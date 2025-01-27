 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

The Galaxy S24 Ultra plays a surprising role in coral reef conservation

By
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

When people think of Samsung, the company’s environmental efforts may not be the first thing that comes to mind. However, Samsung has a long-standing commitment to restoring damaged marine ecosystems, and this dedication is being furthered through a new initiative involving the 2024 Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Underground reef exploring.
Samsung

The company has announced the development of a new Ocean Mode for the phone, designed to assist coral reef restoration activists and researchers in coastal communities with more effective mapping of affected areas. This mapping is crucial for organizations such as UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography, which uses photogrammetry to gather data for analyzing the health and growth of coral reefs.

Recommended Videos

Several challenges can arise when capturing images of underwater reefs. One common issue is motion blur, which occurs when divers swim above the reefs to take photos. Additionally, water absorbs warm colors, such as reds and oranges (long-wavelength light), which can distort images, making them appear darker and bluer than they do to the naked eye. These challenges can lead to less accurate data collection.

Underground reef exploring.
Samsung

Samsung has addressed these issues with advanced technology built into the new mode. This new tool optimizes the native Galaxy camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra to ensure efficient, high-quality underwater image capture of coral reefs. It reduces motion blur and optimizes the camera’s white balance, enhancing underwater content capture and ensuring accurate photos are sent to researchers. This, in turn, improves coral restoration efforts through better analysis of restoration success.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

According to ZDNet Korea, the new Ocean mode feature automatically takes photos every two seconds. Images captured in this mode have reduced blue tones and minimized motion blur, achieved through multi-frame processing and adjustments in shutter speed.

A growing partnership

Example image of photos taken using the Ocean Mode on a Galaxy S24 Ultra.
Example photos from Ocean Mode on a Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung

Since last year, Samsung has supplied various parties with smartphones for underwater use, eliminating the need for costly underwater cameras. This is part of Samsung’s “Coral in Focus” initiative, which partners with various non-profits, including the U.S.-based Seatrees, Scripps, and local communities. Although the Galaxy S24 Ultra is still available on the consumer market, it has recently been succeeded by the Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s latest flagship model. Providing the older phone to researchers, along with a critical new app, is an excellent way to utilize the phone.

Even before the announcement of Ocean Mode for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, the “Coral in Focus” initiative helped restore over 11,000 coral reefs in 4,500 square miles. This isn’t the first time Samsung has taken a step to improve the world’s ocean reefs. Beginning with the Galaxy S22 series three years ago, Galaxy devices have incorporated recycled discarded fishing nets in their designs. These nets have caused significant damage to fragile marine ecosystems.

Coral reefs, often called the “rainforests of the sea,” play a crucial role in the marine ecosystem. According to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 25% of all marine life relies on these reefs for survival, even though they only cover 1% of the ocean floor. Samsung’s efforts should be acknowledged. While it is common for technology companies to use recycled materials in their products to reduce the need for raw materials and to pursue net-zero emissions, it is less common for these companies to repurpose older phones for environmentally beneficial purposes.

It will be interesting to see if Samsung’s Ocean mode will be available to researchers on other devices, or even become available as an update for consumer models.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
These clever Galaxy S25 AI features look surprisingly helpful
Galaxy S24 FE

With fewer than seven days to go until Samsung's January 2025 Galaxy Unpacked event, the specs and look of the Galaxy S25 series is pretty well known, but a new leak has dished out more on the lineup's Galaxy AI features and its camera. It looks like the Galaxy S25 will integrate the Gemini assistant into Samsung Notes and YouTube, but the most interesting find is the Now Brief feature.

The Now Brief feature looks like it offers real-time information throughout the day, like a morning message with the weather and your energy score, the "For your route" section with a map and even a coupon to use along the way, while the "Night Summary" talks about your overall physical activity for the day. All of these examples were shared with the Portuguese website Tecnoblog, and the names of the cards are translated from Portuguese, but if accurate it appears Galaxy AI is on its way to becoming a lot more helpful in day-to-day life.

Read more
The Galaxy S25 Ultra may get an unfortunate S Pen downgrade
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium Gray with S Pen on back.

Earlier today, a massive leak revealed all of the technical specifications for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S25 series. That news is wild enough on its own, but another leak suggests the beloved S Pen might also receive a particularly unwelcome downgrade: the loss of Bluetooth. If that's true, it means users won't be able to use gesture control with the pen.

The news comes from Ishan Agarwal on X. The tipster says he doubts it will improve the battery life by more than a few minutes and implies it's most likely a cost-cutting measure. The full impact of removing Bluetooth from the stylus isn't clear, but unless Samsung has built an alternative into the device, any features that rely on Bluetooth will be unavailable.

Read more
Leaked photos of the Galaxy S25 Ultra confirm razor-thin bezels
A person holding the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is less than three weeks away, but much like the years, the leaks just keep coming. Though we've seen potential renders of the Galaxy S25 Ultra in the past, there have been few actual photos of one. Now, a leaked image shows the phone and its incredibly thin bezels, giving us a better idea of what to expect at launch.

The picture was shared on X by known tipster Jukanlosreve (who also credited Ice Universe, another leaker). It depicts the right side of what is supposedly the Galaxy S25 Ultra and the slender bezels on its side and corners. The photo appears to possibly be cropped from a larger picture, with parts of the background blurred out.

Read more