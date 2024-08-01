The iPhone 17 Slim sounds like Apple’s weirdest iPhone ever

Though the iPhone 16 is not quite here yet, we already have rumors about the iPhone 17 line coming in 2025. While this year’s iPhone 16 series will bring some welcome changes, it seems that the biggest upgrades will be coming in 2025.

For one, the iPhone 16 will reportedly be the last lineup to have a Plus model with the iPhone 16 Plus. Rumors are swirling that Apple plans to drop the iPhone Plus next year due to the low market share of the iPhone 14 Plus and iPhone 15 Plus.

Recommended Videos

However, it appears that Apple could be replacing it with a new “Slim” iPhone. From what we’ve heard so far, this iPhone 17 Slim could be the new “top-tier” model, with a price tag that is even more than the Pro Max but with specs that aren’t quite as powerful.

If these reports are true, the iPhone 17 Slim could be one of Apple’s weirdest iPhones ever. Here’s what we know so far.

What we know about the iPhone 17 Slim

Before we discuss why this would be an odd product, let’s review what we know so far about the purported iPhone 17 Slim.

The iPhone 17 Slim would be taking a cue from the latest iPad Pro models, which Apple has touted as the “thinnest tablets ever.” For reference, the iPad Pro (2024) is a mere 0.2 inches (5.1mm) thick. This is a significant reduction from the previous model, which was 0.25 inches (6.4mm) thick. If Apple is indeed making an iPhone 17 Slim, then it’s likely to be as thin, or even thinner, than the current iPad Pro.

But in terms of specs, that’s where it gets confusing. From what we’ve heard, the iPhone 17 Slim might have a 6.65-inch display; this would sit between the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumored to be a bit bigger than its predecessor with a 6.3-inch display, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max may go up to 6.9 inches. Assuming that Apple keeps these sizes for the iPhone 17 line, the Slim would be right between those two.

Reports indicate that the iPhone 17 Slim would have an A19 chip with 8GB RAM. Considering that the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are likely to have the A19 Pro, that would mean the iPhone 17 Slim is just below the “Pro” variants in terms of processing power.

Other tidbits about the iPhone 17 Slim suggest that it will use slightly less titanium than the Pro models. It’s also reported to have either a single or dual camera system — we’ve heard both reports, and it’s too early to tell which one it will actually be.

So far, that’s all we know. But since we are at least 14 months away from the iPhone 17 line, a lot can change between now and then anyway.

Does anyone want this?

When I first saw these reports about an iPhone 17 Slim, all I could do was scratch my head and go, “Huh???”

This just seems like such an odd product, especially if it is going to be priced even higher than the iPhone 17 Pro Max. You’d basically be paying more for form over function. I suppose that’s always been Apple’s mantra, but still, who was asking for this?

The last time Apple made a super-thin iPhone was with the iPhone 6, which resulted in the chaos that was “bend gate.” Of course, with improved structural integrity and titanium, an iPhone 17 Slim may not repeat the bending issue, but there are other potential issues with such a thin device.

First off, I could only imagine the abysmal battery life. The thinner you go, the less room you have for battery. My iPhone 15 Pro already has taken some hits to the overall battery health capacity and needs a mid-day charge to get me through a full day before I go to bed. I can’t imagine an iPhone 17 Slim making it through a day without a mid-day top-off. For a phone that is rumored to start at $1,299, I think that’s a tough pill to swallow.

It’s also weird that what is possibly the next “top tier” model would only have one or two cameras. We’ve come so far from the first iPhone, which only had a single 2MP camera, and has evolved into a powerful triple-lens camera system with wide, ultrawide, and telephoto lenses. Going back to one or two is a huge downgrade. And to pay more for less functionality? It just seems off. Unless the single lens actually sits flush with the body of the device, I doubt if it’s going to be at least 48MP and have decent sensors.

Never have I thought to myself, “Man, I wish my iPhone was thinner.” But I always want better cameras and battery life. Maybe I’m just not the target demographic for the iPhone 17 Slim, but I can’t imagine paying top dollar for a super-thin iPhone with fewer features.

Still, I’ll take all of these rumors so far with a grain of salt. The iPhone 16 series is coming in two months, so the iPhone 17 is still quite a ways off. But if the iPhone 17 Slim does actually exist, you may want to prepare yourself for what could be Apple’s weirdest iPhone ever.