simply warn users about any abnormal spikes or drops.

Another promising wellness feature is non-invasive blood glucose level analysis. Apple has been working on the tech stack for years, but due to regulatory concerns and technical challenges, it hasn’t served it aboard an Apple Watch, yet. The underlying tech, however, has been in development in other labs for years.

In 2022, experts at Georgia’s Kennesaw State University reported the development of a noninvasive system of blood glucose level measurement device called GlucoCheck that works in tandem with a mobile application. A year later, Movano revealed an AI-powered needle-free wearable that lets users check real-time glucose data.

Michael Leabman, the company’s CEO and founder, told Digital Trends that their smartwatch relies on an onboard radio frequency-powered sensor for the job. So far, no mainstream smartwatch brand has delivered on glucose analysis tech, and if Apple manages to pull it off, it would mark yet another huge leap for the company.

What else is on the table?

The DigiTimes report also hints at big gains in the battery life department. It notes that on the Apple Series 12, “power efficiency will improve significantly.” I am more excited about this upgrade, which is supposedly made possible by shifting to a next-gen sensor hub.

Over the past couple of years, smartwatches running Google’s Wear OS software have made big strides in the battery life department. The OnePlus Watch 2 and its successor, owing to their unique dual-OS approach, can easily go past two days without losing any of their functional charm.

Samsung’s current generation Galaxy Watch 8 series smartwatches also last longer, and in my tests, they comfortably got past a day. With battery saving tools applied, while disabling always-on display and frugal background activity, I got a per-charge mileage close to a couple of days. Apple’s smartwatches rarely go past a full day on a single charge.

Finally, the 2026 Apple Watch is also said to be in line for a design makeover, a year ahead of a similar treatment planned for the anniversary edition iPhone. The report only mentions “a significant redesign,” but doesn’t go into details about any minute details.

Since its market arrival, the Apple Watch has retained the same fundamental design, with the only notable changes being a slimming down of the chassis and the switch to a curved display. Apple is reportedly planning to add cameras to its smartwatch, but there is little clarity whether the 2026 Apple Watch will be the first to get it.