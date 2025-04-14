The chic Chipolo Pop item tracker is my new favorite travel accessory

Table of Contents Table of Contents Chipolo Pop is perfect for solo travelers Chipolo Pop Is Colorful, Customizable, and Costs the Same as an AirTag

The Chipolo Pop is not just another item tracker. Unlike the Apple AirTag and several of its rivals, the Pop supports both iPhone and Android and connects to an app that enables more features than ever. It helps you find misplaced belongings either by playing a sound or guiding you to them on a map. The Chipolo Pop in fun new colors, which, according to the company, mark Chipolo’s return to everything people have loved about the brand in the past. It is my new favorite travel accessory for an Android phone.

Chipolo Pop is perfect for solo travelers



You can connect your Chipolo Pop to the company’s mobile app on both Android and iOS. Once set up, you unlock a wide range of features, including the ability to use it as a remote shutter button.

Recommended Videos

I’ve paired it with my Galaxy S25 Ultra. The pairing process was simple: I downloaded the app, double-pressed the Pop, and the app detected it immediately. I say the Chipolo Pop is built for solo travelers because of these three features in particular:

1. Remote Shutter Button

As a frequent solo traveler now using the Galaxy S25 Ultra, I was disappointed when Samsung removed remote shutter capabilities from the S Pen. But the Chipolo Pop fixes that, at least to an extent. You get a “Take a Selfie” button within the app that opens a viewfinder. You can then place the phone at a distance and double-press the Chipolo Pop to take a quick snap.

I wish it could connect directly to the phone’s native camera app to let me capture portraits or videos without needing to open the Chipolo app. Right now, the functionality is limited to taking 9:16 photos from both the front and rear cameras.

2. Call Your Phone

You can use the Chipolo Pop to call your misplaced phone if it’s within Bluetooth range, which now stretches up to 90 meters. That extended range is a welcome upgrade because, let’s be honest, you’re not always near your phone. As someone who frequently forgets where his phone is, I love this feature.

Before you ask, it works even when your phone is on silent. All you have to do is double-press the Pop, and it’ll start ringing your phone. The sound is loud enough to be heard from one end of the room to the other.

3. Out-of-Range Alerts

If you’re in the Apple ecosystem, you’re familiar with how your iPhone alerts you when you leave an item behind. The out-of-range alerts on the Chipolo Pop offer similar functionality, but for Android. According to the company, these alerts are “optimized to minimize false alarms by adapting to real-life situations.”

I haven’t been able to test it yet, but it is said to analyze factors like your step count, changes in movement (such as going from walking to driving), and whether you’re connected to a Wi-Fi network. It sounds especially useful for people constantly on the move.

Chipolo Pop Is Colorful, Customizable, and Costs the Same as an AirTag

The Chipolo Pop comes in bright and colorful blue, red, green, and yellow, as well as more traditional black and white options. It’s made of 50% recycled plastic and is larger in diameter than an AirTag, though it matches it in thickness. It also offers an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance.

You can customize the ringtone from within the app to suit your style. Thanks to Apple’s Find My network and Google’s Find My Device, the Chipolo Pop also benefits from built-in safety and protection features. It can alert you if an unfamiliar tracker is moving with you.

It is priced at $29 / 30 British pounds / 35 Euros. You can buy a Chipolo Pop from the company’s website or Amazon. It will also be made available through T-Mobile stores starting next month.