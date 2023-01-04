The best smartwatches and wearables of CES 2023 (so far)

Wondering about all the wearables and smartwatches at CES 2023? It’s often difficult to keep up with the announcements, so we’ve gathered all the most interesting new products here — including a new smart ring for women from Movano, a hybrid smartwatch from Fossil, and a simple Moto smartwatch for seniors.

Here are the best wearables and smartwatches we’ve seen (so far) at CES 2023!

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition

The new Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition continues Fossil’s use of an e-ink screen and physical watch hands on its hybrid smartwatches, giving you the best of both worlds. E-ink consumes very little power, so you can expect two weeks of battery life. The physical hands give it a very watch-like look and ensure you can always see the time.

The smartwatch has a 44mm case size, and there are multiple styles to choose from — including a stainless steel finish, a black IP, and a gold finish too. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, automatic workout detection, and various fitness-tracking features. Fossil has not revealed the price yet.

Movano Evie

Movano first showed its smart ring for women at CES 2022, but didn’t provide much detail about it at the time. For CES 2023, Movano has given the ring a name, the Evie, and detailed more about its quest for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. It also confirmed the ring will cost $300 when it comes out in 2023. Through its sensors, the Evie ring will measure your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature.

Its hoped that FDA approval will come before the smart ring is released, as it will mean that it meets set standards for accuracy, making Movano’s Evie ring not only desirable, but also unusual in the consumer wearables space. We’ve also seen the design, which is split to make the ring more comfortable to wear all the time, even if your finger swells. Movano anticipates the Evie ring to be released during the first six months of 2023.

Moto Watch 100

The Moto Watch 100 isn’t actually made by Motorola — it comes from a company called eBuyNow, which was also responsible for the last major Moto smartwatch release, the Moto 360 in 2020. The Moto Watch 100 is pitched as the most affordable smartwatch with fall detection. It also features a 24-hour emergency alert notification and response app, making it suitable for vulnerable people living alone.

It offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, fitness tracking, built-in GPS, a circular LCD screen, a silicone strap, and an aluminum case. The Moto Watch 100 works with iOS and Android, plus the smartwatch has water resistance to 5ATM. It joins the recently rumored Moto Watch 70 in the lineup and costs just $100. The Moto Watch 100 is available to buy now.

Oxa Life

Described as a wearable breathing system, the Oxa Life is a combination product consisting of a custom smart shirt or bra with electrodes and a sensor built into it, ready to measure your breathing, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV). It combines the stress-relieving benefits of mindfulness and crucial data about our heart and breathing to reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost recovery.

It’s certainly unusual, and its showing at CES comes after its successful Kickstarter campaign closed at the end of 2022. You can still order the Oxa Life package through the company’s website though, with the shirt and sensor together priced at 400 euros, or around $423.

eSight Go

The eSight Go are wearable smart glasses designed to improve vision for visually impaired people. Digital Trends looked at the eSight smart glasses at CES several years ago, and the new lightweight eSight Go model is designed to be easier to wear in more everyday situations. It uses a combination of cameras, lenses, and high-resolution screens to help those with central vision loss live more independently.

For the eSight Go, the company promises a range of new features and improvements. These include new software that’s easier to navigate, better image stabilization, and a portable and comfortable battery pack that’s worn around the neck, as well as a set of 12-megapixel cameras and OLED screens. The eSight Go is expected to launch in late 2023.

CES 2023 has only just begun, and we will be updating this story with more wearables announced during the show over the coming days, so do check back often.

