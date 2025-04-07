The Samsung One UI 7 rollout has officially started – is your phone included?

Table of Contents Table of Contents These are the first devices to get One UI 7 What are the highlights of One UI 7?

Samsung has finally started the rollout of Android 15 and One UI 7 to its existing devices, following the launch of the Galaxy S25 series which debuted the software earlier in the year.

Samsung has faced plenty of criticism for the speed at which it hasn’t delivered this update, with Android 15 officially landing on Pixel devices on 15 October 2024. It’s been nearly 6 months since the first devices got the new software – and we’re probably only 2 months away from Android 16’s launch.

Thanks to the shuffling of timelines from Google – and the delay from Samsung – Android 15 might not be on your phone for long before everyone starts looking forward to Android 16.

Samsung had previously confirmed that One UI 7 would start the rollout on April 7, but we know that it’s a phased release, so not every region will get it at the same time. It’s also grouped by devices, so not all phones and tablets will get it on day one – some will have to wait a few more weeks.

These are the first devices to get One UI 7

The first phones to get updated to One UI 7 and Android 15 are:

Galaxy S24 Ultra

Galaxy S24 Plus

Galaxy S24

Galaxy Z Fold 6

Galaxy Z Flip 6

Although the rollout is starting today, Samsung says that it varies by region: Singapore is confirmed to start on April 14, Czech Republic is confirmed for April 10.

Once these devices have received the update, you should only have to wait a week for the next round of updates, which is said to cover: Galaxy S24 FE, Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Tab S10 series and Galaxy Tab 9 series.

Samsung hasn’t explicitly listed all the dates and all the models that will receive the update, but it should stretch back to the Galaxy S21, Galaxy Z Fold/Flip 3, Galaxy A23, Galaxy Tab S8 and probably some Galaxy M and Galaxy F models too.

Of course, while the base Android 15 is part of the package, some devices will likely get a slightly different One UI 7 experience, as not all devices will be able to run all the AI features, for example.

What are the highlights of One UI 7?

One UI 7 has a range of design tweaks that make the phone UI look generally better, while it also introduces the Now Bar, the lockscreen widget that gives you access to some app controls while they are live. It’s the design change that I found most interesting as it gives the whole device a lift and makes things look more refreshed.

There’s also the Now Brief (which isn’t hugely exciting), that will give you a recap of your day at various points, although I’ve found this to mostly detail what’s in my calendar and tell me how many steps I’ve taken.

There are a range of AI features, including an AI Select function, Writing Assist, Drawing Assist and Audio Eraser, while there’s deeper integration for Google’s Gemini across the device – including when searching in settings.

If you’re not sure if your device has the update yet, dive into the settings and head to “software update”, if you don’t have a notification already.