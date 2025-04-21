 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

The iPhone should copy this Android phone’s shortcut button feature, here’s why

By
The buttons on the iPhone 16e
The Action Button on the iPhone 16e Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

The iPhone is renowned for its ability to start entire trends and drive the smartphone industry in new directions. 

Beginning with the launch of the original iPhone in 2007, which transitioned the industry from resistive to capacitive touchscreens and eliminated the need for a stylus, the iPhone also defined the current smartphone with the introduction of the App Store and the app economy.

Recommended Videos

Features such as iMessage and FaceTime also spurred the launch of popular apps like WhatsApp and Telegram, while the next generation of wireless charging is based upon Apple’s MagSafe charging standard. Most recently, Apple removed the iconic mute switch in favor of a multipurpose action button, and it was inevitable that Android phone makers would follow suit.

Related

As we’ve seen before, however, Apple doesn’t always have the best implementation, and this is particularly true with the Action Button. I’ve recently spent time with Oppo’s new Find X8 Ultra, which features a shortcut button that replicates many of the iPhone’s implementation, but with a few notable advantages. Here’s why every iPhone and Android should copy this feature.

What can the iPhone Action button do?

Settings for iPhone 15 Pro Action button.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Before the current trend of a shortcut button, the iPhone — and some phones from OnePlus and Oppo — had a physical mute switch or alert slider, which allowed you to turn your phone to silent mode, or in the case of OnePlus and Oppo, also set it to vibrate. It made it easy to ensure your phone was on silent, especially when it was in your pocket, but it felt in need of a revolution.

Apple introduced this feature with the iPhone 15 Pro series and subsequently brought it to all iPhone 16 series models. Instead of a simple toggle, you had a user-customizable button that could launch a series of shortcuts, change focus modes, enable or disable the flashlight, launch the camera, or replicate the previous mute switch. There are also limited translation features, the ability to access a specific control quickly from the Control Center, and the option to identify the music playing with Shazam.

It was widely expected that Apple would allow you to launch features inside third-party apps, but instead, you need to set up shortcuts in the Shortcuts App and then use the Action Button to run one of these. It’s not the most elegant solution, but it does offer a lot of flexibility and remains the most customizable option on an iPhone.

What about Android alternatives?

The HMD Skyline's shortcut hardware button.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

As you may have expected, the iPhone’s pivot to an Action Button prompted several Android phone makers to develop and replicate the same functionality. 

The HMD Skyline introduced a user-customizable Action Button, followed closely by the OnePlus 13, which replaced the iconic three-stage mute slider with a customizable action button. Both devices offer many of the same features, but while Apple has yet to expand on the Action Button, the Android competition isn’t waiting to do so.

The latest addition is the Oppo Find X8 Ultra, and its shortcut button is the best implementation yet. It offers much of the same functionality as the iPhone Action Button, but it does a couple of things better. In particular, how it integrates into the AI-powered translation app on the phone.

Why I like the Find X8 Ultra’s shortcut button

Shortcut button on the Find X8 Ultra
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

I’ve spent the past two weeks in China, and since I don’t speak Mandarin, it has been particularly challenging for me to read signs, order food in a restaurant, or have a conversation with anyone. I have an entire comparison also planned, but the Find X8 Ultra’s shortcut button was ultimately a lifesaver in several ways.

First, unlike the iPhone, there’s a lot of granular control over the type of translation. The iPhone says you can have a conversation or translate text, but it doesn’t let you easily change the language pairs. When you activate it, it doesn’t launch the app, and instead, it appears in the Dynamic Island. The only problem? It defaulted to translating from Polish to English, despite my never using the Polish language on my phone.

The AI Translation app on the Oppo Find X8 Ultra in White
Nirave Gondhia / Digital Trends

By comparison, the Find X8 Ultra lets you set which mode to launch into: Text, Camera, Conversation, Live, or translate what’s displayed on screen. When activated, it launches the full app, making it easy to switch between modes or change language pairs without needing to activate multiple apps. The translation app also remembers the history of a conversation, making it easy to repeat yourself or save specific translations for later.

The Find X8 Ultra shortcut button also has two additional features that are quite useful. You can set it to take a screenshot, which is ideal if you take many and forget the power and volume key combo. You can also set it to record a screenshot and save it to your memory bank, a feature that I suspect many other phone makers will also launch soon.

The translation feature is particularly useful when you travel often, and as I discovered in our Find X8 Ultra review, it’s just one of a host of features that ensure the Find X8 Ultra will stay in my pocket. I hope more phone makers also launch a shortcut button with deep translation features in the future, and that Apple expands the translation feature on the iPhone. Until then, this is my new favorite phone for travel.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Nirave Gondhia
Nirave Gondhia
Contributor
Nirave is a creator, evangelist, and founder of House of Tech. A heart attack at 33 inspired him to publish the Impact of…
Leak suggests iPhone Fold could be more like a folding iPad mini
Semi-open state of a foldable iPhone concept

It has long been speculated that Apple will move into the folding device space some time soon. We’ve previously reported that we could see the iPhone Fold in 2026, but so far very little is known about the device. Some details might have just become a little clearer, however.

A reliable leaker has given us some details about the expected display resolution, which tells us a lot more about this device. Digital Chat Station (via Android Authority) has said that the internal display will have a 2713 x 1920 pixel resolution and that the external display will be 2088 x 1422 pixels. The internal display will be 7.76-inches and the external display will be 5.49-inches.

Read more
OnePlus 13T design leaks and it’s got serious iPhone vibes
OnePlus 13T leak

OnePlus was one of the first to release its flagship smartphone offering at the beginning of the year, beating everyone - including Samsung - to the punch with its OnePlus 13 series. The OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R were made available  globally on 7 January but there's another device set to join the line up in the OnePlus 13T. 

OnePlus has already confirmed the device is coming, and there have been a number of leaks surrounding it too, including that it will run on Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. The latest leak - or leaks we should say - present what the OnePlus 13T could look like though, and well, it's somewhat familiar.

Read more
Official OnePlus 13T teaser reveals iPhone 16 Pro similarities
OnePlus 13T vs iPhone 16 Pro bezels

Rumors surrounding upcoming phones appear daily, from the iPhone 17 Slim to Samsung's next Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Z Flip 7 devices. There's one phone in particular that has seen an increase in teasers recently however, and that's the next phone to launch from OnePlus. 

The Chinese company already confirmed the OnePlus 13T was coming - on April Fools no less - and the device has appeared on AnTuTu with some impressive benchmarking scores. OnePlus has also previously shared a teaser image showing off an action button in place of the signature action slider, and now another official teaser image has appeared.

Read more