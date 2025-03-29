 Skip to main content
The iPhone 16e made me face a hard truth about mobile cameras

Close-up of the back of an iPhone 16e. Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
This story is part of Andy Boxall's OuttaFocus series, covering smartphone cameras and photography.
I’ve spent a few days taking photos with the Apple iPhone 16e, which has a single camera on the back. One, solitary lens on the back of a current smartphone makes it look rather old school, and somewhat under equipped next to the multi-lens competition. But instead of feeling short changed by the iPhone 16e, it made me face a hard truth. I don’t need a wide-angle camera on my phone as much as I think I do.

One camera is better?

The Apple iPhone 16e's camera.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

Wide-angle cameras have been a staple addition on smartphones since the days of the LG G5. Most have a 120-degree field of view, allowing us to capture photos of vistas to help convey scale in a way cameras with a narrower field of view cannot. It’s normal and accepted to have a “0.6x” mode in the camera app, and to not see it as an option on the iPhone 16e was quite jarring at first.

The more I thought about it, the less I thought it was a problem. Wide-angle cameras are at their best in quite a specific set of circumstances. You need more than just a big, wide open expanse for a start. If it’s an open space, using the wide-angle camera just makes it a bigger open space, and adds little extra to the end result. Vast, imposing landscapes or cities taken from a high vantage point are examples of where a wide-angle camera can work well, but because you’re zooming out, detail can also suffer, particularly if the camera isn’t very high quality.

A person holding the Apple iPhone 16e.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As I took photos with the iPhone 16e, I realized the vast majority of wide-angle photos I’ve taken over the last few years have been for review purposes, and not photos I’ve taken for myself. I remembered times where I’ve flicked over to the wide-angle camera, only to go back to the main camera because the wide-angle didn’t suite the environment like I imagined it would. There’s a strong chance this is due to my own limitations as a photographer, but if so, then I probably won’t be the only one who feels like this.

Ditch the wide-angle

A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
Would the iPhone 16e really benefit from a wide-angle camera? Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

It’s not that I have never used the wide-angle camera outside of my reviews, or that I’ve never been pleased with some of the results. But would my memories be ruined if I didn’t take a wide-angle photo? Almost certainly not. I also know I’ve used a telephoto camera much more often than a wide-angle now they have become more mainstream, and certainly find it more enjoyable and creatively enticing in general circumstances. The wide-angle often sits there, unused, and that’s a shame.

The seed for all this started before I got my hands on the iPhone 16e. For the Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing downgraded the wide-angle camera compared to the Nothing Phone 2a, going from 50MP to 8MP, and for good reason. “Only 6.6% of the pictures taken on the Nothing Phone 2a were on the ultra-wide, so in making camera decisions for the Phone 3a Series we prioritized the other 94%,” a Nothing spokesperson confirmed to Digital Trends. Those are some damning numbers, and at the time it left me conflicted as making the wide-angle camera worse would hardly encourage use, yet the thought of just removing it seemed like sacrilege. Now though, I’m turned around on the prospect of getting rid of it entirely.

1 of 6
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
2x Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
2x Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends
A photo taken with the Apple iPhone 16e.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

There has to be knock-on benefits to removing a camera lens from a phone, whether it’s in more space for the battery or more money available to improve the main camera, or being able to substitute it for a telephoto camera. The optical-quality 2x zoom on the iPhone 16e is surprisingly good, and I’ve already used it more than I would a wide-angle camera. I felt the same about the Nothing Phone 3a Pro too. The downside of taking the wide-angle away on some lower cost phones is the same old reason we’ve had to put up with poor 8-megapixel wide-angle cameras and 2MP macro cameras: More cameras on the back of a phone makes marketing people happy. But these often iPhone-inspired efforts go against the iPhone 16e and its single camera. It’s the alternative trend more manufacturers need to consider following.

Fewer, better wide-angle cameras

A person holding the Apple iPhone 16e showing the screen.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I repeatedly champion smartphone cameras that inspire creativity through versatility. Getting rid of a camera lowers versatility, but if the camera being removed is either rubbish or barely used, then it probably won’t matter. A wide-angle camera probably wouldn’t dramatically improve the iPhone 16e. I don’t think anyone is buying it for the camera in the first place, and while it takes solid photos, few will be going all-out to push its limits.

