 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

The best smartwatches and wearables of CES 2023 (so far)

Andy Boxall
By
Check out our complete coverage of CES 2023 live from Las Vegas

Wondering about all the wearables and smartwatches at CES 2023? It’s often difficult to keep up with the announcements, so we’ve gathered all the most interesting new products here — including a new smart ring for women from Movano, a hybrid smartwatch from Fossil, and a simple Moto smartwatch for seniors.

Here are the best wearables and smartwatches we’ve seen (so far) at CES 2023!

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition

Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition in black with a black strap.
Fossil

The new Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition continues Fossil’s use of an e-ink screen and physical watch hands on its hybrid smartwatches, giving you the best of both worlds. E-ink consumes very little power, so you can expect two weeks of battery life. The physical hands give it a very watch-like look and ensure you can always see the time.

Related

The smartwatch has a 44mm case size, and there are multiple styles to choose from — including a stainless steel finish, a black IP, and a gold finish too. The Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition has a heart rate sensor, blood oxygen monitoring, automatic workout detection, and various fitness-tracking features. Fossil has not revealed the price yet.

Movano Evie

Renders of the Movano Evie smart ring.
Movano

Movano first showed its smart ring for women at CES 2022, but didn’t provide much detail about it at the time. For CES 2023, Movano has given the ring a name, the Evie, and detailed more about its quest for Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. It also confirmed the ring will cost $300 when it comes out in 2023. Through its sensors, the Evie ring will measure your heart rate, blood oxygen levels, and skin temperature.

Its hoped that FDA approval will come before the smart ring is released, as it will mean that it meets set standards for accuracy, making Movano’s Evie ring not only desirable, but also unusual in the consumer wearables space. We’ve also seen the design, which is split to make the ring more comfortable to wear all the time, even if your finger swells. Movano anticipates the Evie ring to be released during the first six months of 2023.

Moto Watch 100

Render of the Moto Watch 100 smartwatch.
Motorola

The Moto Watch 100 isn’t actually made by Motorola — it comes from a company called eBuyNow, which was also responsible for the last major Moto smartwatch release, the Moto 360 in 2020. The Moto Watch 100 is pitched as the most affordable smartwatch with fall detection. It also features a 24-hour emergency alert notification and response app, making it suitable for vulnerable people living alone.

It offers heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, fitness tracking, built-in GPS, a circular LCD screen, a silicone strap, and an aluminum case. The Moto Watch 100 works with iOS and Android, plus the smartwatch has water resistance to 5ATM. It joins the recently rumored Moto Watch 70 in the lineup and costs just $100. The Moto Watch 100 is available to buy now.

Oxa Life

Oxa Life sensors and clothing.
Oxa Life

Described as a wearable breathing system, the Oxa Life is a combination product consisting of a custom smart shirt or bra with electrodes and a sensor built into it, ready to measure your breathing, heart rate, and heart rate variability (HRV). It combines the stress-relieving benefits of mindfulness and crucial data about our heart and breathing to reduce stress, improve sleep, and boost recovery.

It’s certainly unusual, and its showing at CES comes after its successful Kickstarter campaign closed at the end of 2022. You can still order the Oxa Life package through the company’s website though, with the shirt and sensor together priced at 400 euros, or around $423.

eSight Go

A render of the eSight Go smart glasses.
eSight

The eSight Go are wearable smart glasses designed to improve vision for visually impaired people. Digital Trends looked at the eSight smart glasses at CES several years ago, and the new lightweight eSight Go model is designed to be easier to wear in more everyday situations. It uses a combination of cameras, lenses, and high-resolution screens to help those with central vision loss live more independently.

For the eSight Go, the company promises a range of new features and improvements. These include new software that’s easier to navigate, better image stabilization, and a portable and comfortable battery pack that’s worn around the neck, as well as a set of 12-megapixel cameras and OLED screens. The eSight Go is expected to launch in late 2023.

CES 2023 has only just begun, and we will be updating this story with more wearables announced during the show over the coming days, so do check back often.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Video-editing app LumaFusion to get a Galaxy Tab S8 launch
A tablet featuring the LumaFusion video editing app.
Samsung just teased the future of folding smartphones at CES 2023
Samsung Flex Hybrid foldable and slidable smartphone screen
Google Pixel 7a: release date, price, specs, and all other rumors
Leaked render of the Google Pixel 7a.
Pixel 7a hands-on photos show us an unwelcome display change
Allegedly hands-on photos of the Google Pixel 7a.
CES 2023: Fossil’s latest hybrid smartwatch is the anti-Pixel Watch
Fossil Gen 6 Hybrid Wellness Edition in black with a black strap.
LG shows off optical zoom lens module that banishes the bump
The power key on the side of the iPhone 14 Plus.
Meet Evie, the smart ring for women set to shake up wearables at CES 2023
A close up of the Movano Evie smart ring.
I’m ready for a folding iPhone — but only if it has these 5 things
iPhone 14 Pro and Galaxy Z Flip 4 seen from the back.
Is Snapchat free? Here’s how much you’ll need to pay for it
Pricing options in the Snapchat app on an iPhone.
What to expect at CES 2023, from mondo TVs to EVs
The futuristic Aska eVTOL quadcopter will take off and land vertically, like a drone.
Hurry! Our favorite true wireless earbuds are $100 off today
Jabra Elite 7 Pro.
How to set up voicemail and Visual Voicemail on an iPhone
Bottom half of iPhone screen showing voicemail button in Phone app.
The best camera phones in 2023: our favorite smartphones for photography
google pixel 5 review camera app