It’s probably the same deal with the Nothing Phone 3a and just about every other mid-range smartphone, possibly even including the Samsung Galaxy A56 and the OnePlus 13R. Get rid of the wide-angle, and instead, keep it aside for high-end phones when budgets mean a really good one can be used. It’s phones like the iPhone 16 Pro Max, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, and the Galaxy S25 Ultra which will appeal most to keen photographers and enthusiasts anyway, and the camera system should always provide everything they need.

The back of the Apple iPhone 16e.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

I’ve already said 8MP (and 12MP, for that matter) wide-angle cameras aren’t worth using, so once anyone up in arms about my suggestion to just get rid of it calms down, they’ll see that having a rubbish wide-angle camera isn’t the benefit marketers want you to think it is. I haven’t missed the wide-angle camera on the iPhone 16e yet, and I wonder how many others simply accept one should be on their phone, and then promptly ignore it forever. Wide-angle cameras on the back of each and every phone may not be necessary these days, and saving the best sensors for the right phone may be the way forward.

Apple might serve a massive front camera upgrade on iPhone 17
An iPhone 16 laying on a shelf with its screen on.

The domain of Apple leaks is currently obsessed with the controversial iPhone 17 Pro design refresh, which could stir some heated debate with its massive camera hump. A lot of chatter is also focused on the svelte iPhone 17 Air. Yet, it seems there are a few other internal upgrades worth getting excited about.
According to analyst Jeff Pu, Apple will equip all four iPhone 17 series models with an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera. So far, Apple has stuck with a 12-megapixel selfie snapper on its mainline iPhones. Moreover, the company hasn’t ever deployed a 24-megapixel camera sensor, keeping its experiments limited to 12-megapixel and 48-megapixel units in the past few years.
The research note by Pu, which was seen by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, doesn’t go into details about the specifications or feature details of the new 24-megapixel front snapper on the iPhone 17 series. However, we can take an educated guess, based on what Apple accomplished when it switched from 12-megapixel to 48-megapixel rear cameras.

A 24-megapixel sensor will most likely default to pixel-binning for delivering pictures and videos at a lower resolution than the native pixel count. Pixel-binning essentially combines the light data collected by adjacent pixels, creating what is colloquially known as a super-pixel.
The sum total of these efforts are pictures that are more detailed and with more realistic color rendering, especially in low-light scenarios. Depending on how the pixels are combined, the final image is usually a lower-resolution shot, but more pleasing to look at.
For example, the iPhone 16 Pro’s 48-megapixel main camera does 4-in-1 pixel binning to produce 12-megapixel pictures, but you can still stick full-res 48-megapixel shots, too. There’s also an intermediary option to to get the best of both worlds with 24-megapixel clicks.
With a 24-megapixel selfie camera coming into the picture, iPhone 17 buyers can expect improved selfies and better-quality video calls. Moreover, since there are more pixels to collect light data, Apple might leverage it to offer more advanced camera features, too.

Read more
Apple’s rumored foldable could be the most expensive iPhone by far
Concept render of a foldable iPhone.

If you're waiting on Apple's rumored foldable iPhone, start saving your pennies. And nickles, dimes, and quarters, too. Analyst Tim Long told Barclays the first foldable iPhone could start in the $2,300 range, which would make it nearly double the price of the current most expensive iPhone (the iPhone 16 Pro Max) and one of the single priciest handsets on the market.

This announcement follows rumors that the foldable iPhone will enter mass production sometime in 2026 or 2027 and lines up with what tipster Ming-Chi Kuo predicted for the price. That said, the rumored handset has gained a lot of attention from iPhone fans. The expected demand for the iPhone foldable is great enough that even the higher price tag might not hurt sales.

Read more
Oppo’s next phone has an iPhone 16 Pro-beating feature
Close up of the Find X8 Pro camera on a colorful background

Oppo's compact flagship phone is close to launching, is confirmed to be called the Oppo Find X8s. The company has been teasing its advancements over the competition fervently and recently threw light on the phone's display upgrades over other phones, including one way it beats the iPhone 16 Pro.

The Oppo Find X8s is claimed to feature extremely thin bezels along all four sides of its display. Zhou Yibao, the product manager for Oppo's flagship Find series, shared an image on Chinese social media Weibo comparing the bezels on the upcoming compact phone -- previously speculated to be called the Find X8 Mini -- with those on what appears to be an iPhone 16 Pro or the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Read more